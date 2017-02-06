Olin Too Expensive!

OLN will continue to earn money, but the market is asking for too large of a premium on this company's flat earnings.

Chlor Alkli products aren't a growth market, so OLN went for greater market domination when they deployed capital in order to acquire DOW's Chlorine business.

Welcome, in this article we evaluate Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN)'s market price and whether or not it's a good buy.

Stock Valuation

OLN has displayed a pattern of annualized free cash flow which reveal a large cash bump every 3rd year of operations. These "Big FCF Years" display a margin measure around 66% of annualized cash from operations. I rough out the intermediate years measure by a somewhat generous 20% of annualized cash from operations, an estimation for low cash flow years which is supported by the data found in the OLN Chart of the Appendix at the bottom of this article.

The post-acquisition OLN looks on track to produce $603M cash from operations per year. I applied the assumptions about cash flows just mentioned above and smoothed cash flows to $225M per year with 5% annualized growth in the proprietary Faloh Investment DCF-based stock valuation model. Here are the valuation results:

By comparing the estimated fair value per share and today's share price one can see the company is trading at a substantial premium to anticipated earnings. I included 5% year-over-year growth because I believe the company will be able to clean out their operations and recognize some synergistic cost savings in administration thanks to the acquisition.

Certain management needs change and become more streamlined in the combined entity, leading to cost savings through the de-duplication of salaries. Additionally, the combined companies have the opportunity to unify their accounting system and the reporting expenses associated with being public companies.

Industrial Stock With Low Growth

Growth is not certain in this name and anticipated cash flows are trading at a premium. There's going to be plenty of volatility in this name to come.

I like the reliable income earned by OLN. This company's projected earnings will certainly be sufficient to maintain the dividend which you can get today and expect to yield 2.59% on cost throughout the foreseeable future. If cost savings materialize or a growth occurs the dividend may grow over the years.

The premium to fair value is too high and isn't justified by growth, although the stability in this name is welcome it also doesn't justify the large premium to fair value asked today.

Long-term investors in OLN may enjoy modest growth in their dividend but it's likely to be coupled with capital loss as I believe OLN will be repriced soon.

I rate this an avoid especially for new buys.

Appendix: Olin Corp.

OLN Chart

You can see the shares outstanding line go vertical in connection with the DOW Chlorine acquisition. Its uncanny that both shares outstanding and the company's cash from operations both doubled in the combination of businesses. If some cost savings or pricing power is recognized through the combination will be accretive to earnings, but synergies on their own are not enough to justify the premium asked by the market today.

