Avoid Insys: Government Continues To Crack Down On Opioid Abusers

By Parke Shall

Are you still waiting for the Insys (NASDAQ:INSY) "bad press" to blow over so that the stock may see a rebound? If so, you may not like that Fentanyl related charges from the government continue to be doled out, with recent charges against a RI doctor for administering "an under the tongue" Fentanyl spray.

Just last week, the government made another Fentanyl related indictment,

A 19-count federal indictment filed in U.S. District Court in Providence charges Jerrold N. Rosenberg, 62, of North Providence and Jamestown, R.I. with health care fraud, conspiracy to solicit or accept kickbacks, and receipt of kickbacks related to Rosenberg's prescription of a fast-acting, powerful, and highly-addictive version of the opioid drug Fentanyl that is administered as an under-the-tongue spray. Rosenberg was taken into custody today by agents from the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, and the Medicaid Fraud Control and Patient Abuse Unit of the Rhode Island Department of Attorney General, on a federal warrant issued by the Court. Rosenberg was arraigned before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Lincoln D. Almond and released on unsecured bond. The indictment alleges that, owing to its potency and potential for addiction, the Fentanyl spray is approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration solely for "the management of breakthrough cancer pain in . . . patients who are already receiving and who are already tolerant to opioid therapy for their underlying persistent cancer pain." The spray is extremely expensive, with the cost of a thirty-day supply ranging from almost $2,000 to over $16,000. As a result, insurance companies, including insurers covering Medicare patients, impose strict requirements and limitations that must be met before the Fentanyl spray will be covered. Typically, these limitations require that a doctor submit paperwork showing that the patient has active cancer, that the spray is intended to treat breakthrough pain from this cancer, and that other powerful opioid drugs have been tried, without success. It is alleged that Rosenberg repeatedly submitted false and fraudulent documentation to insurers to get them to approve and pay for the Fentanyl spray, including authorization forms and so-called letters of medical necessity that falsely claimed patients had cancer and related pain. He did this for patients who never had cancer at all, as well as cases where the patient's history of cancer was long past and/or unrelated to any pain for which they sought treatment with Rosenberg.

How likley is it that INSY is going to be able to get doctors to keep prescirbing Subsys when doctors continue to get indicted for health care fraud? If you were a doctor, how inclined would you be to prescirbe INSY's product?

As a reminder, this all comes after Subsys prescroiptions have seen notable downticks in precription volume.



What does this tell us? It tells us that INSY is likely not going to be dealt with in a favorable manner by regulators and it tells us that continuing risk remains a major caveat of being an INSY investor.

For the last year, each time news broke about INSY on its former executives we continued to reiterate that the stock was too toxic to touch because investors didn't know what else could be coming down the pipeline. As we continued to reiterate those sentiments all year, things just got worse and worse for INSY and its former executives, recently culminating in the arrest of former executives and the company stock price continuing to tank.

INSY data by YCharts

We have been writing about INSY for the better part of the last year. We have constantly reiterated that we think the company is too toxic to touch as an investment, given the numerous exposes that have detailed some of the company's extremely questionable sales tactics and several of the company's former executives being indicted. Recently, we questioned if INSY would be able to stay cash flow positive given the hit that Subsys has been taking.

We have written a series of articles this year that you can read here, all of which talk about how serious abuse of opioids is and how it looks as though the government is now specifically targeting opioid abuse as part of the nation's ongoing drug problem.

Anyone that watched President Trump campaign over the last year and a half had to notice him constantly talking about prescription drug abuse and opioid abuse, especially when he campaigned in the Northeast. It was a cornerstone of his campaign and an issue that we think the government is actually only going to get stronger on over the next four years, versus other sectors where the President may actually rollback regulations and do less. It seems as though opioid abuse is finally starting to take center stage in the United States as the serious and legitimate problem that it is.

INSY arguably did their part to contribute to the opioid epidemic in the United States. For those unfamiliar with the company's history, they produced Subsys an extremely powerful opioid that they then allegedly aggressively marketed and sold to people off label. It was a drug that was supposed to only be used for cancer patients and the government has alleged that INSY sales people pushed the drug on almost anybody they could, devising ways to work around the system and still get the drug prescribed for people that did not have cancer.

This most recent indictment tells us that the government is still very much hot on the case and with Mr. Trump's renewed commitment to the opioid crisis, we just don't get the impression that INSY is going to be able to bounce back from this catastrophe. This will put significant pressure on continued sales for the company and, given the company's reliance on Subsys to remain cash flow positive, we are hard pressed to make any case for being long INSY.

