Best Gold Growth Stock Of Past Decade On Track For Yet Greater Things

Arguably Randgold Resources (NASDAQ: GOLD) has been the best performing now top tier gold miner of all over the past decade, at least in terms of percentage gold production growth. This has been despite its operations all being in areas of high political risk as far as many institutional investors are concerned - namely West and Central Africa.

Randgold has proved remarkably adept at avoiding the potential pitfalls of operating in areas which might be considered politically volatile, yet has grown its gold output year-in-year-out, and promises to continue on its growth patterns, albeit perhaps at a slower rate given it currently has no major new gold mining project in its immediate short-term plans apart from further expansion of its current flagship Loulo-Gounkoto operations. Its exploration across the border in Senegal is showing some promise and could result in a new mine in a few years time provided a feasibility study show that it can meet the gold miner's rigid development criteria.

Randgold's current gold mines are in Mali, Cote d'Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo, and in 2016 it produced 1.25 million attributable ounces of gold from these at a cash cost of $639 an ounce which keeps it among the world's lowest cost gold miners. It achieved full 2016 year attributable profits of US$247.47 million, up 31.2 % on 2015.

Ten years ago the company was a small, but rapidly growing, mid tier gold miner producing only 448,000 ounces of gold with all its operating mines then in Mali. Cash costs back then were $296/ounce and the average gold price received was around $580/ounce. While cash costs have more than doubled since then, so has the gold price and the company remains highly profitable and has been implementing a rising dividend policy. Indeed it has just announced board approval for a 52% dividend rise to US$1.00 per share - a yield of over 1% at the current stock price.

It has achieved its growth since then by only developing new projects and expansions which meet strict size and cost criteria, so has also managed to achieve all this without racking up any significant debt unlike most of the top tier gold miners which are virtually all currently focusing on having to bring down their heavy debt burdens, which is impacting negatively on earnings. The company prides itself on its exploration successes, but in truth it hasn't found much which meets its investment criteria other than developments close to its existing Malian operations and to the Tongon property in Cote d'Ivoire which it had found by 2006. Its biggest growth since then has been in its then existing Loulo mine in Mali, its Loulo satellite Gounkoto operation, Tongon which has since been developed and its almost half-owned (with Anglogold Ashanti and Sokimo) major acquisition, Kibali in the DRC, for which Randgold is the operator and which is already Africa's largest single gold mining operation. These output gains have far more than countered the running down of former flagship mine, Morila, where ore resources have been depleted and which is now reduced effectively to tailings and waste dump retreatment with final closure due in 2019. There is still exploration though in the area around Morila and it is possible that the Morila mill could get a reprieve should any of these exploration targets result in mining activity.

Some of Randgold's current and future growth has already been highlighted in advance of the Q4 earnings statement today in Cape Town alongside this year's Mining Indaba, by the company's founder and CEO, Mark Bristow in a pre-Indaba tour of operations. The Loulo-Gounkoto complex has exceeded its production guidance of 670,000 ounces of gold for 2016, and is forecast to maintain an annual production of plus 600,000 ounces for at least the next 10 years. This will be further supported by the newly announced decision to proceed with the Gounkoto super pit project.

Meanwhile, at long last, Tongon's gold output is on plan and has hit its revised production target of 260,000 gold ounces in 2016 after a series of milling difficulties. Bristow is now forecasting that Tongon will produce 285,000 ounces in 2017 and approximately 290,000 ounces per year for the next three years thereafter.

The disappointment this year might be seen as Kibali, where attributable gold output year on year has fallen to just short of 586,000 ounces from 642,720 ounces in 2015, due to lower grades and transitional milling difficulties resulting from treating different ore types from multiple ore sources, including the fast-developing underground section, Even so the mine remains decently profitable. Any processing problems appear to have been sorted out though during the fourth quarter when 182,406 ounces were produced at a cash cost of $659/ounce.

What should be particularly encouraging for Randgold here is that if this level of production can be maintained throughout 2017, Kibali could see attributable gold output for the year of around 730,000 gold ounces - a substantial increase on the 2016 figure. However in its Q4 presentation Randgold looks to be only planning attributable gold output from Kibali as a shade north of 600,000 ounces in 2017 and around 700,000 ounces/year from 2018 on. We await the company's new guidance figures with interest.

As we have pointed out here before, the building and operating of the Kibali mine has to be an enormous achievement for Randgold. It owns 45% of the project, as does its much bigger partner Anglogold Ashanti - the world's third largest gold miner - but Randgold was selected to build and operate the mine as it has arguably a better track record in operating mines in remote parts of Africa than its much bigger partner. And there can be few African mines in quite such a remote area as Kibali, which is close to the DRC's border with South Sudan and is almost as far from the coast as you can get in the dark continent.

On the exploration front, most of Randgold's recent work has been in expanding the resource potential around its existing operations and it has achieved some successes here. But in terms of greenfield exploration the once sidetracked Massawa target in Senegal, only just across the border from Randgold's Mali operations is now to undergo a feasibility study, in conjunction with the close-by Sophia deposit as it is seen as potentially meeting Randgold's development criteria of being of sufficient size and with the capability of mining gold profitably at $1,000 an ounce. CEO Bristow also sings the praises of Cote d'Ivoire's exploration potential given the conducive geology coupled with a supportive mining code.

While Randgold may be able to continue its gold production growth from expansions at, and around, its existing operations such growth is likely to be relatively small and the company could do with a significant new mine to maintain its overall gold production growth. Given the long lead times for new mine construction and development we may be nearing a hiatus in the miner's strong gold production growth unless it acquires a near production operation from a junior explorer/developer - but Bristow has remarked in the past that potential acquirees are asking too much for their projects, stimulated by last year's rise in the gold price.

Randgold is, however, in a relatively strong position cash-wise -it had over $500 million in the bank and no debt at the year end (which compares very favorably with the balance sheets of most major gold producers which are continuing to struggle with debt.

As an investment Randgold is probably under-rated, particularly in the USA, in part because of its operations being wholly in Africa which raises doubts from the start in some investment circles. But it has, as noted above, an exceptional track record in the region, and is the highest cap gold miner on the London Stock Exchange. Its dividend yield is comparative with bank savings accounts in these days of low interest rate though and it does have the possibility of some capital appreciation if the gold price remains at or around current levels given that there is the prospect of some perhaps relatively minor gold production growth this year. Should the gold price move on up though - and with the likely continuing volatility of President Trump's policy statements we see this as a probability - Randgold's stock price should grow nicely, although we don't think it will necessarily match that of our top precious metals stock recommendations - see our previous articles where we recommended Hecla (NYSE: HL) as perhaps our top pick with silver likely to outperform gold over the year assuming an overall rise in the gold price. The other precious metals stocks we picked at the end of last year as likely to do particularly well in a rising gold price scenario were Barrick Gold (NYSE: ABX) and Newmont Mining (NYSE: NEM) the world's two largest gold miners as the "go to" stocks for institutional investors, along with 'recovery' gold stocks like Goldcorp (NYSE: GG) and Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) as well worth following. Freeport McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) could also do well if copper and oil prices hold up, or advance. Royalty and streaming stocks Franco Nevada (NYSE: FNV), Royal Gold (NYSE: RGLD), Silver Wheaton (NYSE:SLW) and Sandstorm Gold (NASDAQ: SAND) would also be likely positive buys if gold performs reasonably well in 2017. We noted too that we should also add in Randgold as being perhaps the most solid performer in the sector. See: 2017 Predictions - Gold, Silver, PGMs, The Dollar, Markets and Geopolitics, updated in a follow-up article - Gold:Silver Ratio Moving In Silver's Favor which added in some additional silver stocks.

