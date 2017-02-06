FireEye: Will It Get Worse Before It Gets Better?

Cybersecurity company FireEye ( FEYE) saw its share prices plunge 16% on Feb 4 following the release of disappointing Q4 results as the company continues to work towards resolving its operational issues. Shares are now trading at $10.93. Revenue came in well below market expectations at $184.7 million (vs consensus estimate of $191 million) and at the low end of the company's guidance. Billings of $221.8 million also missed the Street's $240.3 million estimate. This screenshot shows how share prices dropped and trading volumes rose following the news:

But what will happen to FireEye now? While we think there is light at the end of the tunnel for FireEye, things could get worse before they get better.

2017 outlook

First of it is very interesting to note that, unlike in previous years, management declined to issue FY17 guidance. This is not a good sign. Furthermore, Q1 billings are set to decline 25% y/y, driven by a 50% decline in products - although growth in 2H17 should result in total billings decline of 12% for the year.

Indeed, Barclays analyst Saket Kalia commented "Management is still targeting non-GAAP operating profitability by 4Q17, but we are slightly below as we prefer to see evidence." He reiterated his hold rating for FEYE with a very bearish $10 price target- versus the average analyst price target on financial accountability engine TipRanks of $14.45 (32.3% upside).

If we look at this TipRanks graph we can see that Kalia has 100% success rate on FireEye stock and an average return of 18%- which lends weight to his rather negative outlook for the company.

The company also announced the departure of CFO Mike Berry and Executive Chairman David DeWalt. This is disappointing as it is possible that these significant management changes at this crucial time for the company could make a takeout more difficult, especially as the company has experienced high turnover for the last 18 months (founder Ashar Aziz left in September). However, that's not to say a takeout is impossible: FireEye could still attract a buyer with its impressive technology, product pipeline and its Mandiant business (bought back in 2014 for $1.05 billion).

FireEye could return to profitability but it has a lot of hoops to jump through first including cost restructuring, improving sales force realignment, and making products more competitive with cheaper security software that is built into firewalls (see Cisco ( CSCO) and Palo Alto (NYSE:PANW)) and email protection services (see, for example, the success and bullish outlook for Proofpoint ( PFPT)).

Five-star Oppenheimer analyst Shaul Eyal commented, "We are discouraged by FEYE's 4Q16 revenue outlook, but remain constructive regarding its path to profitability initiatives." He reiterated his buy rating with a bullish target of $23 (a 113% upside to the current share price).

As a whole, the market outlook is cautiously positive with a moderate buy analyst consensus rating on TipRanks- 5 buy, 8 hold and 1 sell ratings. The conclusion: this is a stock that's only for long-term investors- who may realize value from FEYE's potential strategic transactions- rather than anyone looking to make a quick buck.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.