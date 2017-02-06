Twitter: Is This Dorsey's Last Stand?

On Thursday afternoon, we'll get fourth-quarter results from Twitter (NYSE:TWTR). There's a bit of uncertainty regarding the name as this report approaches, because management did not give revenue guidance for the period due to its ongoing restructuring. With expectations fairly low, it is time for the company to deliver. If not, CEO Jack Dorsey may be walking the plank.

For the fourth quarter, analysts are currently expecting a little over 4% revenue growth to $740 million. Non-GAAP EPS is expected to come in at $0.12, down four cents from the prior year period. The company is expected to total just over $2.5 billion in revenues for all of 2016 compared to peer Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) which just produced nearly $9 billion in a single quarter.

Twitter ended Q3 2016 with 317 million monthly active users, up a paltry 3% over the prior year period. Facebook has added almost half a billion users in the past two years, which is about 50% more users than Twitter has added in its entire history. There certainly is potential for massive user base growth, but Twitter has not been able to take advantage of the market yet. A historic election combined with the NFL streaming deal need to pay off in terms of users and revenues.

Q3 also marked the second major restructuring announced by the company since Jack Dorsey was named the permanent CEO in October 2015. With his time split between Twitter and Square (NYSE:SQ), there are many who have wondered if he needs to give up one of those roles. While Dorsey contends he can do both, another bad earnings report would make his position tougher to stand on.

Twitter also faces upcoming competition for investors' money as Snap (Pending:SNAP) has recently filed to go public. If Snap is valued where most think it will be, the company will likely have a market cap double that of Twitter despite half the users. Like Twitter, SNAP is losing hundreds of millions of dollars a year. However, it reported revenues of $404 million last year, up from just $59 million a year earlier. Twitter only dreams of that kind of growth currently.

With Facebook reporting another record quarter and Snap about to go public, Twitter's earnings report this week will be a very interesting one. Jack Dorsey needs to deliver results that show some improvement is happening for Twitter after its second restructuring in a year. If Twitter's user base and revenues continue to flatline, sending the stock back towards all-time lows, Dorsey's future will be questioned further.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.