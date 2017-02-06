RWE: Looking Appealing, Thanks To Innogy

RWE (OTCPK:RWEOY) is a prime victim of Germany's Energiewende, just like its major competitor E.ON. To tackle the situation both German power companies have decided to split up their activities.

RWE has created Innogy, which now encompasses the grid and infrastructure business of the former RWE, its retail businesses and the renewable production assets, making it well positioned for the future.

Shares of Innogy went public in October of 2016, debuting around EUR 36 per share. That gave the company a formidable market valuation of EUR 20 billion as there are some 555 million shares outstanding.

What Does The New RWE Look Like?

RWE is essentially stuck with the "old" assets which include conventional power generation (Germany, Netherlands, UK, Turkey) as well as trading/gas midstream assets. Moreover, the company still holds a 76.8% stake in Innogy. There are of course still some ties between both companies as RWE remains a supplier for Innogy's retail customers, while Innogy's anticipated dividends are crucial for RWE.

The situation is somewhat complicated as the financial results of Innogy are still consolidated into RWE's numbers, given that it still holds a majority stake, as the IPO of Innogy had not been completed yet by the end of the third quarter.

RWE posted revenues of EUR 33.2 billion in the first nine months of 2016, a 5.2% decline compared to the year before. By far the largest share of sales were contributed by renewables, grids/participations and supply activities, which is the new Innogy. Revenues from conventional power generation fell by 12.3% to EUR 1.44 billion for the nine-month period. Revenues from trading/gas midstream activities were up 9.4% to EUR 2.41 billion.

That suggests that sales for the new RWE run at a rate of EUR 5.1 billion, assuming no seasonality. The power generation business contributed EUR 435 million in earnings in the first nine months of the year on the back of cost savings and lower depreciation charges, offset by lower volumes and prices. The trading/gas midstream business posted a EUR 100 million loss for the period. If the combined earnings are extrapolated, EBIT is seen around EUR 450 million in 2016.

Leverage and Valuation, It Is Complicated

While the income statement of RWE still consolidates Innogy's results, so does the balance sheet. RWE holds EUR 12.4 billion in financial assets (mostly cash and short-term investments). Financial debt stands at EUR 19.1 billion, for a EUR 6.7 billion net financial debt load. Economic net debt stands at EUR 27.4 billion however, resulting from EUR 8.4 billion in pension liabilities and net EUR 12.3 billion in provisions which relate to the retirement of assets, most of which is reserved for dealing with nuclear waste (EUR 10.6 billion).

On the bright sight, much of the financial liabilities will be transferred to Innogy as RWE is on the hook for nuclear liabilities which are "solved" in the sense that provisioned liabilities have been fixed by a German court. The final values and payment terms will be worked out this year, allowing RWE to finally settle these huge liabilities from the past.

RWE as a standalone basis will "only" have net economic debt of EUR 8.7 billion going forwards. Of course there are few assets to back up this debt load. Power generation is a EUR 600 million EBIT business, while the trading/gas midstream business most likely posts a full-year loss of around EUR 100 million. That means that the remaining core of RWE has EBIT earnings power of roughly half a billion in 2016 (down from EUR 750 million in 2015 after a difficult year for the gas trading business in 2016), while the company of course holds shares in Innogy as well.

Based on the information provided in the Q3 results, the remaining core businesses of RWE are on track to post EBIT of EUR 500 million and EBITDA of roughly EUR 1.3 billion. The good news is that capital spending comes in at just around EUR 300 million a year, much less than annual depreciation charges of EUR 800 million, creating a half a billion cash flow boost on top of the EBIT number.

With 615 million shares outstanding, which are trading at EUR 12 each, RWE's equity is now valued at EUR 7.4 billion. Including its allocated net debt portion of EUR 8.7 billion, the enterprise value comes in at EUR 16.1 billion. As the company still holds roughly 425 million shares in Innogy, which currently trade around EUR 32, that investment is worth EUR 13.6 billion. This implies that RWE's own remaining core business is valued at merely EUR 2.5 billion.

Innogy has clearly communicated that it aims to pay out 70%-80% of adjusted net income, with adjusted earnings seen at EUR 1.1 billion in 2016. That yields a potential EUR 825 million dividend, equivalent to EUR 1.50 per share. Given that RWE holds 425 million shares in Innogy, it stands to receive EUR 637 million in dividends. This is a very substantial amount of course, certainly in relation to the current low market value.

Unfortunately the EUR 8.7 billion debt of RWE is elevated as the standalone business of RWE generates just EUR 1.3 billion in adjusted EBITDA. That said, RWE might be able to reduce leverage by shedding assets or shares in Innogy, to the point at which leverage can be sustained by the core activities, and remaining dividends of Innogy can be passed-through to shareholders.

Once leverage comes through, dividends can indeed be passed through. If RWE would receive EUR 637 million in dividends from Innogy, those cash flows would be sufficient to fund a EUR 1 dividend for RWE, for a 8% dividend yield. That does not even take into account potential earnings power from the traditional power generation business and trading/gas midstream assets, the latter of which have seen a very difficult year in particular.

Concluding Thoughts

RWE will come with an update on the dividend policy in March of 2017 as additional drivers are helpful as well. This includes more volatile and higher electricity prices in Europe and continued cost savings efforts. As such there might be real appeal in RWE as risks might come down over time following the settlement of the nuclear liabilities, the fact that the company is currently profitable, as low investments in old assets reuslt in better cash flows.

At this point in time the market values RWE's core activities at EUR 2.5 billion, if we subtract RWE's share in Innogy from the sum of the current pro-forma net debt load and market capitalization of RWE. This EUR 2.5 billion valuation has swung around quite a bit since Innogy went public, having traded at a EUR 1.5 to EUR 3.5 billion range. If RWE's core assets get valued at a billion or less, I would be very interested to set up a long/short position in the pair.