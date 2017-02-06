Reasons Why Apple Is Hot To Manufacture In India

India is too large a market for Apple to not go all out after.

In the middle of last week, new broke that the state government of Karnataka (state in India where the city of Bangalore/Bengaluru is located) had reached an agreement with Apple to allow the latter to set up a assembly/manufacturing plant with Wistron.

Over the weekend, Priyank Kharge, IT minister for Karnataka, said that he believed Apple would "tentatively begin manufacturing iPhones in the state by the end of April or beginning of May."

After reaching saturation point in smartphone growth here at home and in China, Apple is left with India as its next growth frontier. That is not to say that Apple will not make gains in China and in the U.S however, in these countries the fight is now for market share. It's a zero-sum game for Apple in China and in the U.S. That is, Apple's gains in market share will come at the expense of its competition.

On the other hand, in India, the market is wide open and at the moment is dominated with cheap handsets that cost between $100-$250 per unit. eMarketer estimates that barely 20% of the almost 800 million cellular handsets in India are smartphones, so, yes indeed, the market is wide open for mid-to-high-end smartphones in India.

Market research firm Counterpoint stated that Apple was the 10th-ranked smartphone manufacturer in terms of shipments in India in Q4 2016. The firm estimated that Chinese OEMs like Oppo and Vivo and Xiaomi dominated the Indian smartphone market with a combined share of 47% in Q4:16. Counterpoint also noted that Apple controlled 62% of the market share for devices priced above $650.

Even that $650 per unit price point is out of reach of the Indian masses however with the already massive middle class (400 million and growing) having easy access to monthly payment options, a price point a bit lower could allow Apple to capture share rapidly. Apple phones are considered the Rolls Royce of smartphones in most of Asia and India is not an exception by any means.

In terms of market share of the overall smartphone market in India, it is estimated that Apple has just a 2%-4% market share at the moment.

If Apple can get the cost of locally assembled/manufactured phones down low enough to start its entry-level models at $375-$450 per unit, the potential explosion in sales could go a long way in countering slowing demand in China and elsewhere in the West.

India is and will continue to be one of the fastest growing economies in the world and is a country that Apple cannot afford to overlook.

This manufacturing or assembly plant in Bangalore will go a long way in ensuring Apple's continued dominance and lions share of global smartphone profitability for a long time to come.

Stay tuned. There will be a lot more from the analyst/sellsider community in the coming days and weeks on Apple in India and the positive effects on revenues and profits going forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: longa nd short aapl options