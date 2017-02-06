Waste Management: Anatomy Of An Overvalued Stock

There's no margin of safety here, and the downside risk outweighs the upside potential at the current price.

The stock has doubled in the last four years even as fundamentals remained essentially flat.

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) is a great business with a wide moat.

Unfortunately, at nearly $70/share, it's also the posterboy (postergirl?) for the currently highly-valued U.S. stock market.

Waste Management Summary

The stock currently trades at nearly 28x TTM earnings, 22x TTM free cash flow, and 22x estimated 2017 earnings.

The company has virtually the same revenue over the trailing twelve month period as it did ten years ago, and less than it did 3 years ago. Top line growth for this company has been nonexistent.

Earnings per share have grown at 3.1% per year over the past seven years, while dividend growth has averaged 4.8% annually due to increasing payout ratios from the mid-50s percent to the mid-60s percent.

Despite this modest performance, the stock has doubled in price over the last four years:

This surge in stock price has come almost entirely from an inflated valuation rather than actual fundamental growth of per-share value. Republic Services (NYSE:RSG), the second largest waste provider in the country, is equally as overvalued as Waste Management. This is an industry-wide phenomenon rather than company-specific.

It also mimics and exaggerates the broader trend of the U.S. market, where the CAPE ratio is over 28 and the Market Capitalization to GDP ratio is over 127%.

For those that are interested, here's an in-depth article on those CAPE and Cap/GDP metrics and why they're important. Neither of them are perfect metrics for assessing average market valuation, but both are useful, and looking at them together helps smooth out the flaws of each of them.

Qualitatively Strong

The source of the company's wide moat is the difficulty in establishing new landfills.

Landfills are extremely unattractive to have in a neighborhood, and so the regulatory hurdle for establishing new ones is high. It's also a capital-intensive business that benefits from scale, which Waste Management has in abundance. As a result, they're kind of "locked in" as the national leader in this business.

The industry is quite resistant to recessions, because trash disposal is a fundamental need in all market conditions. However, reduced economic output does lead to lower industrial trash volumes, as seen by WM's 12% revenue decline during the Great Recession.

WM's Share Repurchases are Slowing

According to Morningstar data, the company decreased its share count from 547 million in 2006 to 471 million in 2011. That's a nearly 14% cumulative reduction in shares outstanding over a five-year period.

During the five-year period from 2011 to the current time, the share count has reduced from 471 million to 448 million; a reduction of only about 5%.

They're still repurchasing large amounts of stock, but because the valuation has gone up, their share repurchases are less and less effective on a per-dollar basis. Buying back their own stock is currently a lackluster way to boost EPS and boost dividend growth because such large buybacks only reduce the share count slowly.

Likewise, the dividend yield has decreased from 4.4% in 2012 to under 2.4% today, even though the company has grown its dividend throughout that time.

Looking at Leverage

WM's return on equity is high only because it leverages itself heavily.

According to the most recent quarterly report, the company has a long-term debt/equity ratio of 164%. And tangible book value is negative.

The company pays a considerable amount of its operating income in interest expense, even during this extremely low-rate environment. If the Federal Reserve raises interest rates over the coming years, WM's interest payments would increase as it repays existing debt and issues new debt at higher rates.

The company's consistent cash flow production can support these high leverage levels safely, much like a utility or MLP, but doesn't leave the company with a lot of wiggle-room. The company is already paying out everything it earns as dividends and share buybacks, while they keep their level of leverage rather static.

Valuation Estimate- Optimistic Example

Whether a company is overvalued or not depends on the target rate of return (aka discount rate) that you seek.

Would buying WM at today's prices probably lead to a positive rate of return over the next decade or two? Yes.

Would it provide a strong rate of return during that time? Most likely not.

So, I'll cover two scenarios to explore the range of what today's fair value might be.

This first scenario is a moderately optimistic one, where revenue grows faster than it did over the previous decade (perhaps due to increased infrastructure renewal, or acceleration of technological efficiencies, or breakthroughs in profitable recycling), allowing EPS and dividend growth to pick up, and where it can be sold for a high multiple in the future:

Source: StockDelver

Even with these optimistic assumptions, the stock is currently fairly-valued only if you consider an 8% rate of return attractive.

A lot has to go right to get a rate of return that isn't all that impressive. There's a lot more downside risk than upside potential here.

Valuation Estimate- Pessimistic Example

Now suppose that it plays out more like it has in the past. Revenue is largely static, and the stock can be sold only for a somewhat lower multiple in the future:

Source: StockDelver

This would bring today's fair value down to nearly $52 even when applying a low 6% discount rate. The current price of nearly $70 would thus be significantly overvalued.

Under this flat scenario, you'd have to lower the discount rate to under 3% for the estimated fair value to be where the price is today.

Valuation Estimate: Dividend Discount Model

One of the shortcomings of the DDM is that it's very sensitive to even modest changes in dividend growth rates at the typical levels we hope to see from core holdings (7-10% or more dividend growth per year).

For WM, we naturally would have lower dividend growth assumptions and the DDM would therefore be among the most accurate ways to value it.

To that end, here's a DDM model assuming 5% dividend growth per year, which is slightly better than it has been over the last decade.

Source: StockDelver

Even with a modest 8% discount rate and faster-than-historical dividend growth, the fair value is about 14% below the current price.

I won't show it here, but if you adjust the model to 4% dividend growth and a 7% discount rate, the fair value is also around $60.

Final Words

The company was a solid investment 5 years ago.

It was a classic example of a great company at a reasonable price, rather than a decent company at an undervalued price. The dividend yield was high, dividend growth was mediocre, and the moat was incredibly wide.

Now, the business itself remains strong, but the high valuation leaves no room for a margin of safety, is demonstrably overvalued with respect to any rate of return normally associated with equities, leads to subpar dividend payments and dividend reinvestment into new shares, and has a negative effect on EPS growth because their stock buybacks are less effective.

It would take a 20% pullback in this stock for it to become interesting again, even though the business model itself is strong.

