The Medicines Company: New Entrant In Cholesterol Drug Wars?

The company is developing its own primary drug candidate aimed at the same space and might eventually be a competitor to Repatha, which eventually could be a blockbuster drug.

Saturday a market outlook piece I provided Wednesday from the Insiders Forum was posted by Seeking Alpha as their Marketplace interview of the week. I covered a variety of market topics and noted which attractive sectors of the market I was seeing insider buying in currently.

For the focus stock for the interview, I picked a recent addition to the Insiders Forum, whose model-20 stock portfolio has almost tripled the return of Russell 2000 since its launch back in late June of last year.

When I submitted the interview to SA on Wednesday, this stock was up a respectable ~10% since its inclusion into the portfolio in mid-December. As it happens the stock jumped 20% on Friday after Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) reported successful results in a cardiovascular outcomes study for its new cholesterol drug Repatha. This could widen the potential audience of this type of cholesterol drug which would be good news for the company's cholesterol candidate inclisiran which is in Phase 3 trials. Inclisiran works by turning off PCSK9 synthesis in the liver.

The company's prospects have also been boosted since the stock's entry into the Insiders Portfolio portfolio by the legal problems around Regeneron's (NASDAQ:REGN) Praluent, another approved entry into this expanding market.

Provided Inclisiran is eventually approved, these shares still have potential significant upside ahead. Given this I am posting the original exclusive article from the Insiders Forum today for the overall SeekingAlpha community for consideration.

December 13th article from The Insiders Forum:

Company Overview:

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) is a New Jersey-based pharma concern that provides medicines for patients in acute and intensive care hospitals worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and has been public for more than a decade. The company has an approximate $2.5 billion market capitalization and will go into the Insiders Forum portfolio at Monday's closing price of $35.47 a share. The 52-week high on the stock is just south of $42.00 a share.

Insider Buying:

I have had a small stake on this company since late October when it went on my "watch list" in connection to my work on the Biotech Forum. Earlier Monday I added to this position thanks to some recent large insider buying. Christopher Cox who is Chief Developer Officer and Executive VP of the company bought just over $3.5 million in new stock last week in two transactions. He also bought over $2 million in new shares in June. During that time the shares he owns have gone from just over 20,000 to over 170,000. Frederic Eshelman who is listed as a director at the company bought over $10 million in news shares in a series of transactions last week as well. This is not the volume of insider buying one sees often.

It should be noted that Mr. Cox was previously Chair of Cadwalader's Corporate Group and a member of the Firm's Management Committee. Cadwalader is white shoe NYC law firm. In 2014, Mr. Cox was selected by The American Lawyer as one of its "Dealmakers of the Year" for his work with Irish drugmaker Élan Corporation, as well as "2014 Global M&A Deal of the Year: Europe/Ireland" award for his representation of Élan in its sale to Perrigo Company. When I read this background combined with these recent purchases, one thought came immediately into my head, "Buyout?!"

Product Portfolio and Pipeline:

The company has several products on the market but its value lies mainly within its pipeline. Its main revenue generator is royalty revenues derived from the gross profit on authorized generic sales of Angiomax® (bivalirudin) by Sandoz, Inc. This product has gone through a litigation gauntlet which was nicely captured in a recent article on Seeking Alpha. In the third quarter, net revenue totaled $37.6 million, which included $18.8 million of royalty revenue from the authorized generic sales of Angiomax. Net sales from the company's remaining marketed products Orbactiv, Minocin and Ionsys kicked in $6.7 million which doubled from the same period a year. The company's future direction and value lies in its advancing pipeline, however.

Carbavance:

The company's lead drug candidate is Carbavance which recently and successfully completed Phase III trials targeting urinary tract infections. The company should file a New Drug Application (NDA) early in 2017 which should be a key positive catalyst for the stock. The company believes that this compound has the potential to be a "blockbuster product for multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, particularly CRE." The company believes this drug could produce nearly $300 million in annual sales by 2022.

Inclisiran:

One of the key product candidates in the company's pipeline is inclisiran. This compound is an RNAi therapeutic that utilizes Alnylam Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:ALNY) proprietary Enhanced Stabilization Chemistry conjugate delivery platform. It is currently being developed to lower the synthesis of PCSK9 levels and reduce LDL-C levels. Day 180 data was presented at the AHA Scientific Sessions in mid-November. The 497-person study showed inclisiran can significantly lower cholesterol for six months. However, the trial was marred by one death and one case of liver enzyme elevations. Although these two occurrences spooked investors some, a single death in a high-risk patient group should hardly be surprising or unexpected. Blinded trial investigators said the death was not linked to study medication. The company justifiably plans on advancing inclisiran into pivotal trials. The overall reduction in cholesterol was as good or better than Repatha, a PCKS9 inhibitor that recently came on the market.

In total, 45 million people to 55 million people currently are using cholesterol-lowering drugs in the United States. Inclisiran will be aimed at the 10 million to 15 million that cannot get desired cholesterol levels with a statin, are intolerant to a statin, or have such severe LDL levels, or such highly severe levels associated with familial disease that they need something a bit more than a statin.

ABP-700

ABP-700 is an intravenous sedative-hypnotic agent being developed for the induction of general anesthesia and/or procedural sedation in patients undergoing diagnostic or therapeutic procedures. The company is currently recruiting trial participants for a study around three dosing regimens of ABP-700 for procedural sedation in adult participants undergoing colonoscopy. Phase 2 trial data should come out some time in the first half of 2017.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

Analyst support has picked up nicely since early November. H.C. Wainwright was the latest to chime in last Monday. It reiterated its Buy rating and $57 price target. Its analyst is very bullish on the prospects for inclisiran despite some worries about its safety profile. He believes that it will become the reasonably priced alternative to higher priced PCSK9 inhibitors like Praluent and Repatha and sees peak sales of some $5 billion by 2030. If this drug becomes even half this successful, the stock should go much higher over time.

Wainwright's analyst is hardly the only one bullish on this company's future. Since November 7th a half dozen other firms have reiterated Buy ratings including Merrill Lynch and Jefferies. Price targets proffered with those ratings have ranged from $39 to $65 a share. The current mean analyst price target the MDCO is currently just north of $51 a share.

On November 16th RBC Capital raised their price target on The Medicines Company from $45 to $52 a share after the company reported Phase 2 data on its inclisiran drug that its analyst views positively. The analyst stated "inclisiran has differentiated efficacy and safety in LDL-C reduction" and notes "safety questions created an overhang on the stock, but he still believes that the shares should have risen." The analyst also believes that additional data due to be released by the company at the end of the year will be positive. The company has some $600 million in cash on the books, an amount the company has said is more than sufficient to get inclisiran through trials and to approval.

Outlook:

The company is still a way away from profitability but has an intriguing pipeline that should have several potentially positive catalysts in the months ahead. The company meets my "shots on goal" criteria for a developmental concern. In the second quarter of 2016, the company sold its non-core cardiovascular products resulting in a gain for approximately $260 million to focus on developing its late stage pipeline which I think was a good strategic move. The sale also has the possibility of over $500 million in additional milestone payouts and reduced annual operating costs by $65 million to $80 million. Analyst support also is becoming increasingly positive recently and The Medicines Company is well-funded.

The company has plenty of milestones ahead of it in 2017 which could boost the stock. The NDA for Carbavance should happen in the first quarter. Phase II data for ABP-700 should be released sometime in the first half of 2017. In that timeline, I also expect a Phase III design with the FDA to be agreed to for the company's key pipeline candidate inclisiran. The stock is some 50% under the median analyst price target, has definable catalysts and the possibility of a buyout, although unlikely; cannot be dismissed.

