If I Had To Build An Income Portfolio Today - Update 14

Introduction

In October 2015, I wrote an article entitled "If I Had to Build an Income Portfolio Today," which was published by Seeking Alpha, October 23, 2015. The article described the development of a portfolio for a relative that recently came into a significant sum of money and wanted to conservatively invest the funds to supplement their retirement income and help the grand kids with college costs. The series of articles through update nine has been very well-received by Seeking Alpha readers, generating over 194,500 page views in total.

As I mentioned in the original article, after establishing the initial portfolio, there remained a significant cash account yet to be invested. In the sixth update, I discussed the decision to invest the balance of the cash in the iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NYSE: PFF). With most of the funds invested except for a modest money market account for emergencies, the portfolio updates going forward will focus on the capital appreciation and income produced by the portfolio and any changes to the portfolio between updates including investment of excess income. This article is the thirteenth update in the series though previous readers will note that I changed the title of Update 8 to reflect the portfolio's performance. To be clear, it has been a little over 16 months since the portfolio was initiated.

Portfolio Capital Appreciation and Income

The chart below, compliments of Yahoo Finance, shows the financial performance of the portfolio as of market close February 3, 2017.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The portfolio performed pretty well in January on whole. There was some volatility in the interest rate sensitive stocks in the week before the Federal Reserve met. However, in the few days following the Federal Reserve meeting, those interest rate sensitive stocks more than recovered their earlier softness. The latter part of last week was particularly good for the portfolio.

Readers will note that Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ: SBRA) is no longer in the portfolio. I sold all shares of SBRA in this portfolio as well as in my personal portfolio. In summary, one of SBRA's tenants, NMS based in Maryland (MD), is the subject of a lawsuit by the MD Attorney General (AG) for their Medicare billing practices and treatment of Medicaid patients. While this lawsuit is in its early stages and NMS has denied any wrong doing, I didn't want to carry the additional risk. Roughly 15% of SBRA's revenue and earnings come from NMS so if it turns out there is merit in the AG's lawsuit and/or the US Attorney General's Office gets involved, there could very well be a reduction in SBRA's rental income. On top of this, the AG noted that SBRA allegedly paid almost 3x the typical cost per bed to acquire the skilled nursing facilities in 2015 that NMS operates in MD. For a more detailed summary of this issue, the reader can visit a more complete article here.

The dividend income from the portfolio has also been steadily growing as can be seen in both the Annual Income column and the Cumulative Dividends Collected column.

Source: Author

Since the last (thirteenth) update, a number of holdings have increased their dividend payment. The dividend increases came from Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), Welltower (NYSE: HCN), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI), AT&T (NYSE: T), and Western Gas Partners (NYSE: WES). The mutual fund capital gains and dividend distributions normally fluctuate so I don't consider those as increases (or decreases).

Total Portfolio

In update 3 of this article, I explained the rationale for placing a large portion of the portfolio into bank savings accounts and certificates of deposits. There has been no change to that portion of the portfolio. With the recent dividend increases, the total annual income has increased to $34,140 going forward.

Source: Author

Including the interest earned in January of $1156, the total interest earned since portfolio inception is $13,812 on the bank deposits. This brings the total return (realized and unrealized gains) since portfolio inception up to $59,097 over 16 months and puts the total return percentage at 4.80% based on the total portfolio value of $1,231,591. The portfolio took a pretty big hit in November and December due to the rotation out of income oriented stocks after Trump's surprise win and investor's fear induced by the Fed's bump in Federal Funds Rate. As I noted earlier, there has been significant recovery in valuations, but some equities are still lagging near the lows hit in November and December. I'm expecting additional recovery in the coming months as investor's fears of aggressive tightening by the Fed and the fear that renewable energy producers will not fare well under the Trump administration are allayed.

In addition to EPD, HCN, OHI, T, WES, and SBRA (through January) the portfolio consists of the following stocks: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE: HASI), Pattern Energy Group (NYSE: PEGI), Stag Industrial (NYSE: STAG), Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE), Ventas (NYSE: VTR), iShares US Preferred Stock ETF , Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE: CLDT), American Electric Power (NYSE: AEP), Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB), Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI), Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP), Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY), Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD), and Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR). The portfolio also includes the Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Fund (NYSE: VMGRX), Vanguard Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE: VDIGX), and Vanguard Health Care Fund (NYSE: VGHCX).

I've considered increasing the portfolio's holdings in PEGI and/or HASI to redeploy the proceeds from the sale of SBRA and I may yet do that. Other than that, the focus will be on maintaining the portfolio and reinvesting dividends and interest. I'm always interested in readers' opinions on the short list of stocks above or other suggestions that would fit the portfolio needs that are income-oriented, conservative, and with solid balance sheets.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide my opinion to interested readers and to serve as a vehicle to generate informed discussion in the comment posting. I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, portfolio concentration or diversification. Readers are strongly encouraged to complete their own due diligence on any stock, bond, fund or other investment mentioned in this article before making their own investments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AEE, AEP, CLDT, EPD, HASI, HCN, LXP, OHI, ORI, PEB, PEGI, PFF, RY, STAG, STWD, T, TD, VDIGX, VGHCX, VMGRX, VTR, VZ, WES, WSR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.