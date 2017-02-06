Toronto-Listed Frankly Intends To IPO On US Market

Frankly hasn't disclosed IPO details, so my opinion will wait until we know more about management's expectations.

I'm impress by its growing topline revenues rapidly while retaining high gross margin and eking out a slightly positive cash flow from operations.

The company is currently listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

TV Broadcast software developer Frankly intends to sell shares on the U.S. market.

Quick Take

TSX Venture Exchange-listed Frankly (NYSE:TLK) has filed an S-1 registration to sell an undisclosed number of shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol (Pending:FKLY).

The company is growing revenues rapidly for its integrated suite of TV broadcaster software while retaining high gross margins typical of fast-growing technology startups.

Since my opinion on the IPO will hinge on the offering details vs. the company's growth rate and prospects, I will provide an update when we know the proposed offering size, pricing and post-IPO market cap expectations from management.

Company

San Francisco-based Frankly was founded in 2012 by current CEO Steve Chung and went public on the Toronto stock exchange in January 2015.

The company has created a software platform that enables TV broadcasters and brands to more easily create, distribute and monetize their content over a variety of connected devices such as smartphones, tablets, and desktops.

Frankly's main product is a white-labeled system composed of the following:

CMS, or content management system

Native mobile and over-the-top [OTT] applications

Responsive web framework

Digital video creation

Programmatic advertising

Frankly generates its revenues through a SaaS model: a combination of monthly recurring revenues, 'variable usage fees' and 'sharing digital advertising revenue' with its customers.

The company claims more than 200 U.S. local broadcast stations, most of which are affiliated with the major networks of ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX.

Market and Competition

The market for the company's CRM, content distribution and programmatic advertising capabilities is fragmented, mostly along those functional lines.

Broadcasters have until recently pieced together systems to help them disseminate their content; Frankly offers a suite of functions in an effort to simplify and integrate these functions into a single application interface.

According to a 2011 FCC disclosure, in the U.S., there are 1,774 full power TV stations and 2,172 low-power TV stations, for a combined total of 3,946.

Of that total, there are entities such as iHeartMedia (FKA Clear Channel Communications) which own multiple hundreds of both radio and TV stations nationwide.

Frankly faces direct competition from a number of sources:

Lakana (NASDAQ:NXST)

WordPress VIP

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Neulion(TSE:NLN)

MLB Advanced Media

Anvato (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Verve

Accedo

DoApps

The above list is not exhaustive but represents competitors in the CMS (Content Management System), video solutions and programmatic advertising verticals in which Frankly competes.

It also serves to highlight the challenges that 'all-in-one' software suites have when selling into markets that have significant players focused on just one functionality: companies like Frankly require significant resources to compete across multiple product lines to provide an equal or better-integrated experience than individual, specialty software systems.

Financials

Frankly's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Dramatic top-line revenue growth

Uneven but growing gross margin

Uneven cash flow from operations, going slightly positive in 2016

Below are the company's operational results for the past two and ¾ years (Audited GAAP for full years):

(Source: Frankly S-1)

Revenue

To Q3 2016: $16.7 million

2015: $6.8 million

2014: $172,377

Gross Margin

To Q3 2016: 65.3%

2015: 79.7%

2014: 6.6%

Cash Flow from Operations

To Q3 2016: $303,524 cash flow from operations

2015: $14.1 million cash flow used in operations

2014: $9 million cash flow used in operations

As of September 30, 2016, the company had $2.8 million in cash and $2.6 million in accounts receivable vs. $4.6 million in current liabilities and $11.6 million in credit facility indebtedness.

IPO Details

Frankly has filed an amended S-1 registration to sell shares in the U.S., but has oddly not included an expected amount of stock to be sold, nor obviously an expected share price range or proposed U.S. market cap.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering as follows:

to increase sales and marketing investments (including channel partnerships) to increase market share and expand into other verticals for product development on existing and new products including CMS, mobile and TV apps, and video workflow for development of new business lines in big data and digital advertising $2 million to partially repay amounts outstanding under the Credit Facility; and the balance for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Although the financial statement says the non-revolving credit facility balance at September 30, 2016 was $11.6 million [net of discount], management's discussion elsewhere in the S-1 says the principal balance was $14.5 million. The difference of $2.9 million was allocated to the note holder (Raycom) in the form of warrants.

Even after the IPO has been completed and proceeds deployed, the company will still have significant credit facility indebtedness.

Commentary

As previously noted, the company has not provided any details about the size, price or proposed post-IPO market cap valuation expectations.

The company is currently trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange and has market cap of approximately USD $14 million, it is reasonable to assume management will attempt a U.S. share sale at or around that market capitalization.

It is difficult to estimate the potential market size in dollars for the company's software, given its highly niche-oriented offering primarily aimed at TV station broadcasters.

We know about how many TV stations there are in the U.S. but don't have a good estimate about how much they will spend on an integrated system such as Frankly's.

Financially, management is growing revenues at a torrid pace, which is quite impressive.

Gross margins are also high, and the company eked out positive cash flow from operations in 2016 through 3Q 2016. We don't have significant history of cash flow from operations to see a consistent trend.

Given its top-line revenue growth, the company has proven initial market fit for its integrated suite, which is encouraging.

As such, my opinion on the IPO will hinge on the proposed post-IPO valuation and how much management wants investors to pay for that kind of revenue growth, gross margin, and potential CFFO.

I will provide an update when those offering details are disclosed.

