OPKO Health: Undervalued Biotech With Future Catalysts

OPKO is expected to turn profitable in 2018, which is likely to help catalyze the stock.

Although OPKO took a hit after disappointing study results from the hGH-CTP drug, the company is likely to grow at an above average rate.

My previous article on OPKO Health (NYSEMKT:OPK) focused on Rayaldee, the company's drug for secondary hyperparathyroidism (SHPT) in stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients with vitamin D deficiency. In that article, I explained how Rayaldee's FDA approval was positive for the company but wasn't fully priced into the stock. Although the stock increased over 30% after the article was written, it gave back all of those gains. The sell-off was triggered by news that OPKO's hGH-CTP drug did not outperform a placebo in a Phase 3 study. Despite the setback from this study, I still think there is strong investing potential for OPKO as the company grows revenue at an above average rate.

First, I'll address the negative results from the hGH-CTP Phase 3 study. It was determined that there was no statistical difference between the placebo and hGH-CTP in adults with growth hormone deficiency. However, the company identified one or more outliers that may have affected the primary outcome. OPKO stated that they will promptly review the study population in response to the results. The safety profile was consistent with other growth hormone treatments.

This may not be the end of hGH-CTP if OPKO can remove the outliers and show a statistical difference over the placebo. We'll have to see how it pans out. OPKO also initiated a Phase 3 study for hGH-CTP for pre-pubertal growth hormone deficient children to evaluate weekly treatment vs. injections of Genotropin. If this study yields positive results and/or if better results are determined for the adult study, then hGH-CTP could eventually achieve FDA approval.

The total market size for hGH products is about $3 billion per year. Therefore, hGH-CTP has the potential to be a blockbuster drug if it can show efficacy and achieve FDA approval. The drug would have to capture one third of the market to be a blockbuster. If hGH-CTP does get approval, it would have the advantage of being a once a week treatment as opposed to current treatments which are daily doses.

Even if hGH-CTP never becomes approved, OPKO still has other products on the market with Rayaldee, 4Kscore®(the prostate cancer test) and Varubi (for chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting). Another catalyst on the horizon could be an FDA approval for Rayaldee for SHPT in CKD stage 5 patients, which is currently in a Phase 3 study.

OPKO also has multiple compounds in Phase 2 studies to address hyperphosphatemia in CKD stage 5 patients, diabetes/obesity, BPH and hemophilia. Looking further out in the future, OPKO has its AntagoNAT platform in pre-clinical trials to address cancer, CV, metabolic and orphan disease.

OPKO is also launching OTC animal health products in Q1 2017, which will add to this year's revenue. The total market for U.S. pet products is $60 billion with $14 billion of that for therapeutic products. Therefore, there is plenty of opportunity for OPKO to tap into this market.

Revenue is expected to grow 14% in 2017 and 18% in 2018 (consensus). OPKO is expected to turn a profit in 2018 after multiple years of negative earnings. So, I think the stock will trend higher as revenue and earnings increase over at least the next two years.

Most Undervalued Mid-Cap Biotech

With a trailing price to sales ratio of 3.9, OPKO is trading 41% below the biotechnology industry's P/S ratio of 6.6. OPKO has the lowest price to sales ratio of all the mid-cap biotechnology stocks with market caps between $2 billion and $10 billion. Here's how OPKO compares with other biotechs with similar marketcaps:

OPKO Ariad Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARIA) Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) ACADIA (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price to Sales [TTM] 3.9 24.8 46.9 821

Data Source: Finviz

This will put OPKO's undervaluation into perspective: If the stock were valued at the biotech industry's average price to sales of 6.6, the market cap would be about $8 billion as compared to the current market cap of $4.8 billion. The price of the stock would be over $14 (over 60% higher) as compared to the current price of $8.61.

Potential Catalysts

Here are some positive catalysts on the horizon that could drive the stock significantly higher possibly to the recent highs around $12.

1. Insurance reimbursement approval for 4KScore - coverage decisions and price negotiations are underway

2. Phase 2a top line data to be reported for Factor Vlla-CTP for hemophilia in the 1st half of 2017

4Kscore is an important diagnostic test for prostate cancer that can be used prior to biopsies or after a negative biopsy that can predict the likelihood of cancer spreading to other parts of the body in the next 20 years. 4Kscore can help urologists decide whether a biopsy is a necessary next plan of action. I think most men would be happy to hear that the 4Kscore test ruled out the need for an invasive biopsy. If you can avoid a needle to one of the most sensitive areas of the body, that is certainly a positive thing.

Currently, 4Kscore costs $395. That is not terribly expensive, but it could cause issues for low income patients. The cost of the 4Kscore test is a plus if the $2627 price of a biopsy is ruled out for certain patients.

Insurance coverage for 4Kscore depends upon each individual insurance company. Therefore, with more coverage decisions and price negotiations underway, OPKO has potential positive catalysts in the near future.

Positive news for the Phase 2a study for Factor Vlla-CTP would likely drive the stock higher. Of course, negative news from the study could put negative pressure on the stock. So, investors will have to see how things pan out.

Conclusion

The stock is significantly undervalued as compared to other biotechs on a price to sales basis. This undervaluation and the recent sell-off gives the stock at an attractive entry point. Negative news could drive the stock lower in the short-term. However, I expect the stock to move higher over the long-term and outperform the broader market as revenue grows at double-digit rates.

