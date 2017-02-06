Warmer Than Normal Temperature Forecast Fails To Push Prices Lower - Natural Gas Daily

Over the weekend, heating demand was projected lower yet again bringing down storage draws. We updated premium subscribers on the latest outlook, and despite the bearish revisions, natural gas (NYSEARCA:UNG) prices did not fall through the critical $3/MMBtu level.

One particular reason we attribute the bullish relative price action is due to the latest 16-day outlook.

For 2/22, the weather outlook is not as bad as the previous weeks are projected to be. As a result, there is still a sliver of hope we could see storage draws continue into March. Be mindful that we are already expecting storage draws below last year's and the five-year average for 2/10 and 2/17 week. Temperature forecasts for those two weeks are expected to be even warmer than last year's February.

Looking at this February's heating demand, GWHDDs are expected to be 20% lower than the 10-year average. This is as warm of a winter finish as you can get at the moment. As a result of these bearish revisions, EOS has been revised up accordingly.

Over the weekend, we updated our long natural gas bull thesis. We reran some figures and noted that if gas prices remain around $3/MMBtu until the summer months, there's a high probability that US natural gas production almost never catches up to the demand increases in the second half of 2017. As a result, even if we assume a cold summer, storage by November 2017 will still be 300 Bcf below the five-year average.

Although the short-term outlook remains bearish, we think the short-term bearishness sets up for the perfect run-up later this year. Heating demand is still the ultimate driver during the winter months, but once we enter shoulder season, structural deficit will start to chip away at storage each and every day.

FYI, US gas production is still stuck around 70 Bcf/d. Higher Canadian gas net imports are being used to cushion the supply deficit.

8-14 Day Outlook