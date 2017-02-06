Mead Johnson And Reckitt Benckiser: A Surprising Yet Inspired Bid From The British Consumer Giant?

RBGLY has the financial muscle to close the deal whilst remaining healthy and appears to have timed the bid well.

Reckitt Benckiser's (OTCPK:RBGLY) CEO, Rakesh Kapoor, has made it no secret that acquisitions have very much been on his mind. Yet, despite the fact that Mead Johnson (NYSE:MJN) has had rumors of takeover bids swirling around it since it went public in 2009, few would have predicted that he would be targeting the baby formula behemoth with a $90 per share, $16.7 billion, bid.

Traditionally, Danone (OTCQX:DANOY) and Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) topped the list of potential suitors for Mead Johnson. Both dominant players themselves in the baby formula space, synergies seemed obvious (even if tough competition authority scrutiny was equally obvious).

RB's bid may have been timed with these potential rivals in mind. Danone is currently distracted integrating their recent $12.5 billion WhiteWave (NYSE:WWAV) acquisition. Nestle, in contrast, was purportedly interested in a deal with Mead Johnson last month but appears chiefly distracted by settling in under their new CEO (also since last month).

There is little denying that RB's move for Mead Johnson is a bold and unexpected one. The vast majority of RB's revenue comes from two categories - health and hygiene - neither of which is obviously synergistic with Mead Johnson's business (Data source: RB H1 2016 Results):

If you were to think more broadly RB's Health and Foods business may seem to dovetail, to some extent, with Mead Johnson's business. Yet, digging a bit deeper shows that this is hardly the case. Health is powered by their Durex condom, Scholl footcare, Gaviscon heartburn and Mucinex and Strepsils cold, flu and sore throat products. Their Food business in contrast is chiefly around the French's Mustard brand. The overlap with Mead Johnson's business, therefore, appears to fall away quite quickly.

RB does, however, have a little position in nutrition of sorts. In 2012, it bought Schiff Nutrition (with vitamin brands like MegaRed) for $1.3 billion. I suppose, as a result, if you wanted to be a little more generous about the overlap with their current business operations then it could be argued Mead Johnson's baby formula business overlaps modestly with these parts of the business (just):

The bigger question is why Mead Johnson? After all, the blatantly obvious synergies with their established businesses seem slim at most.

Most seem to answer that it is this simple: there are few over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare brands for sale.

This is true. It was a core reason why when Merck (NYSE:MRK) was selling their consumer healthcare business, RB was a leading (but ultimately unsuccessful) bidder. Now, with most of the non-focused players (especially amongst pharma) already sold up, options for further acquisition are thin on the ground. Looking outside their usual fare is, therefore, more a necessity than a preference.

The real question, as a result, is whether this was a move of immediate desperation to do a deal or long-term design to drive growth? The point here is that with the lion's share of OTC healthcare brands already within large brand families at competitor OTC healthcare companies.

If growth is going to be achieved through acquisition, therefore, then RB was always quite likely to have to go looking beyond the confines of consumer healthcare. What is more, though certainly not a small company to be consumed, RB has perhaps sensed themselves becoming a target. With the GBP weak and with SoftBank's (OTCPK:SFTBY) sudden swoop for ARM Holdings (NASDAQ:ARMH) in the back of their mind, management may well see a large acquisition as a means to "prey-proof" themselves.

Nonetheless, I'd argue the move was far more positive in its reasoning. This is perhaps to be seen by the fact that other consumer goods companies have also turned to baby food as a potential long-term growth driver, especially in Asia. For instance, one of my favorite smaller consumer goods companies - PZ Cussons (OTCPK:PZCUY) - moved into baby food through their Rafferty's Garden brand.

Growth Potential

Nonetheless, the immediate appeal may not be obvious. After all, Mead Johnson's most recent results hardly spelt out a compelling growth story (Data source: MJN FY2016 Results):

All of their major regions showed revenue declines. What is more, digging a little deeper revealed that this was driven by fairly dramatic volume declines only modestly softened by (at times fairly significant) price hikes.

Yet, if you get past the immediate stuttering growth metrics, the long-term appeal to RB becomes more obvious. You see - despite being a lesser known name than the likes of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Unilever (NYSE:UL) or Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) - RB is an impressive geographically diverse business operating to a greater or lesser extent across the globe (Source: RB 2015 Annual Report):

Nonetheless, the majority of their current revenue is still derived from within their developed markets with the North American region providing nearly 23% of total revenue (Data source: RB H1 2016 Results):

Yet, unsurprisingly perhaps, it is their developing markets business which is growing fastest both on a constant-currency revenue and operating profit perspective:

As you'd expect, the reason for the large difference between operating profit and revenue growth rates is due to the strong margin expansion their developing markets have been seeing. Although all segments saw margin growth, it is again the developing markets which were the standout performers:

Clearly, they still have further margin growth potential latent in their developing markets business. Nonetheless, it is understandable that RB has become highly attracted at any prospect to tap into a further compelling underlying revenue and profit as well as margin growth story that developing markets offer.

This is where Mead Johnson's business is of particular note. Mead Johnson's operations are heavily focused in the Asian region and other developing economies such as Latin America (Data source: MJN FY2016 Results):

Although their position in the larger, developed yet slower growing North American and European markets is far from small it is increasingly dwarfed by their expanding developing market business (despite currency effects reducing some of that since 2014):

What is more, they operate in these regions with impressive margins despite the currently challenging organic sales growth figures (Data source: MJN FY2016 Results):

What RB is no doubt aware of is that the global baby food market has been - and is set to continue - growing massively in the future. Recent estimates suggest a ~6% CAGR growth rate in future years out to 2021 (Data Source: Zion Market Research Report from August 2016):

Such secular growth potential would certainly be a boon to RB as their organic growth rates begin to slow in their core consumer health business.

Attractive Market Positioning

What is more, Mead Johnson's position is strong globally. Looking at the 10 largest infant formula markets in the world, Mead Johnson has tangible operations in all but one (France) and in most of the key large Asian markets holds market shares which at least compare favorably to their larger peers Nestle and Danone (Data source: JP Morgan via HF Research):

The three-way dominance in the US between Mead Johnson, Nestle and Abbott (NYSE:ABT) is chiefly fed by their exclusive position as official brands in the state-sponsored WIC (Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children) program. This, in itself, is an attractive position from the point of view of stable earnings. Yet, margins are comparatively thin.

Yet, Mead Johnson's potential suitors' real interest in the company was always in their attractive Asian operations. After all, growth in the baby formula market was likely to be fastest in this market. Nor was it just the underlying market growth which was so appealing. In China, for example, market share is set to grow for Western-branded baby formula products as distrust of local brands has been eroded after historic scandals.

Similarly, brand-power amongst baby food remains impressive across the developing markets compared to developed markets (Data source: Nielsen):

Yet for all these attractions, there were plenty of hurdles for the established players. As a brief look at the market share chart above reveals, Nestle would certainly have faced a lot of competition authority scrutiny from any Mead Johnson deal as in several key markets they would hold a staggeringly high combined market share. The same is also true - though to a far more manageable extent - for any Danone bid. This did not mean that the likes of Nestle - or indeed Danone - were unlikely to make their own move for Mead Johnson.

As a consequence, the stage was set for a potential "dark horse" bid. RB certainly brought that. You have to admire Reckitt's timing too. Mead Johnson's shares have been on a slide since Danone's July 2016 WhiteWave acquisition silenced immediate rumors of a forthcoming bid. Yet that slide was part of a far longer one dating back to Mead Johnson's share price peak back at the start of 2015:

Nestle's rumoured interest last month helped push the share price a little higher. Yet, even with this and the response to RB's $90 bid, Mead Johnson still has a share price ~8% lower than its mid-2016 and ~16% lower than its early-2015 highs.

A Massive but Manageable Deal?

Historically RB has proven pretty adept at handling acquisitions and extracting value from them. Today they are a tightly managed, global business with impeccable cash flow and balance sheet metrics. This is despite a history of consistent M&A activity.

1999 - Reckitt & Colman and Benckiser merge. 2005 - Purchases Boots Group (now part of Walgreen Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)) OTC healthcare business for £1.9 billion. 2010 - Purchases SSL International (owner of Scholl and Durex) for £2.5 billion. 2012 - Purchases Schiff Nutrition (maker of MegaRed vitamins) for $1.4 billion.

Naturally, however, this $16.7-billion acquisition is of quite a different scale to their historic moves. Yet, this should not be enough to scare investors off. Far from it.

What is certainly true is that Reckitt can afford the move. Unusually for a consumer goods company at present, their debt levels are fairly modest (probably with an eye to a large acquisition). At H1 2016 time (the last full results we have) they had nearly £2.8 billion ($3.5 billion) in debt but only £1.9 billion ($2.4 billion) in net debt (Data source: RB H1 2016 results):

Nor does Mead Johnson pose an any more threatening debt position despite having higher levels of overall leverage (Data source: Mead Johnson FY2016 Results):

Indeed, these all were underpinned by remarkably high levels of historic cash generation. As a consequence, RB has the potential to repay any fresh post-acquisition debt levels (the $16.7 billion proposed price is about £13.4 billion at today's rates) down quickly (Data source: RB Annual Reports):

What is more, cash flow for FY2016 is set to look more in line with 2014 than 2015, judging from H1 2016's results (incidentally, CapEx was much higher in 2016 courtesy of higher levels of intangible purchases rather than property and equipment additions):

This suggests that FCF could be around the £2 billion ($2.5 billion) mark.

Nor is it likely that the Mead Johnson side of the combined business would be a weak partner in helping pay down the larger business's debt levels. Despite somewhat lackluster top and bottom line growth in recent times and increasingly challenging currency headwinds, Mead Johnson remains a compellingly cash-generative business itself (Data source: Mead Johnson Annual Reports):

With neither RB nor Mead Johnson carrying particularly burdensome levels of cash flow demand either (for instance, high dividend payout ratios) the combined company looks likely to be in excellent cash flow health. Cost savings from the acquisition may not be obvious, yet the cash flow benefits remain clear.

All told, RB's move for Mead Johnson is clearly a massive deal. Yet, it appears entirely manageable for the company courtesy of their very healthy balance sheet and compellingly high levels of cash generation. Investors can, therefore, draw a great deal of confidence that RB is not set to overreach themselves in potentially closing this deal.

Conclusion

Most agree that the current headwinds the baby formula market is facing are chiefly near-term ones. Long-term growth (especially in Asia) is likely to mark the category in the future. Established, Western brands in particular look set to continue to dominate and indeed build market share in the high-growth developing markets. RB's bid for Mead Johnson appears both opportunistic in the short term and intelligent over the long term.

RB has proven - especially under Kapoor's watch - to be effective growers of leading brands. RB's powerbrands have performed particularly well with Durex and Nurofen being notable highlights. If they can pull off the same trick with the likes of Enfamil, the potential Mead Johnson deal could prove particularly lucrative for shareholders.

This acquisition, however, comes with a larger dollop of execution risk than many of RB's historical acquisitions. Not only is it on a far larger scale than in the past but also with a greater deal of separation from their established business the stakes are raised a little further. Kapoor, nonetheless, has made a bold move to redirect RB's future rather than just build upon the direction pursued by his predecessor Bart Becht.

Personally, I'd argued that the bold move is one shareholders should embrace. Consequently, the Mead Johnson bid has, for me, made RB even more attractive as an investment. Nor does today look like a bad time to get aboard this expanding story. RB's share price has come off the boil in recent months after its immediate post-Brexit boost (Data source: Yahoo! Finance):

With even the Mead Johnson post-announcement boost keeping the share price behind recent historic highs, value still remains at the ~£70 per share price.

For those investors looking to invest for the long term, a combination of RB's established and attractive brands with Mead Johnson's more focused yet equally established brand portfolio carries a lot of appeal. It may be wise to wait and see whether the two come forward with a final offer and what it looks like before opening a full position. Nonetheless, opening a pre-final deal pilot position at around £70 per share appears to offer a lot for investors looking to build their holding in an ambitious yet defensive global company taking the opportunity to enter an appealing new long-term growth segment.

RB's move for Mead Johnson was certainly a surprising move. Yet the move I look at it the more inspired the move appears. The target choice was bold but intelligent, the timing was opportunistic but ideal. Should it be closed, an already highly attractive business would have enhanced their long-term attractions further despite the inherent additional risk of large acquisitions such as this. For me, however, the balance of risk and reward is favourable.

Notes

