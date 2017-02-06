Merck Takes Bionomics Alzheimer's Lead Into Phase 1 Trials With $10M Milestone Payment

Today's news concerning initiation by Merck (NYSE:MRK) of a Phase 1 trial in cognitive dysfunction involved with Alzheimer's disease with an un-named Bionomics (OTCQX:BNOEF)(ASX:(NYSEARCA:BNO)) molecule is excellent on several fronts. It could have a big impact down the track, even making Bionomics a potential acquisition target for Merck. However it isn't the whole story of Bionomics. Another major program is Bionomics own anxiety and depression disorder drug BNC210. I've written about BNC210 previously, concerning application for Generalized Anxiety Disorder and also PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder). There is a PSTD Phase 2 trial underway which started enrolling 192 patients in Q2 2016. A February 2017 company presentation updates this program and provides useful market estimates which are ~$US20 billion for anxiety and depression combined.

Merck takes Bionomics molecule into Phase 1 trials

Today's announcement shows that the Merck relationship is becoming substantial and it provides another angle on Bionomics' cognitive programs. The overall Merck program started on neuropathic pain, with molecules produced from Bionomics' ionX screening and MultiCore chemistry platforms in July 2013. The current cognitive program commenced in June 2014 as a research collaboration and licence agreement concerning Bionomics' BNC375 which had shown potent efficacy in animal cognitive impairment models.

Today's announcement involves entry into a Phase 1 trial with an unnamed Bionomics molecule (presumably BNC375?). This triggers a $10 million milestone payment. Little has been disclosed about the project except that it involves treating cognitive dysfunction associated with Alzheimer's disease. The partnership involves other aspects of cognitive dysfunction in CNS applications. Merck is funding all early stage and clinical development of any candidate molecule within the collaboration, and it is responsible for worldwide commercialization. Bionomics previously received a $US20 million upfront payment, so the current milestone brings the total payments to Bionomics being $US30 million plus undisclosed research payments in the period 2014-2017. Of course Merck has incurred in addition unknown research and clinical development costs. Total milestone payments could amount to $US506 million plus undisclosed royalties on product sales.

Derisking Bionomics business with new drug

A key aspect of the Merck program getting concrete and taking a lead into the clinic, is that it adds to the depth of Bionomics cognitive programs. Even more important is that this new program on Alzheimer's disease is cost-free to Bionomics as Merck is taking responsibility for all development, clinical trials and worldwide marketing costs. Merck pays for any work that Bionomics does on the program. Of course there is a cost to this in terms of level of royalty on the final product (undisclosed), but Bionomics stands to get $506 million in milestone payments, which no doubt will avoid capital raisings for Bionomics down the track (assuming the clinical trials are successful).

Bionomics has two fields of interest, cognitive disease (anxiety, depression, Alzheimer's disease) and cancer. It's programs in cognitive disease, which I've written about recently, are very strong and have been substantially derisked.

The cancer programs are at an earlier stage and may get overtaken by the cognition programs which address huge markets. Time will tell.

Cash position

All of the numbers about Bionomics are small compared with a US biotech company. This is a feature of the Australian biotech industry. A lot gets done with little cash. With a market cap of $US135M, cash (December 31) of $US33M, FY16 revenue of $US16.7M and annual burn of $US12.7M, it looks too small to be interesting.

However, if the $US10 milestone payment is included, the company has cash for more than 3 years. While Bionomics won't be banking any additional Merck milestones yet, it must be thinking about the next milestone if the Alzheimer's program goes into Phase 2.

And this is a company with two phase 2 trials in cognitive impairment and PSTD, and a phase 1 cancer trial, plus now the Merck phase 1 Alzheimer's trial.

The company has an experienced CEO and reinvigorated board with considerable transactional experience. So I think the company is pretty solid financially.

Initial market reaction in Australia

The announcement about the Merck milestone payment came shortly before market opening in Australia on 3 February. I could find no mention of the deal in the US before market close on 2 February. While there was an initial price increase (up 2.7% to $A0.40), by end of morning trading the share price had returned to the previous day's close ($A0.365) and with some drift lower in the afternoon, it returned to yesterday's close of $A0.365 at market close. The volume of stock traded was high at 1.9 million shares.

I take this as a sign of fatigue in the Australian market. The good news is that this means that a disgruntled rump is still trying to get out or that the significance of the news isn't being understood, so there is an opportunity for new investors while the stock is still essentially ignored.

Note that the share price at which Merck acquired a 4.5% stake in October 2015 was $A0.5938, substantially above where the stock is trading today.

For those interested in a current view of the company, here is a February 2017 corporate presentation. Of note is that Bionomics program on anticancer drug BNC105 has been restarted with an investigator-initiated clinical trial at the Norris Cotton Cancer Center, New Hampshire, USA which is evaluating BNC105 monotherapy and in combination with ibrutinib in patients with relapsed Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia. There is also a Novartis (NYSE:NVS) funded biomarker study at the University of Alabama Comprehensive Cancer Center on tumor gene expression to predict activity of BNC105 in patients with metastatic renal cell cancer.

Conclusion

The news that Bionomics partnership with Merck has now produced a candidate molecule that Merck thinks is sufficiently interesting to take into the clinic is important for four reasons. Firstly, it provides big pharma validation that Bionomics has interesting molecules in the CNS space; secondly Bionomics gets a welcome $US10 million milestone payment; thirdly the Merck program now has some reality as it is in the clinic; fourthly, since Merck has a 4.5% stake in Bionomics, the possibility of Merck interest in acquiring Bionomics is increased.

All of the above is good news for Bionomics and for potential investors although the initial market reaction is pretty much to yawn. Note that Bionomics has active programs on two of its own molecules (BNC210 (anxiety and depression) and BNC101 (cancer)) and it has restarted a program on another cancer drug (BNC105). Of special interest there is a Phase 2 trial on PSTD which will probably complete enrolment this year. Do your own due diligence, but I think there are few early stage biotech companies with such a compelling story.

I am a long suffering and long term investor in Bionomics, so please consider this when reading this article. Having said that, I try to provide factual information that is useful for investors. If my writing is helpful please consider following me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNOEF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.