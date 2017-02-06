Why I Do Not Like Shorting Stocks

Now that the ongoing bull market is about to celebrate its 8th anniversary, many experts advise investors to minimize their exposure to stocks. Some analysts even go a step further and recommend shorting some stocks. However, in this article, I will analyze why investors should avoid shorting stocks.

First of all, shorting stocks may seem quite exciting on the surface. Investors can find numerous stocks with a distressed business and huge debt load. These are the exact opposite features of the ones they look for before they purchase a stock. Therefore, investors may think that they can make a great profit by shorting these lousy stocks.

Unfortunately, things are not that easy. To be sure, there is asymmetric risk to reward in short positions. On the one hand, if everything works perfectly, the maximum potential profit is almost 100%. On the other hand, if the trade goes in the wrong direction, one may lose many times the initial invested capital. That's why Buffett has always emphasized that he never shorts stocks. The unlimited potential loss of short positions is an important feature, which should not be underestimated by investors.

Due to this asymmetry, investors can only allocate 3%-5% on each short position, otherwise they run the risk of having one wrong trade devastate their portfolio. However, short positions require continuous monitoring of every single development related to the short thesis. Just a statement of the management or an agreement with creditors can trigger a steep rally and hence short sellers should always be on the watch. Therefore, the excessive effort for the due diligence and the subsequent monitoring is not justified for such small positions. Investors are likely to miss many important opportunities elsewhere if they focus on a few short trades.

It is also worth noting that the economy and the markets spend the vast majority of time in an uptrend. Unfortunately for short sellers of distressed stocks, the latter are the best performers when things are calm in the market. As these stocks are highly leveraged and extremely sensitive to economic conditions, it is only natural that they are among the best performers when things head in the right direction. Therefore, as markets spend most of their time in an uptrend, short sellers run the risk of facing great losses most of the time.

Moreover, short sellers pay a markedly high interest rate to maintain their position. The interest rate may vary depending on the shorted stock, from 3% up to 30%. For instance, 30% is the interest rate that is currently charged to anyone who wants to short Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL). Consequently, excellent timing is required for a short trade to prove profitable, as time works against short sellers at a significant pace. However, as experience has shown, no one can time the market on a regular basis. The market is so unpredictable in the short term that even the best investors, like Warren Buffett and Peter Lynch, have admitted that they cannot time it. Therefore, even if a short thesis is fundamentally correct, the market may remain irrational much longer than short sellers can endure their growing losses. One of the cornerstones of my investing philosophy is to always have time working in favor of me, not against me.

Short sellers should also realize that they are likely to have the managements of the companies positioned against them. For instance, the managements of some distressed stocks resort to aggressive share repurchases in order to support the stock price. Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) reduced its share count by 20% in a single year in order to weaken the short thesis of Bill Ackman. This battle makes it even harder for short positions to return a meaningful profit. When an exceptional investor like Bill Ackman incurs heavy losses from a short position, investors should take note.

To sum up, it is almost impossible to consistently profit from short positions. That's why the successful short sellers are extremely few and famous. As time works against short sellers, they should have excellent timing, not only a fundamentally flawless thesis. However, as the market is unpredictable in the short term, no investor can time the market on a regular basis. All in all, those who short stocks on a regular basis are likely to put too much effort on small positions and are likely to achieve poor returns compared to the ones achieved by having long positions in stocks of the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY).

