A Historic Name, But Poor Investment

One of the common denominators that truly great companies - the sort that are able to continuously generate wealth for investors via ever growing earnings and dividends - is a brand that demands mindshare, and respect among consumers. The Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) certainly has that in spades, with a portfolio stocked with household brand names. However, a brand alone does not make an investment. There are numerous issues with Campbell Soup shares at the moment that indicate poor returns for investors.

The iconic soup giant is much more than "just" a soup company. While soup is the largest piece of the portfolio - about half of the "Americas Simple Meals And Beverages" segment which in itself is 60% of total net sales, the company owns various brands of grocery items from pasta sauce (Prego), to Beverages (V8), to snack foods (Pepperidge Farms). The probabilities are high that at least something in your shopping cart contains a Campbell Soup Company product. Aside from the "Americas Simple Meals And Beverages" segment, the "Global Biscuits And Snacks" segment represents approximately 30% of sales, with the remainder coming from the "Campbell Fresh" segment.

Despite a brand portfolio stocked with reputable brand names, the company is struggling to grow the top and bottom lines. Over the past 5 years, Campbell's has been in a rut in both revenues, and earnings.

The most recent earnings transcript nicely points out the prolonged headwinds the company faces. The company is struggling to grow sales in its main food and beverage segment that already holds an impressive market share of 59% in an ultra-competitive environment. Campbell's is having a difficult time finding meaningful support from its other segments. Its most recent quarter reported only a 1% gain in organic sales in its biscuits and snacks segment, with its fresh foods segment struggling with capacity issues, and the after effects of a product recall. The soup portfolio is leaned on by management as a "slow but steady" revenue driver, so growth will need to come from the other segments within Campbell's. As of right now, they do not seem up to the task with no "catalyst" on the horizon.

This has caused Campbell's to financially engineer growth. The company has cut spending, and stepped up its share buybacks to move the needle on earnings, which are forecasted by management to grow only 2.5% - 5% in 2017. Analysts recognize the lack of a near term growth driver, as consensus estimates call for a 5.3% earnings growth rate over the next 5 years.

The lack of top line growth has trickled down to the balance sheet, and given little fiscal flexibility to the company. Cash flows have dropped $23M year over year due to lower tax earnings, and higher working capital. This is concerning in light of the how much is being paid out in dividends and buybacks, while $3.2B in debt is sitting on the books. The $212M in dividends and buybacks alone, just about consumes all cash flows. Although the debt has been chipped away to the tune of about $500M over the past year, it will need to be monitored for continued progress as expenses are listed for the next quarter. The company recently hiked its dividend 12% which will be reflected in the financials in Q2. As interest rates rise (three rate hikes projected in 2017), this debt will only continue to hamper Campbell's fiscally.

There is more to the dividend raise when inspected closer. A dividend hike of 12% is "nice" on the surface, but a questionable move considering the high debt, and revenue struggles. Also to consider, is the fact that the dividend hike was the first in 13 quarters. Looking back further, the growth story is similar. Back in 1998, a share of Campbell's paid out $0.21 per quarter. That means, over the last 19 years - the dividend has only grown 66%. In fact, a $10K investment over this time period, would be worth only a little more than $18K today. A rate of return of only 3.22% - with reinvested dividends. If you didn't reinvest the dividends, that investment would only be worth $14K - a rate of return of only 1.81%. With the current landscape, and top line struggles, I don't see earnings exceeding the 5% growth rate that has been forecasted. With a dividend that yields a little over 2%, investors are likely to see a best case scenario of returns in the 7% range - without factoring in valuation.

Unfortunately, despite the poor fundamentals exhibited - the shares are a victim of a rising tide created by a frothy market. Campbell's is trading at around $63 per share, which is about 21X forward earnings. Heck, the 10 year median of TTM earnings is only 16X. I would argue that the most one should pay for a company that has this little going for it in regards to organic growth is 15X. That would place a share price ceiling on shares of about $45 per share. By this logic, shares are 40% overvalued. Put another way, if Campbell's hit analyst estimates growing EPS at a 5% clip for the immediate future, it would take 7 years to burn off the overvaluation at current prices. That is P/E compression at its finest.

Campbell's is a rare find. You don't normally find such poor fundamentals and growth tied to such a high quality brand - especially in the consumer staples sector. Perhaps Campbell's will exceed expectations through execution as the company shifts to accommodate a consumer shift towards products with higher quality ingredients. Campbell's is rolling out "well Yes!" a premium addition to its soup portfolio. It is seeing double digit growth in its "Plum" brand, an organic baby food brand it acquired in 2013. Management is increasing its advertising budget to promote Pepperidge Farms products - that did manage organic growth of 1% in Q1. The question is whether this will be enough to have a material effect on the bottom line.

Stepping back for the big picture - what is the Campbell Soup Company landscape for investors? Unfortunately Campbell's doesn't have a lot to offer investors at the end of the day. The company is struggling to grow the top line. It is growing its bottom line - meagerly with the help of cost cuts and buybacks. Its balance sheet contains too much debt. It is not growing the dividend in a meaningful way, and shares happen to be grossly overvalued. The only reason I can think of to own shares is for a boring - but safe dividend that only consumes about half of Campbell's 2017 projected $3 per share. Yet at a yield of 2.22%, why not go for something else that offers a better yield?

Could I be wrong? You bet. Campbell's could knock it out of the park with new product roll outs, and see a growth spurt in it snack and fresh foods categories. In my opinion, too much has to go right. Even then, would it even be enough to overcome the overvaluation? I wouldn't take that bet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.