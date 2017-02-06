Disney Earnings: Near-Term Bearish, Long-Term Bullish

Disney (NYSE:DIS) is set to report Q1 earnings after the bell on Tuesday, 2/7. The stock is up almost 20% over the past 3 months, and we think shares are set to give up some of those gains after the report. Our research indicates that ESPN sub churn continued while park attendance was negatively affected by weather. These near-term headwinds will create what we view as a "buyable" sell-off, as we remain bullish on the long-term growth story behind a strong FY17 and FY18 movie line-up, OTT distribution of ESPN, and resumed park attendance growth.

Our thoughts on the quarter by segment are as follows.

Overall, while we think Disney sold a lot of toys in the quarter, we do not think that was enough to offset a down park attendance quarter, a down studio quarter, and continued ESPN sub churn. Given the stock's strong run-up over the past several months, we think Disney stock is set to fall on an unimpressive report. We believe that sell-off, though, is a good time to accumulate shares as we remain bullish on the company's long-term growth story.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DIS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.