Intra-Cellular Therapies: It's Not Time To Give Up On This Biotech

Some well known institutional biotech investors hold positions, updates from other late stage studies could provide upside in the medium term, and cash position provides downside support.

High placebo response can problematic in similar types of trials, but the FDA could take into account the totality of data from all three studies plus the differentiated safety profile.

While lead asset lumateperone flunked a phase three study, the 60mg dose did improve schizophrenia symptoms in all three trials.

Shares are down 65% in the past six months, but if discussions with the FDA go well management could submit an NDA and shares could rebound in the near term.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) are down 65% in the past six months, a result of lead drug candidate ITI-007 failing to beat placebo in a phase three trial in patients with schizophrenia.

ITCI data by YCharts

With a bit over $400 million in cash and a market capitalization of around $600 million, is the company's central nervous system-focused pipeline really worth only $200 million after backing cash out?

At lower doses lead asset ITI-007 acts primarily as a potent 5-HT2A serotonin receptor antagonist, while at higher doses modest dopamine receptor modulation and modest inhibition of serotonin transporters occur. Management believes the drug has potential in aggression, agitation, dementia, Alzheimer's, schizophrenia, and other neuropsychiatric diseases. At the highest doses dopamine receptor modulation and inhibition of serotonin transporters are both enhanced, while indirect glutamate modulation also occurs.

Dubbed "lumateperone", the compound is being tried out in several indications at various clinical stages.

Figure 2: Lumateperone clinical development (source: company presentation)

The asset's most advanced indication to be targeted, schizophrenia, is comprised of over 2.5 million adult patients in the United States. With 74% of patients discontinuing medication within 18 months, lack of improvement of social function, and the inability of currently approved medicines to treat negative symptoms, the unmet need here is evident.

In a nutshell, lumateperone ace'd a phase 2 study, another phase three study, but then flunked a final phase 3 study when it failed to beat placebo or match the performance of risperidone. When looking at all three studies it's clear that the 60mg dose of lumateperone resulted in similar improvement of schizophrenia symptoms, while unfortunately separation from placebo was not seen in the third study.

Figure 3: ITI-007 60 mg improves symptoms with same magnitude and trajectory across all three studies (source: corporate presentation)

Far from being on life support, it's been noted that high placebo response can occur in these types of trials. A pooled analysis of the data from three studies clearly shows an early, lasting antipsychotic effect.

The safety profile of the drug was superior to risperidone, a factor that could play into the company's favor when the FDA is considering the totality of the data. Just look at the lawsuits and controversy concerning undisclosed side effects, with Johnson and Johnson already having paid over $2 billion in penalties and settlements.

Increases in levels of glucose, triglycerides, cholesterol, and prolactin, as well as increased weight gain, were much more marked with adminstration of the latter. A safer, more tolerable medicine would result in improved compliance, as well as reduced relapse and hospitalization.

Figure 4: Superiority over risperidone in safety profile (source: company presentation)

In the near term we should find out if the FDA will give management the go ahead to file an NDA. If they do so, it could provide a big bump to the stock price.

This year and early next year investors should continue to receive updates on the company's phase three programs in bipolar depression and behavioral disturbances in dementia. The former is a massive market opportunity, with 44.4 million patients worldwide and no currently approved agents. The company is shooting for approval in monotherapy and adjunctive therapy in bipolar I and II patients.

As for the company's earlier stage assets, consisting of PDE inhibitors and ITI-333, I will save them for a later time when they are more material to current upside in the story.

Assuming the company is burning $30 million of cash per quarter, dilution should not be an issue until later in 2018.

While right now share price remains depressed and the company appears unloved, I believe its fortunes could change in 2017. It's plausible that the FDA could allow the company to go forward with seeking regulatory approval. Such a possibility offers investors near term upside, while if the FDA asks them to run additional trials downside is cushioned by other assets and the large cash position.

Other sources of upside in the medium term include continual updates on late stage programs, as well as additional testing of ITI-214 and associated data readouts in CNS and non-CNS indications.

It appears I'm in good company, as well-known institutional healthcare funds I follow including Baker Brothers and BB Biotech hold significant positions, with the latter increasing its position 92% to 1.35 million shares. Insiders have been scooping up shares as well, with insiders and 5% owners holding over 27% of shares outstanding.

Risks to this story include the already mentioned FDA downthumb, resulting in the company needing to run additional studies and burn through more cash. Also, investors should be keeping a close eye on how enrollment for the other phase three programs is going. Primary completion is in October, representing another material catalyst. Negative data in any of these programs would result in further downside, with the only cushion being cash on hand and even then I could see shares trading below cash in such a scenario.

