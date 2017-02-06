Hong Kong ETFs Doing Ok But A Difficult Buy

Foreign Direct Investment consistent and strong, but alone in providing support to the private sector.

This is the another in a series of articles that makes a fundamental macroeconomic sectoral flow analysis of the economies of key countries across the globe.

The purpose of the review is to see if the local stock market is worth investing in via exchange traded funds (ETFs). These funds are available to all investors, even for non-residents or those not able to trade in the stock market of that country directly.

In this article, we examine Hong Kong from a sectoral flow analysis perspective to see if the private sector, containing the local stock market, is getting the support it needs from the government and external sectors to continue its march upward.

Details of the methodology employed to analyze these opportunities are available in the sectoral analysis section found later in this article.

The magic formula for success is:

P = G + X

And you can read more about that below.

Which Countries Are Doing Well?

The first port of call is the ETF page at Seeking Alpha and a look at country ETFs and how they are performing.



The chart is from early December 2016. In that time positions have changed a little as the table below shows.

Most countries on the list are in the red and are of no further interest, though we could learn from them what to avoid, as could their governments and politicians. But, as investors, we will leave that to them.

Hong Kong

Since the start of this series of articles, Hong Kong has held its place as to fifteenth on the list.

One can find the iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) near the top of the SA ETF list, and the current fiscal situation is as follows:

Government Sector

Reuters provides the following independent summary of Hong Kong's latest fiscal policy stance:

"Feb 24 The following are highlights of Hong Kong's budget for the 2016/17 fiscal year starting in April, presented by Financial Secretary John Tsang. BUDGET * Forecasts 2015/16 provisional budget surplus of HK$30 bln (govt forecast HK$36.8 bln) * Forecasts 2016/17 consolidated budget surplus of HK$11 bln * Expects deficit in consolidated account in 2018/19 and 2019/20 mainly due to allocations for healthcare reform and retirement * Fiscal reserves estimated around HK$870 bln by end-March 2017 * Reduce salaries tax and tax under personal assessment for 2015-16 by 75 pct, subject to a ceiling of HK$20,000. To benefit 1.96 mln taxpayers and cut govt revenue by HK$17 bln * Waive rates for 4 Qtrs of 2016-17, subject to ceiling of HK$1,000 per qtr for each rateable property; will benefit 3.17 mln properties and reduce govt revenue by HK$11 bln ECONOMY * Q4 GDP up 1.9 pct y/y * Q4 GDP expands 0.2 pct q/q * 2015 GDP up 2.4 pct vs. govt forecast of 2.4 pct * Govt forecast 2016 GDP growth of 1-2 percent * 2016 headline inflation expected at 2.3 pct * Underlying 2016 inflation forecast at 2 pct * Expects fiscal reserves at HK$860 bln by end-March 2016 * Expects 3 Pct Avg GDP per annum in real terms from 2017-20 * "The local economy is laden with risks in the year ahead; the outlook is far from promising. We need to take timely and appropriate measures to stimulate the economy, support local enterprises and safeguard employment." POLITICS * "Acute social conflicts will add uncertainties to the already adverse economic environment. Politics and economics are closely intertwined. Political volatility will unavoidably impact on our economy." * Expects political disputes will "intensify" in coming months * "Tension and turbulence are mounting in Hong Kong. Many of us feel suffocated by and, indeed, helpless with the tiresome confrontations day in and day out. This highly charged atmosphere has continued to deteriorate since the unlawful Occupy movement a year and a half ago, even after the defeat of the constitutional reform package. Confrontations have not eased, and worse still, our society has become even more polarized." INVESTMENT * Set up HK$2 bln Innovation and Technology Venture Fund to co-invest with private venture capital funds in local start-ups * To explore ways to open up more channels for two-way cross-boundary RMB fund flows, including bigger investment quota for Hong Kong under RQFII scheme * Will implement Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect "as soon as possible" * To launch HK$10 bln inflation-linked bond HOUSING * Govt has adopted public housing supply target of 280,000 units from 2016-17 to 2025-26 * Expects to sell land for 29,000 private sector flats in 2016/17 HEALTHCARE, EDUCATION, SOCIAL WELFARE * Estimated recurrent expenditure for 2016-17 is HK$198 bln, accounting for 60 pct of recurrent govt expenditure - an increase of more than 80 pct from 10 years ago."

(Source: Reuters)

It is encouraging to see comments like this being made:

"We need to take timely and appropriate measures to stimulate the economy, support local enterprises and safeguard employment."

That being said the government still produced a budget that drained funds from the private sector rather than adding them. With the civil unrest reported in Hong Kong, one would have thought that they might be more prone to spend that create more hardship by draining funds.

Fitch makes a similar conclusion:

"BMI View: Hong Kong ' s FY2016/17 fiscal program aims to provide relief to beleaguered households and small businesses amid the economy ' s ongoing economic downturn, and will largely do so via tax reduction measures. However, the pragmatic budget will not be particularly stimulatory, and we forecast a primary fiscal surplus equivalent to 1.2% of GDP for FY2016/17, versus 1.3% in FY2015/16....The Hong Kong economy is facing stout domestic and foreign headwinds; most notably the structural slowdown in the mainland Chinese economy and the correction in the domestic residential real estate market. A significant proportion of economic activity is related to either trade with China or the real estate market (in particular, trade and financial services), meaning that these two factors will have far-reaching ramifications."

(Source: Fitch)

The longer term government budget picture is shown below.

The chart shows that the government has been draining the private sector of funds since 2004.

The value of the budget is important as is shows the money amount being added or drained from the private sector, and this is shown in the chart below:

The chart shows a lengthy history of private sector funds drainage by the government sector. The recent drainage is to the tune of 50000 HKD million per quarter, tendency rising. This is not a good trend or result for the private sector.

With a largely unhelpful government sector, Hong Kong needs a positive external sector to make up the difference.

One positive thing for Hong Kong is that its rate of taxation is quite low, the following are the highest rate of tax for each category:

Corporate tax 16.5%

Personal income tax 15%

One can understand why one might want to retire to or headquarter a business in Hong Kong for financial reasons.

On top of, and as noted above in the quotes from Reuters and Fitch, the Hong Kong government provides occasional tax holidays where no tax is paid in a chosen reporting period.

External Sector

The long term balance of trade position is shown in the chart below:

The chart shows that Hong Kong has a dismal balance of trade that is draining the private by some 40000 million HKD per quarter.

So far the picture is looking worse and worse for the private sector.

Capital Flows

The chart below shows the capital flow situation.

The chart shows another dismal picture of net outflows from the private sector into the external sector. The long term trend is a consistent net outflow of funds. On average about 40000 HKD million flow out per quarter.

Foreign direct investment has been consistently rising over time reaching a peak in 2015, this is shown in the chart below.

Interestingly the last long-term peak was in 2007. The net add from FDI in 2015 was over 12000 HKD Billion. These, of course, dwarf the net outflows from the balance of trade, capital flows, and government sector and results in an overall net add on the current account shown in the chart below.

The chart shows over ten years of nearly constant current account surpluses net adding to the private sector. One must say that after 2009 the trend has been weakening though is stronger now than in 2013 and 2014.

These flows are mainly from people buying real estate in Hong Kong and also from financial services. Hong Kong is one of a handful of international cities whose real estate prices rose in the 2008 GFC when most others fell. Hong Kong is one of several "safe havens" for the international financial elite and therefore has value as a counter-cyclical investment location. This reflect the peak in FDI in 2007 as money was invested into Hong Kong as a safe haven.

The chart below from AT Kearney lists the top ten international cities of the world.

(source atkearney.com/)

Hong Kong is among the absolute top of this group of elite cities regarding air freight and international schools as the chart below shows.

One needs top international schools when one is serving an expatriate financial elite.

Total Trend

One can see the total trend when one compares GDP with the amount of money in circulation. This is shown in the following two charts:

Both charts show a positive rising trend. Note that one is expressed in HKD and the other in USD. When one reconciles the two the amounts balance almost exactly.

One sees that the value of GDP follows the growth of the money supply. There had to be roughly the same amount of money in circulation to enable the transactions that compose GDP to take place. If there is inflation, it is because more money than GDP is in circulation and vice verse.

In deflationary times simply print more money and enhance the general level of education, health and public infrastructure. This adds liquidity to the system and also long term productive capital into the economy.

One can also deduce that austerity policies, in the face of an external sector deficit, cannot lead to growth and must shrink both the economy and the money supply and cause deflation. One can not grow the economy through austerity any more than a person can gain weight by eating less.

Most countries follow the western practice of matching government spending with a bond issue so that the government is "seen" to be financing itself and is not inflationary. The macroeconomic result is that the government spending nets to zero. All that has changed is the composition of private savings from wherever they were before into a government bond.

The practical reality is that a currency-issuing sovereign government with a freely floating exchange rate does not need to borrow money any more than a corn farmer needs to borrow corn at harvest time. It is the source of the money/corn.

I do not consider Hong Kong's government to be helpful to its economy and the only reason that the money supply has grown is that foreign currency from the external sector surplus has been exchanged for the local currency unit and added to the money in circulation. But for this, the money supply would have shrunk from net government drainage.

Sectoral Analysis Methodology

Each nation state is composed of three essential components:

The private sector

The government sector

The external sector

The private sector comprises the people, business and community, and, most importantly for investors, the stock market. For the stock market to move upward, this sector needs to be growing. This sector by itself is an engine for growth and innovation. However, it needs income from one or both of the other two sectors to grow in value.

The government sector comprises the government with its judicial, legislative and regulatory power. The key for the stock market is that this sector can be both a source of funds to the private sector through spending and also a drain on funds through taxes.

The government through its Treasury also sets the prevailing interest rate and provides the medium of exchange. Too much is inflationary and too little is deflationary. It puts the oil in the economic engine and can put in as much as its target inflation rate allows. It is not financially constrained, for a sovereign government with a freely floating exchange rate any financial constraint such as a matching bond issue is a self-imposed constraint.

The external sector is trading with other countries. This sector can provide income from a positive trade balance, or it can drain funds from a negative trade balance.

One should note that a negative trade balance also means that a country has traded currency, that is in infinite supply, for real resources that have a finite supply.

For the stock market in the private sector to prosper and keep moving upward, income is required to be put into the flow. Otherwise, the sector can only circulate existing funds, or is being drained of funds and is in decline.

The ideal situation is that the private sector has a net inflow of funds and is constantly growing, thus giving the stock market headroom within which to expand in value. For this to happen, one or both of the other sectors have to be adding funds to the circular flow of income.

This relationship can be expressed by the following formula:

Private Sector [P] = Government Sector [G]+ External Sector [X]

P = G + X

For the best investing outcome, one looks for countries where the government sector and external sector are both net adding to the private sector and causing the local stock market index to rise with the receipt of additional funds.

Recommendation

Hong Kong ticks one box in our assessment criteria in that its external sector is a net add to the private sector. This net add though is only one sub-sector of the external sector, and all others are negative. This worries me, and I struggle to recommend Hong Kong as a buy even though overall there is a net add to the private sector pushing the stock market upwards.

Hong Kong's single net adding sub-sector is foreign direct investment. This appears to be largely through investment by the financial elites into the local real estate market and associated financial services. One reads much in the mass media about hot capital outflows from China. Hong Kong is one place where these hot capital outflows have landed and made an impact and did not need to leave China to do so (The Hong Kong city-state is located in China).

The consistently strong and growing foreign direct investment flows show that business people across the world are investing in Hong Kong and see profits and good business prospects there. This is one of the strongest votes of confidence there is.

For ETF investment access to Hong Kong one can buy the following funds:

In the next article, we will have a look at Greece which despite the negative headlines is moving up the chart which is quite intriguing and counter-intuitive when one listens to the mainstream media.

