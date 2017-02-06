Bank Of America Vs. Citigroup

One of the reasons I like Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is that it is on a low forward PE and has a distinct area of risk on which I am positive: namely improving operating leverage over the next couple of years. If BAC delivers, and it is on course to do so, then there is more upside in the stock vs. peers. In my recent article comparing BAC to JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) I concluded that while JPM is in a strong position, BAC held the edge through its greater value and room for self improvement. This should translate into increased capital return as the company executes.

This is based on current capital requirements and does not take account of potential relief under Trump's review of Dodd-Frank.

But liking BAC for its 2018 PE means we have also to think about the only one of the large banks that is cheaper than BAC, namely Citigroup (NYSE:C). Whereas BAC is trading on 10.3x EPS for 2018. Citi is on 9x.

Let's start off with a few operating metrics. What's income generation like in each bank? Similar. The chart below shows operating revenue/assets, which is at a similar level in both banks.

Company data

We also show net interest income measured over average assets, or NIM. Citi's is higher, which means it derives less of its income from non-interest based sources than Bank of America. Neither of these is "better" than the other given they both have a similar level of total revenue to assets.

Looking at the chart below we find that Citi typically has better operating efficiency than BAC.

Company data

The volatility in BAC's cost/income ratio reflects its trading line (i.e. its variability is on the income side of the ratio, not the cost) while Citi is generally steadier. Through the timescale of the chart, both banks maintained improved cost/assets by 20-30bps.

Finally, Citi gives a good piece of its higher pre-provision margin back by generally writing higher loan loss provisions than BAC. Note BAC's LLP/Assets line in the chart below, which is rock steady at around a 15bps run rate quarterly.

Company data

This brings Citi's pre-tax/assets ratio into similar territory to that of BAC. Note where BAC's pre-tax ratio dips (from 3Q'15 to 1Q'16) it is in those weak trading income quarters that we saw in the cost/income analysis above.

Citi then runs a higher spread loan book that also incurs higher LLP (which is what you would expect). Due to the higher LLP, while Citi is a little better on cost efficiency, BAC and Citi have similar pre-tax profitability when measured as a percentage of assets. Tax is around 30% in both banks.

So if both banks end up in the same kind of place in their current ROA, why is BAC trading at a higher multiple than Citi?

Part of the answer lies in the fact that Citi is still finalizing its business perimeter as its restructuring completes. The most recent news in this respect is its announced withdrawal from the mortgage servicing business by end 2018. Citi is selling mortgage servicing rights and has signed sub-servicing agreements that will impose a pre-tax loss of around $400m on 1Q 2017 but will have a minimal impact on operations going forward. However, underlying revenue growth at 4Q 2016 was ~6%, and investors should expect this to be driving headline numbers in the second half of 2017.

Another reason for Citi's discount is that ~50% of its operating income is derived outside the U.S. with major contributions from LATAM and Asia. With Trump's determination to reorder some of the U.S.'s trade relations, there are questions over EM financial stability especially with regard to China, and therefore most of the rest of Asia. There is FX and credit risk in Citi's EM exposures.

However, although it is difficult to assign a fair PE given the unknowability of the outcomes around Trump's policies, the already low PE obviously discounts a fair amount of risk. One way to think about this is that if the U.S. operations are trading on a 2018 PE of 10-12x, then the remaining operations are trading on PE of, respectively, 8-6x.

The final question is to balance the EM negative view by asking, what if it doesn't happen? Both LATAM and Asia Consumer showed good growth in 4Q 2016, both top line and after improvements in operating leverage. Here are the figures from the quarterly presentation:

Conclusion

Anyone holding Citi will want either to adjust their position size to a level where they are comfortable with the tail risk associated with Trump's trade policies or have to monitor developments in that area very closely. I am a buyer. At this level there is a lot of upside if the outcomes of Trump's approach to trade are benign and the company should provide good numbers and share buy backs in the meantime. I would own it alongside BAC, probably in slightly smaller size.