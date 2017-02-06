Alibaba: This May Be A Big Mistake

The Indian e-commerce market is a highly competitive arena and has caused billions of dollars in losses to many heavy hitters. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) will lead a $200 million round of investment in the Indian e-commerce startup Paytm. This investment will bring no gains to the company in the medium term, but heavy losses are entirely possible.

Enticed by the rapidly growing e-commerce market in India, Alibaba is looking to make a big dent in the space by expanding its footprint, directly and indirectly. Alibaba has an ownership stake in two of the four leading e-commerce giants in India: Flipkart (PRIVATE: FPKT), Snapdeal (PRIVATE: DEALS), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Paytm. Alibaba's latest round of capital infusion in Paytm will raise its ownership stake of BABA and its affiliate Ant Financial to more than 50 percent, valuing the e-commerce startup at a little over $1 billion. This will also officially mark the company's serious foray into the Indian e-commerce market, a little over a month after the company opened its first office in Mumbai. In an e-mailed statement to Bloomberg, Alibaba said:

"India is an important emerging market with great potential. We are committed to working with local partners with the aim of developing a long-term, sustainable business."

Boosted by the explosive discount offers, the Indian consumer (NYSEARCA: INCO) is in a happy space and has been fervently ordering products via online platforms. Thanks to this, the retail e-commerce sales in India are forecasted to grow (from $16 billion) to over $45 billion in 2021, reveals Statista.com.

But, the primary motivation behind investing in a business is to earn profits in a sustainable manner. Sadly, most of the Indian e-tailers have been suffering big losses for several years now. It has even been published that the combined losses of Flipkart, Amazon, and Snapdeal would have allowed the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) to go to Mars 24 times.

Flipkart has been leading the pack in making huge losses. According to the latest data available from Moneycontrol.com, Flipkart incurred a loss of $780 million at the end of the financial year ending March 31, 2016. Amazon incurred a loss of $530 million, while Snapdeal incurred a loss of $440 million. This story extends to other e-tailers, including ShopClues, Paytm, etc.

With utter disregard for a sustainable, profitable business model, these online retailers have adopted predatory pricing models wherein no one makes any money until the other party quits and gives up its market share. Each of the companies, whether big or small, are offering steep discounts on all the products and some are even offering the same-day delivery at home. The Indian shopper could not have asked for better times.

To continue to show growing revenue numbers, these companies have embarked on huge spending activities, which include hiring employees (temporary or permanent), marketing and advertising aggressively, and improving sales channels. Last year, Flipkart hired 10,000 temporary workers to ramp up its delivery and logistics services, forcing Snapdeal to do the same. There are reports that post the completion of the upcoming $200 million funding round, Paytm will shop for a logistics firm as well.

The ballooning losses and surging costs spoil the entire purpose of doing a business. In a country like India where customers are discount-centric more than anything else, it is hard to imagine a case where any of these companies will earn a profit in the foreseeable future. The price war is helping no one, yet no one is willing to relent. Eventually, the companies will have to agree that in order to make money, they would have to do away with the heavy discounts, which sometimes even put the price of a product at well below its manufacturing cost.

This charade of a higher market share has to end soon; else all the money that goes into this sector will achieve nothing. It is akin to the oil producers' madness to capture bigger pies of the market without caring about the results. As we all know, it resulted in one of the fiercest oil price crashes, crippling the economies of entire nations such as Venezuela and Russia. The biggest global oil producers flooded the market with so much oil that the supply far exceeded the demand and prices crashed. This political and economic-motivated devastation was to eke out the high-cost oil producers, prominently in the United States. Contrary to the general expectations, this hasn't served its purpose.

Another important point that I want to put out is that investors shouldn't pay too much attention to these companies' valuations, which are often boosted by funding rounds. Based on their business models, it should come as no surprise that these valuations can be easily downgraded with time (and without profits). Flipkart's top valuation of $15.2 billion in mid-2015 has been downgraded several times to currently stand at $5.54 billion. Japanese telecom and retail giant SoftBank Group (OTCPK:SFTBY) has already marked down the value of its investments in its flagship e-commerce investment in India, Snapdeal. This is an actual, real loss to the investors who invest in the company.

While Paytm's valuation is about to jump north of the $1 billion mark, Alibaba has to see what is really happening in the Indian e-commerce industry and more importantly, ask: where does it all end? To me, it doesn't seem that the insanity is going to end anytime soon. Not unless, the competitors come together to end this once and for all.

