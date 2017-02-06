Twilio Fourth Quarter Earnings Preview

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO), the Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) provider, is scheduled to release 4Q2016 results after the bell on Tuesday, February 7th, 2017.

As I discussed in my previous article, Twilio: The Play on App-to-Person Messaging, TWLO develops and markets APIs which allow developers to seamlessly integrate messaging, phone, video and authentication tools into their own applications. In my opinion, the company is ideally positioned to benefit from the expected growth of the CPaaS market over the next few years.

Leading up to earnings, the stock has experienced a moderate run from the lows seen in January, recently trading above its 50-day EMA.

On the 4Q2016 earnings call, I will be interested in the following:

Revenue/customer growth and mix Updates related to Enterprise Plan, Voice Insights and Authy products Dollar-based net expansion and retention rate Sales and marketing efficiency Strategic updates

Revenue/Customer Growth and Mix

On the 3Q3016 conference call, management guided to total revenue of $72.5M to $74.5M and base revenue of $68M to $69M.

Based on industry channel checks performed by a number of analysts and discussions I have had with developers who use TWLO products, I would not be surprised if the company reported total revenue at the high end of the range and base revenue in line with guidance.

During 3Q2016, TWLO reported that their top 10 customers contributed 31% of total revenue, with the top customer contributing 15% of total revenue alone. In second place was WhatsApp from Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), which contributed 7% of total revenue, with customers 3-10 contributing 9% of total revenue.

Given the rumors circulating regarding Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) expanded use of TWLO, I'm specifically interested to hear about the top 10 customer mix and usage rates.

As far as customer mix (base versus variable) is concerned, during 3Q2016, a large enterprise customer signed a contract, reclassifying their revenue as base revenue, so it will be interesting to see if additional variable customers sign agreements.

Finally, I will be interested to see the total customer growth figures during the quarter, especially given the political uncertainty that was pervasive during the period. In the 3Q2016, TWLO reported over 3,000 new customers and specifically cited the addition of prominent new logos including Morningstar, The Washington Post and Prudential. If the company reports new customer additions over 3,000 and continued net dollar expansion from current customers (discussed later on) some of the bear arguments surrounding the company could be silenced.

Updates related to Enterprise Plan, Voice Insights and Authy

During 3Q2016, TWLO released their Enterprise Plan and Voice Insights products as well as provided an update related to the growth of their Authy (two-factor authentification) product.

Given the importance of large, complex enterprise customers to TWLO's growth trajectory, I will be interested to hear how the roll out of Enterprise is unfolding. During the last quarterly call, CEO Jeff Lawson explained the Enterprise product and its potential:

"The Twilio Enterprise Plan is an offering aimed at serving the needs of larger more complex businesses as we work with the developers of the world to bring our building blocks into their organizations. Their projects must often comply with a host of compliance, security and administrative requirements in place at many large organizations. The Twilio Enterprise Plan provides features like auditing, single sign-on, role-based access control and segmented billing to help our customers navigate these important requirements and it's priced to reflect this value at $15,000 per month or 30% of the customer spending, whichever is higher. As developers pull us into the enterprise more and more, we believe this product will help us drive further success in this category by both accelerating sales cycles and opening up new opportunities."

If TWLO is able to accelerate product adoption by large enterprises and shorten sales cycles going forward by offering the Enterprise product, I believe it will be a significant tailwind for the stock so I'm eager to hear if their were any new accounts landed with the product during 4Q2016.

Similar to the Enterprise plan, I will be interested to hear how the roll out of Voice Insights is going (specifically if the sales team has been able to up-sell to existing customers) and the growth and/or adoption of the Authy product.

Dollar-Based Net Expansion and Retention Rate

Given that some bears in the market have cited TWLO's products' "lack of stickiness" as a reason to short the stock, I am very interested to see if TWLO was able to maintain high dollar-based net expansion rates and retention rates during the quarter.

During 3Q2016 the company reported dollar-based net expansion of 155% and a revenue retention rate in the mid-90% range.

If TWLO is able to beat revenue guidance, and specifically base revenue guidance, I would expect it would be driven by dollar-based net expansion as enterprise developers expand usage within the TWLO ecosystem.

Sales and Marketing Efficiency

One of the aspects I appreciate most about TWLO's model is the fact that the developers they market to and who use their APIs within enterprises are their best marketing assets. If TWLO makes developers' lives easier (think Enterprise Plan), developers will likely continue to use their product and expand usage within large enterprises. As a result of their focus on marketing to developers and broad portfolio of tools that makes developer's lives easier, TWLO boasts one of the best Sales and Marketing expense ratios compared to its peers at similar stages of growth. During 3Q2016, non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses represented 20% of total revenue.

If TWLO can continue to deliver sub-industry sales and marketing expense ratio during the quarter, I believe it will provide support to the stock.

Strategic Updates

Aside from any ground-shaking announcements such as an expanded partnership with AMZN (which would obviously move the stock significantly), I am interested to hear more from TWLO regarding the acquisition of Centro. On the last conference call, CEO Jeff Lawson said the following related to Centro: "The addition of the Centro assets to programmable video add an important dimension to our product. To date we focused our product on edge or client side of the video product, but now with Centro we'll start building our programmable media cloud, bringing cloud APIs to do advanced media processing for used cases like larger scale video-conferences, media transcoding, recording and storage and even computer vision and augmented reality."

Given the growth of the video communication PaaS market expected by IDC, as shown in the Statista chart below, the successful integration of Centro and any positive guidance related to TWLO's position in the video space could provide support to the stock.

Summary

Overall, I believe TWLO will be one of the more interesting conference calls this quarter in the software space. Given the amount of short interest and the constant supply of rumors surrounding the stock, if management is able to beat expectations it could cause a sharp run in the near term. On the other hand, should management miss on any number of metrics, the stock could trade down to the lows seen early in January. I am a believer in the long-term growth potential of TWLO and would be a buyer at lower levels.