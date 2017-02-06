Salesforce Acquires Sequence For Digital Design

The acquisition is evidence that Salesforce is challenged with the ever-increasing number of interfaces that its customers employ when using its collection of services.

Sequence will provide Salesforce with experienced design capabilities early in new product development and across its growing portfolio of online properties.

Salesforce has acquired digital research and design group Sequence for an undisclosed and likely immaterial amount.

Quick Take

Customer relationship software company Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) has agreed to acquire 12 year-old startup Sequence for an undisclosed amount.

Sequence is known for its digital research and design capabilities and should be an excellent addition to Salesforce's sprawling portfolio of online services.

The deal is likely tiny in the overall scheme of Salesforce's financial operations but will accrue value over time as Salesforce endeavors to stay at the forefront of online service offerings to companies transitioning from legacy, on-premise software to the cloud.

Target Company

San Francisco-based Sequence was founded in 2005 by current president Seth Bain and is headed by CEO Jojo Roy.

The company is a digital creative agency that helps technology companies better design product and service interfaces that people use.

Notable customers included Medtronic, Chipotle, and Luvo.

The company's services include:

Strategy

Research & Insights

UI/UX Design

Brand Communication

Service Design

Development

Sequence raised $870,000 in disclosed financing in June 2012 from unknown investors.

Acquisition Terms, Rationale and Commentary

The acquisition terms were not disclosed by either party or included in Salesforce's filings, so are likely to be immaterial to Salesforce's financial results.

Given Sequence's history of low fundraising and its business type, it is probable that Salesforce paid less than $10 million for the deal.

By bringing Sequence's design chops in-house Salesforce will enhance its 'experience design capabilities.'

Presumably, Sequence will improve Salesforce' interface design as it tries to remain relevant in a multi-device world.

Sequence has experience in designing interfaces from large desktop screens to tiny watch-based displays.

As Salesforce's users choose to interact with its platform in myriad new ways, including all manner of mobile, possibly soon voice and wearable-based devices, the challenges in providing customers with consistent, thoughtful and useful interfaces becomes ever more complex.

By involving interface design early on in the highly demanding software development lifecycle, Salesforce stands to retain and gain customers by staying on top of the latest visual, tactile and aural trends.

Further, Salesforce operates more than 20 different online services requiring consistent interfaces between them despite different functionalities and audience expectations.

Having a highly-experienced design group can only help Salesforce remain at the forefront of providing services to the large number of companies making the transition from on-premise software to the cloud.

