Pennsylvania REIT: Viewed Through The Eyes Of A Preferred Investor

Although the C is the best buy, as far as I'm concerned none are worth buying at these prices.

Yet, it preferreds remain priced above par value with little indication of any fall in value in the near future.

Although PEI commons increased in value over the past five years, they have not performed as well recently.

For those of you unfamiliar with my preferred investment philosophy, my article "The Basics Underlying Investments Viewed Through the Eyes Of A Preferred Investor" will explain how and why I became a preferred investor. More important, it will provide you the information necessary to fully appreciate and understand the process I utilize to research and determine whether or not I will invest in a particular company's preferred equities. What follows is that process.

When considering the acquisition of Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE:PEI) preferreds, it's necessary that we view that company through a different set of eyes than we would were we interested in acquiring its common shares.

Consequently, unlike its common cousins, it's necessary that we first study the offering prospectus of the preferreds we are interested in acquiring. To accomplish this, let's visit my favorite preferred search site, Quantum Online. Below is a snapshot of a slice of that page:

A quick review informs us that PEI is a REIT that owns and manages shopping malls. It IPO'd at a market value of $1.6 billion.

Let's click on Find Related Securities to examine any preferreds this company has to offer:

Here we learn that PEI offers three preferreds, PEI-A, B, & C that were issued at respective coupon rates of 8.25%, 7.375%, and 7.20%. My search of Preferred Stock Channel informed me of the C's recent issue, which prompted me to write this article. Encouragingly, I noticed that with each succeeding issue, PEI's cost of borrowing has fallen.

Let's click on PEI-C. Because this page contains more information than can be covered in a snapshot view, I suggest you open the page and view it as I discuss the information that most interests me:

I like it because it's a cumulative preferred, meaning in an event that payments are suspended, they accumulate and are owed to the shareholder, and will be repaid in full if and when the payments are restored. And they must be completely repaid before the common shareholder will be allowed to receive any further dividend payments. Additionally, there are probably more sanctions and restrictions placed on the company, and there will remain so until the missed payments are repaid in full. As a rule, I only invest in cumulative preferreds.

These shares are callable on 1/27/22 at $25.00 plus any accrued interest owed.

It pays a dividend of $1.80 per share per year, or 0.45 per quarter, to be paid 3/15, 6/15, 9/15, & 12/15 of each year.

At the time of its IPO, 1/18/17, these shares were unrated by Moody's and S&P, which really doesn't concern me but might concern a more conservative investor.

Dividends are not eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% or 20%. You should be aware of how these tax ramifications will affect your investment bottom line.

eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% or 20%. You should be aware of how these tax ramifications will affect your investment bottom line. As usual, upon liquidation, preferreds rank senior to commons and junior to debt, both secured and unsecured.

However, simply knowing and understanding the preferred issues of a company in no way allows one to gauge a company's long-term health or to fully comprehend its business model. To better accomplish this, a knowledgeable investor should be able to dig down into the numbers and at least marginally understand a company's financial statements and conference calls.

Sounds reasonable, but it's extremely difficult for most investors, including myself. I often rely on interpretations by SA contributors who have proven more knowledgeable than myself. Unfortunately, the vast majority of their articles are written with the common shareholders' interests in mind, rather than those of the preferred shareholder - which, on occasion, might not be in alignment. Also, as I mentioned above, other SA members might view their conclusions in a different light. When this occurs, I simply try to figure out which argument sounds the most logical. Sorry, that's the best I have to offer.

Consequently, rather than attempting to digest and understand complicated financial statements, which I realize I won't be able to realistically accomplish with any degree of accuracy, I usually visit two websites to get an abbreviated, yet broad-based, view of the particular company I'm considering making an investment in. The following chart is supplied by Yahoo Finance:

Above is a screenshot of PEI's five-year chart. As far as I'm concerned, this is the picture of a company stock that appreciated from $13.39 on 2/6/12 to its current price of $17.88. Better yet, it has increased its yearly common dividend distribution from 0.63 in 2012 to its current 0.84.

Let's see how PEI traded in relation to its peer group: Alexander's (NYSE:ALX), Macerich (NYSE:MAC), Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS), Federal Realty Investent Trust (NYSE:FRT), and Kimco (NYSE:KIM) these past five years:

According to the above-pictured chart, it performed close to the bottom of its peer group and below the S&P 500, yet it was still up 26% over the past five years.

The following is a screenshot taken from a Finviz view of PEI's present financial highlights.

The company's current market value is $1.22 billion. It lost $43.60 million on sales of $411.70 million, which appears to support its recent downgrades from buy to hold by both Steifel and Sun Trust. According to its previous year's performance, it's down 2.97%, and YTD down another 5.70%. Its short- and long-term debt/equity is 2.97.

Consequently, I have mixed feelings about this company. Although its above numbers are not encouraging, PEI has recently been able to successfully issue a preferred at its lowest coupon rate of 7.20%. Therefore, from an existential point of view, I deem a preferred investment in this company a moderately safe bet at present.

Now let's see how its preferreds have performed, as illustrated by the following MarketWatch charts:

Now it's time to determine which is the best buy:

PEI Preferreds 2/6/17 Symbol Callable Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield Best PEI-A 4/20/17 2.0625 25.53 2.0625/25.53 8.08% PEI-B 10/11/17 1.84375 25.37 1.84375/25.37 7.27% PEI-C 1/27/22 1.80 25.17 1.80/25.17 7.15 Best

This is a no brainer. The A is a terrible bet. Although it offers the best yield, it will most likely be called in April because of its higher cost to the company and will most probably be replaced by the recently issued C. Consequently it will cost the buyer 0.53/per share when called. Although the B offers a slightly better yield than the C, when the B is called, which might or might not be this year, it will lose its buyer 0.37/share. The C cannot be called for five years, at which time the loss of 0.17/share will have lost its significance. However, as far as I'm concerned, none of these are a decent buy at these prices and for these yields.

