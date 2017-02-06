Stock Market Rally - Backed By Rock Solid Sentiment

Most readers know that I do a lot of fundamental research based on leading and coincident indicators. However, it is also important to keep an eye on market sentiment. What is the market telling us, how are traders behaving etc.

In this article, I will give you a few important sentiment indicators and interesting information about the market. Before I start, let me make clear what I mean when talking about sentiment.

I view sentiment as the willingness to take risk. This can be measured by looking at the ratio spread between cyclical and less cyclical assets. If the cyclical asset outperforms, you know that traders are willing to take more risks. This is called Risk ON. The other side is called Risk OFF and is visible when less cyclical assets are outperforming.

Let's start with high yield corporate bonds HYG and long term government bonds TLT. This spread is in an uptrend since July, and currently at new highs after accelerating in November. This is definitely a strong indicator because bonds are often leading certain market trends.

Emerging market bonds EMB versus long term US government bonds TLT are showing the same pattern. The uptrend started in the first quarter of 2016 due to the commodity bottom which is a huge tailwind for emerging markets. The latest moves support a higher stock market.

The next graph is also one of my favorites. Cyclical transportation stocks IYR versus defensive utilities XLU. This ratio has been in a very strong uptrend between July and December. We also see a massive rally after the 2016 election. Since then, we haven't seen new highs.

The long term picture between transportation and utility stocks shows that there are times of massive volatility. 2011 and 2015 were both due to slower growth. I personally don't trust uptrends without the participation of this ratio. And at this point, it looks like we are having support.

The next one shows the Australian Dollar FXA and the Japanese Yen FXY. The Australian Dollar is highly cyclical, due to a large commodity exposure. This ratio is currently very close to new highs after being in an uptrend since October. In other words, this index is following US growth really well - the economy accelerated in the third quarter of 2016.

The long term picture confirms this. The economy started slowing in the third quarter of 2014. This ratio did very poorly since then. So did the market. Both are currently in an uptrend, backed by stronger growth.

Conclusion

The US economy is accelerating, backed by very strong sentiment. US government bonds are being outperformed by US corporate bonds and emerging market bonds. Utility stocks are being outperformed by transportation stocks while the Australian dollar is crushing the Yen.

I am happy to see that sentiment is backing my bullish views. Therefore, I expect to see higher stock prices without any significant drawdown on the short term.

