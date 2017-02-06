Why I'm Changing My Position On Herbalife

The last 4 years have been quite tumultuous for Herbalife (NYSE: HLF). The company has faced and won a battle it never anticipated. This battle has involved a successful hedge fund manager, the media, analysts, and even SA contributors. SA contributors and readers have taken sides with Quoth the Raven, Matt Stewart and Christine Richard leading the tirade against the company. Over the years, I have followed the company on the sidelines and with a bear position. In this article, I will highlight the three reasons I am jumping ship to Icahn's side.

Company on a turnaround

Herbalife is a company on a turnaround. After battling an activist investor and being under investigation for years, the company settled in July. Since then, the company rallied for a few weeks reaching a high of $67.9 per share as investors internalized the ruling. Later, the company's stock fell to $49 and has since been trying to recover. The decline was attributed partly to the company's miss on revenue, reduction of earnings forecast, a new corruption related probe by the SEC, slow growth in China, and a John Oliver episode that focused on the company's MLM model.

As part of the $200 million settlement, FTC asked the company to "start operating legitimately, making only truthful claims about how much money its members are likely to make…" To a large extent, this was a vindication to Bill Ackman who had - and still does - argued that the company is a pyramid scheme.

Part of the reason I have now become bullish about the company is that the FTC probe is now behind it. The company has now embarked on a turnaround plan to align its processes with the guidelines required by the agency. For instance, an Independent Compliance Auditor (ICA) who will be reporting to FTC will serve the company for seven years. To this effect, the company has started working on restructuring the business by separating distributors from preferred members, creating a distributor portal, introducing a point of sale receipt tool, and managing customer data, among others.

As mentioned, in the past four years, the company has faced a number of challenges such as bad press. In this period, the company's annual revenues have remained stable, rising from $4.07 billion in 2012 to $4.47 billion in 2015. In the upcoming release, the company expects reported EPS to be in the range of $0.90 to $1.10 and adjusted EPS to be in the range of $0.80 to $1.

In his shareholders' letter, Bill Ackman said this about China:

The deceleration of Herbalife's China business during the quarter is notable. Once a high-flying growth market (regularly posting 20-30%+ top-line growth), the China business has slowed in recent quarters, achieving modest 1% currency-adjusted, year-over-year top-line growth in Q3 (or negative 5% on actual basis).

This said, and with the worst behind it, I believe the company can now focus on growing the business and boosting its reputation. The turnaround will not be easy since the company will need to change its business model. It will possibly take a few years before the company is back on track. As a person who likes investing in companies with a long-term view, I believe this is the best time to buy the company.

Friendly regulations

The chart above shows how the company has performed since the election. One of Trump's major corporate policies is to reduce 'job-killing' regulations. To help the president eliminate these regulations is Carl Icahn who recently raised his stake in Herbalife to 23%. In that position, Icahn has helped Trump pick the heads of key agencies such as the SEC and FTC.

As seen above, the United States is a major market for Herbalife. As such, a friendly regulatory environment will be excellent for the company in the next four years. However, the company also has significant operations outside the US, with China being a major growth catalyst.

While the regulatory environment in the United States will be favorable for the company, outside risks in countries such as China and Mexico exists. In his presidential bid, Donald Trump promised to be tough on these countries through his America First policies. These risks could have negative implications on the company.

Valuation

At the current price of $56, the company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion. Below, I have compiled a few numbers comparing the company with its close peers. As seen, the company is trading at a forward PE ratio of 11.32 which is significantly lower than that of its peers and the S&P 500 which is 18.2. In addition, the company's trailing multiple of 20 is lower than that of its closest peers and that of the S&P 500, which is currently 24.8. Further, with the company's EBITDA at 10.84, the company is trading at a lower multiple than Avon, Nature's Sunshine, and Edgewell Personal Care.

Herbalife Nu Skin (NYSE: NUS) Avon (NYSE: AVP) Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE: EPC) USANA Health (NYSE: USNA) Nature's Sunshine (NYSE: NATR) Market Cap ($) 5.26B 2.83B 2.516B 4.41B 1.52B 235M Enterprise Value ($) 5.92B 2.73B 3.96B 5.69B 1.39B 195B Forward PE 11.32 14.66 12.94 18.32 11.34 - PE (TTM) 20 21.28 - 24.16 15.49 18.73 Net Income (% of annual revenues) 7.59% 5.92% -18.65% 7.57% 10.31% 4.52% Profit Margin (quarterly) 7.82% 9.41% 2.56% 6.91% 11.84% 4.86% EV to EBITDA 10.84 8.90 16.37 14.20 8.952 10.85 Current Ratio (quarterly) 1.234 2.177 1.537 2.404 1.932 1.759

Final Thoughts

Herbalife has had a tough period battling a famous activist investor and being under probe. Despite having these challenges, the company has remained resilient, regularly beating analyst estimates by far. With a friendly regulatory system, and with the management currently solely focused on the company, I believe its growth will be inevitable. As shown above, the problems faced by the company have made it trade at a discount compared to its peers which makes it a good buy at the current price.

That said, the company still faces a number of risks because of its financial position. As explained above, while the company's multiples are slightly lower than the peers shown above, its main challenge is in its balance sheet. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.2 which is significantly higher than the industrial average of 0.8. A few weeks ago, the company announced a new fund raising activity intended to raise a $1.325 billion senior secured facility, a $150 million revolving credit facility, and a $1.17 billion term loan. In evaluating the company, Moody's gave it a Ba3 rating which it explained as follows:

The Ba3 CFR reflects Herbalife's narrow product line combined with the inherent risks related to multi-level marketing. The company's global multi-level marketing structure increases the risk of adverse regulatory and/or legal actions. While the company has recently settled with the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC"), the potential for future actions by regulatory authorities can't be ruled out. In addition, the company is in the midst of a major transition related to how it runs its business as part of its agreement with the FTC. Moody's therefore recognizes a high level of execution risk related to the transition plan.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HLF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.