3 Stocks I Would Bend My Investing Rules For

Quality companies don't go on sale very often, so if you want them in your portfolio you need to consider buying them even if they are overvalued.

If you have read any of my previous articles, you know that I try very hard to stick to my investing rules. One of my rules is that I don't pay more than 5% above what I feel is fair value for a company. Buying shares of undervalued dividend paying stocks is a big reason our total return over the past few years has easily outpaced the S&P 500. Not overpaying has long been my #1 rule.

Of course, just last month I broke this rule in order to buy shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT). You can read about that here. I had long wanted to add Lockheed Martin to our portfolio, but the price always seemed to be overvalued. It is overvalued because it regularly reports strong earnings and guidance. Even though it was more than 5% above my fair value, I decided to buy shares in January because it is a high-quality company whose fundamentals are very strong.

Quality companies don't often give you a sale price. For these companies, I would be willing to pay more than 5% above their fair value. Below are a few examples of companies that I would be willing to overpay for.

As a reminder, here are my investment guidelines:

Core holdings are those that:

Have at least 10 consecutive years of dividend growth.

Are considered by S&P Capital/Morningstar to be no more than 5% overvalued.

Are considered by F.A.S.T. Graphs to have a current price to earnings ratio that is no more than 5% overvalued when compared to the five-year average price to earnings ratio.

Have a dividend yield above 2.0%.

Dominate their sector of the economy.

Supporting holdings are those that:

Have 5 years of dividend growth or 10 years of paying uninterrupted dividends.

Are considered by S&P Capital/Morningstar to be at least fair valued.

Are considered by F.A.S.T. Graphs to have a current price to earnings ratio no more than 5% overvalued when compared to the five-year average price to earnings ratio.

Have a dividend yield above 1.0%.

Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK)

Current Yield # Years div growth 5 Year Div Growth Rate 1.20% 24 12.80% S&P Capital 12-month price target S&P Capital Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $125 $124.70 $123 F.A.S.T Graphs Current PE F.A.S.T Graphs 5 Year Avg PE 21.1 17.3

According to Morningstar, Stryker is a top-tier producer in several medical device markets, such as surgical equipment, neurovascular products and orthopedic implants. The chances are pretty good that you'll be using a Stryker product if you are having a joint replaced. Stryker released 4th quarter earnings on 1/24/2017. Earnings per share was $1.78 which was $0.02 above estimates. Revenue of $3.16 billion dollars was almost 17% above last year's quarter revenue. Throughout 2016, Stryker was able to post solid organic growth. The most recent quarter saw the company produce 6.7% organic growth. The share price, as you might expect with results like this, has been on a roll. Since the beginning of 2016, Stryker's stock price has risen almost 33%.

Stryker's dividend is fairly impressive as well. The company has raised dividends 24 years in a row, which makes it oh so close to being a Dividend Champion. While the current yield of 1.20% might not be all that appealing, it's dividend growth rate is. Over the past 3- 5- and 10-year periods, the company has raised dividends 10.1%, 12.8% and 16.1%. Stryker's most recent raise was for almost 12%. Combine strong company financial execution with impressive dividend growth and I feel that Stryker is a company I'm willing to break my 5% rule for.

I use F.A.S.T Graphs price to earnings ratios to help determine how over or under valued a stock is. With a current PE of 21.1, I find that the company is currently 18.01% above its 5-year average of 17.3. Morningstar and S&P Capital have fair values and price targets that range from $123-125. These metrics say that the company is roughly 1-3% overvalued based on the 2/3/2017 closing price of $126.36. Average all of these numbers out and I find that the stock is 5.76% overvalued. That is not really that far outside of 5% premium rule, and I would most definitely being willing to buy shares of Stryker if money was available to do so.

3M (NYSE:MMM)

Current Yield # Years div growth 5 Year Div Growth Rate 2.54% 58 15% S&P Capital 12-month price target S&P Capital Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $186 $145.50 $167 F.A.S.T Graphs Current PE F.A.S.T Graphs 5 Year Avg PE 21.3 19.3

3M is a diversified conglomerate that has operations in a variety of areas of the economy. The industrial segment, which accounts to 33% of 2016 revenues according to S&P Capital, sells everything from appliances and electronics to specialty materials and supply chain software and solutions. The company's safety and graphics division (19% of 2016 revenues) produces safety and security equipment. The healthcare division (18% of 2016 revenues) produces products such as drug delivery systems and medical and surgical supplies. The electronic and energy segment (16% of 2016 revenues) provides products that serve energy markets. The smallest portion of the company is the consumer division (14% of 2016 revenues). This segment produces such items as office supplies and home care products. As you can see, 3M has a hand in a wide variety of areas. This diversification can offer some level of safety if one portion of the company isn't executing all that well. I am willing to pay up for that level of safety.

3M's dividend history is extremely attractive. According to David Fish's U.S. Dividend Champions, it has the 8th longest dividend growth streak of any company at 58 years. The 5-year dividend growth rate is 15.1%, but the most recent increase was 8.29%. While not up to the same level as the 5-year average, high single digit growth isn't much to complain about for such a quality company.

F.A.S.T Graphs lists the current PE at 21.3. This is 9.39% above the 5-year average of 19.3. S&P Capital has a 1-year price target of $186. By this metric, 3M is 6.30% undervalued based on Friday's closing price of $174.97. Their fair value tells a slightly different story. At a fair value of $145.50, 3M is 17% overvalued. Morningstar has fair value at $167 or about 4.56% overvalued. Average these numbers out and I find shares to be a little more than 6% overvalued. I should note that we buy $50 worth of 3M stock each month through shareowneronline.com, but I would seriously consider buying the stock here even if it is slightly over my 5% rule. The diversification of the company as well as the dividend track record more than reassure me about 3M's future. If I didn't own it already, I would definitely feel comfortable buying shares here.

Realty Income (NYSE:O)

Current Yield # Years div growth 5 Year Div Growth Rate 4.05% 6.60% 24 S&P Capital 12-month price target S&P Capital Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $65 $50.80 $51 F.A.S.T Graphs Current P/FFO F.A.S.T Graphs 5 Year Avg PE 20.5 18.6

Realty Income is a real estate investment trust that owns commercial properties that are leased to a variety of companies. Among its largest tenants are drug stories Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA), CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) and Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD). According to the company's website, the lowest occupancy rate for its properties came in 2009. You might remember that 2009 was a poor year for the economy. That year the occupancy rate fell to 96.8%. Given the environment of that time period, it seems that the company held up pretty well. When a company like CVS or Dollar Tree leases a property from Realty Income, it is responsible for the expenses and maintenance of the property as well as taxes and insurance. Realty Income simply collects rent and passes that on to shareholders in the form of dividends. This is known as a triple net lease. Some might point out that the Fed's goal of raising interest rates might have a negative impact on the company's ability to borrow money to pursue acquisitions. If the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates, then the economy is improving and that is a good thing for the companies that lease properties from Realty Income.

If you are a dividend growth investor, you are probably familiar with The Monthly Dividend Company. As seen from the company's website, Realty Income has been paying a dividend every month for the last 558 months. Since the company was listed on the New York Stock Exchange, Realty Income has raised their dividend 90 times, including giving shareholder 77 consecutive quarterly increases. The average dividend raise over the past 5 years is 6.60%. The company recently raised dividends for the February payment by 4%. As with Stryker, Realty Income will be a Dividend Champion at the conclusion of this year.

F.A.S.T. Graphs lists Realty Income's price to funds from operation at 20.5. The average over the past 5 years is 18.6. By this metric, shares are 9.27% overvalued. S&P Capital's 12-month price target is $65, meaning the stock is 8.70% undervalued based on Friday's closing price of $59.80. Their fair value is $50.80, which would put Realty Income at 15% overvalued. Morningstar has a $51 fair value, which is also almost 15% overvalued. Average these numbers out and I see shares at 7.58% overvalued. This is over what I would usually pay for shares of a company with Realty Income's dividend track record, but not wildly. Realty Income makes up about 2.75% of our portfolio and I would love to add to the position. It always seems to be over my 5% premium rule and for that reason, I would have no problem buying more shares of the Monthly Dividend Company if funds were available.

Conclusion

Resisting the temptation to not overpay for stocks has served me well in the past, but it has also kept me from adding to quality companies. Companies that are executing well are often trading at a premium. If their business is performing well, then they deserve to trade higher. Stryker, 3M and Realty Income are three companies that deserve to have a higher share price. As they all have shown a commitment to raising dividends over the decades they are exactly the types of companies that I want in our portfolio. They are also above what I consider to be fair value. Because of the quality of each company, I would be willing to buy them even as they are slightly overvalued today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM, O, LMT, CVS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are not investing professionals. Please do your own research prior to making an investment decision.