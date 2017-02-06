ConocoPhillips Raised Dividend 6% - What Now?

Last week ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) reported that it would increase its dividend from 25 cents per quarter to 26.5 cents. In an article dated back on Nov. 15 I said Conoco was "ready to go," despite cutting its dividend in 2016, because management was committed to positive cash flow even with crude oil prices where they were.

In most of my articles on energy companies, my "litmus test" is whether an energy company, in 2017, can pay for dividends and capital expenditure through operating cash flow, even at these low crude oil prices. Conoco struggled to break even up until it slashed its dividend by over two-thirds last year. While that was tough for investors, this move was also the single biggest piece in a move for the company by which to have sustainable cash flow in the current price paradigm.

Since that time, Conoco has persevered better than most other big and mid-sized energy companies. The last quarter was a pretty strong one. After looking at last quarter's performance, and some of the guidance provided, I believe that Conoco is in a strong position by which to increase its dividend, depending upon price action going forward. This article takes a look at Conoco's performance in 2016, and what management's priorities are for this year.

A 'snapshot of the future'

Management called the fourth quarter of 2016 a 'snapshot of the future' of what to expect. If so, I think the future looks pretty bright. Have a look at the cash flow chart.

Courtesy of ConocoPhillips Investor Relations.

In my opinion, cash flow is the most important aspect of a company's performance, especially because it can't easily be jiggered around the way earnings sometimes can. In this case, Conoco did very well and I am quite happy, especially if this quarter represents a 'snapshot of the future.' Cash flow from operations was a solid $1.8 billion, but dividends and capital expenditure together were only $1.3 billion. That gave the company $500 million in free cash flow. Very nice.

Also notice that management used that $500 million, plus the $900 million in asset sales, and put all those proceeds into debt reduction. I like that philosophy. Although the company's asset sales are a bit worrisome because realized prices are so low, going forward Conoco plans to focus mostly on selling North American dry gas assets, and I can understand why they want to exit that market anyways.

Courtesy of ConocoPhillips Investor Relations.

Full year numbers were less good, with capex and dividends outpacing operating cash flow by $1.3 billion. This, of course, was mostly due to pricing. If management is correct in the fourth quarter being a 'snapshot' in what to expect for the future, then 2016 is truly in the 'rear view mirror.'

Before going on to next year, there are a few important operational highlights I'd like to talk about. Although production grew by 3% in 2016, and management expects another 2% production growth in 2017, the reserve replacement ratio has gone well below parity. In 2016 Conoco replaced only 81% of production with new reserves; produced 598 million barrels of oil, and adding 482 million barrels through capital expenditure (hence the 81% figure). However, due to market factors and lower prices, another 1.6 million barrels equivalent of reserves were taken off the books as 'reserves.' Last year Conoco did not start any new, major projects, and so I see this trend of sub-par reserve replacement only continuing. Still, with crude oil at the price that it is, Conoco really shouldn't be developing much.

A look forward

Next year Conoco plans about the same capital expenditure this year; $5 billion. Management will 'progress' to sell between $5 billion and $8 billion of North American natural gas assets, and expects 2% production growth over the course of the year.

Operations in 2017 will center around turnaround activity in Europe, Alaska and Asia Pacific/Middle East, all of which had been in slow decline over the years, but have been turned around somewhat recently thanks to new technologies and successful explorations in both Alaska and the North Sea.

Here's what I expect from Conoco in 2017: Slow growth and cash flow neutrality. Any asset sales from North American dry gas will be put toward delevering. I do not expect much in the form of acquisitions or buybacks. Furthermore, Conoco has some very strong, legacy assets, especially in Alaska and the North Sea, which have very low decline rates. Conoco's new Canadian Oil Sands plants also have very low decline rates. These aforementioned assets will help Conoco maintain its production without having to put in too much capital expenditure. Then there's North American shale, where Conoco has a 200,000+ acre position in the core of the Eagle Ford. I suspect breakevens there are somewhere in the low $30s, so Conoco will have plenty of drilling inventory there at these prices. We'll know more after analyst day, but this is where I see Conoco going.

Is Conoco a buy?

Courtesy of Google Finance.

Despite recovering some from the bottom, I continue to believe that ConocoPhillips is a solid buy right here and right now. I like the fact that the company will have cash flow neutrality even with crude prices still in the mid-$50s, and won't have to rely on divestitures to do so.

The company's commitment to dividend growth and delevering is in line with the kind of companies I am looking for. While divesting assets isn't very great in this environment, they are dry gas assets which simply aren't going to return what other acreage Conoco has. While the reserve replacement ratio also isn't great, I also don't expect that number to be above 100% during these times. Thanks to very low decline rates in its Alaska, North Sea and Canada oil sands assets, Conoco can keep capex low without much decline in production. For all these reasons, I recommend this stock as a buy. I believe there is a lot of upside in recovery.

