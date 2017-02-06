Natural Gas Weather And Storage Outlook

Both the mid- and long-term storage outlook is favorable for prices.

This should change in February as higher HDDs mount up.

HDDs in this heating season are comparable to last year.

The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released its update for heating degree days (HDDs). For the natural gas-weighted HDDs for the heating season through February 4th, NOAA estimates that HDDs are 17% below normal, and the same as last year.

For the week ending February 11th, it forecasts HDDs will be 29% below normal, but 24% lower than the same week last year.

Looking ahead, market expectations for storage changes for the week ending February 3rd is a drop of 155 billion cubic feet (bcf). That compares favorably to a draw of 70 bcf last year and a 5-year average draw of 138.

In the 4 weeks ending February 24th, the data show a drop of 585 bcf. This average is 127 bcf faster than the same weeks last year, and about 28 bcf faster than the five-year average.

Storage Changes 2017 2016 5-Year 2/3/2017 -155 -70 -138 2/10/2017 -160 -163 -156 2/17/2017 -140 -158 -131 2/24/2017 -130 -67 -132 Total -585 -458 -557

A review of the price action over the same period in past years is presented in the table below. Although HDDs for this week are much lower than normal than last year, the 4-week total draws are favorable, and so futures prices should hold and possibly rise modestly in the near term.

Natural Gas Futures Prices 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 5-Year 2/3/2017 $ 2.04 $ 2.75 $ 4.91 $ 3.32 $ 2.50 $ 3.10 2/10/2017 $ 2.05 $ 2.68 $ 4.58 $ 3.28 $ 2.48 $ 3.01 2/17/2017 $ 1.94 $ 2.76 $ 5.21 $ 3.15 $ 2.68 $ 3.15 2/24/2017 $ 1.78 $ 2.90 $ 5.45 $ 3.41 $ 2.55 $ 3.22 High $ 2.14 $ 2.90 $ 6.15 $ 3.42 $ 2.68 $ 3.46 Low $ 1.78 $ 2.58 $ 4.58 $ 3.15 $ 2.43 $ 2.90 Average $ 1.95 $ 2.76 $ 5.27 $ 3.29 $ 2.54 $ 3.16

The end of season storage level is now expected to be 1,790 bcf. That is 687 bcf lower than last year, and 8 bcf lower than the 5-year average.

End of Draw (NYSE:BCF) 2017 2016 5-Year Average Max Min 7-Apr 1790 2477 1798 2482 837

Looking further down the road, the market now expects storage to peak at 3,615 bcf in the fall. That is 394 bcf lower than a year ago, and 246bcf lower the 5-year average.

End of Storage (BCF) 2017 2016 5-Year Average Max Min 3-Nov 3615 4009 3861 4009 3588

Conclusions

The storage outlook is favorable overall for futures prices in the medium and long term.

