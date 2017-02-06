Phillips 66 Partners: Full-Steam Ahead

Despite a relatively low yield for a midstream MLP (3.9%), PSXP remains a BUY based on its distribution growth trajectory and high inventory level at the GP.

Mid- to longer term, the entire LPG export terminal will likely be held at the PSXP level. It's a perfect midstream asset.

In the short-term, PSXP should benefit as PSX ramps up the Freeport LPG export terminal.

Last week, Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) delivered a bullish Q4 EPS report: adjusted EBITDA of $161 million was up 85% yoy and up 45% from the prior quarter.

During the quarter, the Sacagawea Pipeline came online. The pipeline has a capacity of more than 100,000 bpd and transports Bakken light-sweet crude oil from producers in McKenzie County, North Dakota to PSXP's JV Palermo Rail Terminal in Mountrail County. The pipeline and terminal are developed under a joint venture in which PSXP owns a 44% interest in the pipeline and a 70% interest in the rail terminal.

But volume growth in the quarter was driven by PSXP's purchase last October of crude, refined products and NGL logistics assets that support Phillips 66's (NYSE:PSX) Bayway, Billings, Borger and Ponca City refineries (See PSXP: A $1.3 Billion Drop-Down Investors Have Been Waiting For).

As a result, PSXP showed impressive sequential volume growth as pipeline volumes more than doubled qoq:

Despite a general market perception that midstream MLP pricing may be weakening, note PSXP's average revenue across pipelines, storage, and terminalling services actually improved qoq, especially in the pipeline segment where the $0.59 fee/bbl was up 28%.

Meantime, PSX's new Freeport Export Terminal started up in mid-December. This is a big deal for PSXP because it owns the Sweeny Frac that feeds the LPG Terminal. Raw NGL supply to the fractionator is delivered from nearby major pipelines, including the Sand Hills pipeline of which PSXP owns 33.33%.

The fractionator has a gross capacity of 100,000 bpd and is supported by significant infrastructure, including connectivity to two NGL supply pipelines, and a pipeline connecting to the Mont Belvieu market center. Another PSXP asset - the Clemens Caverns - is a 7.5 million barrel salt dome storage facility that has direct access to the Freeport terminal:

As a result and as PSX ramps up LPG exports from the Freeport LPG Terminal, PSXP can expect to prosper through the vertically integrated terminal support infrastructure it owns and operates. Eventually it is highly likely that the entire operation - the frac, transport, storage, LPG and terminal - will be held at the PSXP level.

On PSX's Q4 conference call, PSX CEO Greg Garland broke down the Freeport assets as follows:

We've said the total Sweeny Hub, which is the frac, LPG export, caverns, et cetera is $400 million to $500 million of EBITDA. And we've said there's about $200 million or so of arb in there. So that leaves you, kind of, $300 million-ish. The frac's up and running. And that's somewhere $65 million to $70 million of EBITDA. That leaves you the balance with what it will be in LPG export facility.

Considering PSXP generated $161 million of EBITDA in Q4, holding all the Freeport Terminal operations at PSXP would obviously be a significant expansion of the MLP - so it is likely more a mid- to longer-term drop-down proposition.

Distributions

Distributable cash flow jumped nearly 30% sequentially and grew 76% yoy. As a result, PSXP was not only able to achieve its very high 35% CAGR in distributions, but had a very strong coverage ratio of 1.48x for Q4. That bodes well for excellent distribution growth again in 2017.

Summary & Conclusion

Phillips 66 Partners really hit its stride in Q4 of 2016 and it is full-steam ahead entering into 2017. The partnership delivered strong growth in EBITDA, volumes, and DCF. This will continue into 2017 as the PSX LPG export terminal ramps up and PSXP's related assets (Sand Hills pipeline, Sweeny Frac and Clemens Caverns) benefit from additional demand pull from the export terminal. Longer term, the entire LPG export terminal is likely to reside at the MLP level.

Meantime the partnership continues to have excellent access to low-cost debt. PSXP recently issued 10-year senior notes at a very attractive rate of 3.55%. At year-end, PSXP had $2.4 billion in debt and a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 3.8x. While that ratio is on the high side, it is rational considering the high growth rate the partnership is demonstrating and given the excellent distribution coverage of 1.48x.

Despite yielding only 3.9% - considered low for a midstream MLP - PSXP remains a buy. The LP's distribution growth trajectory combined with the large inventory of high quality midstream assets held the GP level (i.e., PSX) are simply too attractive to pass up.

