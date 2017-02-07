Why Phillips 66 Stock Will Bounce Back

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), one of the largest refiners in the US, has wrapped up 2016 on a low note by reporting quarterly results that filed to meet analysts' estimates. The company's shares have underperformed, but this weakness can also be a buying opportunity.

For the final three months of 2016, Phillips 66 reported a profit of $163 million, or $0.31 per share, down from last year's profit of $650 million, or $1.20 per share. Excluding the impact of one off items, the company earned $0.16 per share, down from $1.31 a year prior and well below analysts' consensus estimate of $0.40, as per data from Thomson Reuters.

Phillips 66 has also acknowledged that the fourth quarter results were "disappointing" due to the "challenging market conditions." The company posted across the board decline in earnings in all segments.

The key refining business swung to an adjusted loss of $95 million from a profit of $376 million a year earlier due to decrease in margins, lower realizations and higher costs. Phillips 66's midstream segment also reported 21.4% drop in adjusted earnings to $33 million. Earning at the chemical business dropped 21.9% to $124 million while earnings at marketing and specialties segment slumped 38.3% to $140 million.

The refining business, which uses crude oil as a raw material, usually struggles with mounting costs when oil prices rise. In the fourth quarter, the average WTI spot price was around $49 a barrel, up from $42 a year earlier. The narrowing gap between international benchmark Brent crude and US benchmark WTI crude also hurt the company's margins.

These factors, as well as bio fuel compliance costs, dragged the profits of other refiners, such as Valero (NYSE:VLO), the largest independent player in the refining space, whose adjusted profits plunged 59.7% in 4Q2016. But Valero was still profitable, unlike Phillips 66 which swung to a loss. This was likely due to the major turnaround at Los Angeles Refinery which hurt Phillips 66's utilization rate. Valero's refineries clocked 95% utilization in the fourth quarter, better than Phillips 66's 93%.

For the full year, Phillips 66 has seen its adjusted earnings drop from $4.19 billion, or $7.67 per share, in 2015 to $1.5 billion, or $2.82 per share in 2016. The weakness was driven in large part by the company's refining business whose earnings plunged from $2.53 billion to just $277 million in 2016.

Moreover, the future environment for refiners is looking challenging. Although the refining margins could begin to improve as gasoline prices are expected to rise almost 17.4% in 2017, as per data from GasBuddy, President Donald Trump has proposed a border tax which could partly offset the positive impact of the price gain.

The US lawmakers have been reportedly mulling over introducing a 20% tax on imports of various goods, including crude oil. This could hurt Phillips 66 which is one of the largest importers of crude oil from Canada. The Trump administration has also talked about reducing the corporate income tax rate to 20% from 35%, but Phillips 66's CEO Greg Garland has said during the earnings conference call that if the border tax is introduced, the refiner could still end up paying higher taxes, even with lower income tax rate.

Due in part to the poor show in 2016 and concerns regarding the future of refining business in 2017, Phillips 66 stock has performed poorly, dropping by 2.3% since the start of 2015. By comparison, the global refiners, as represented by VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK) and the broader energy industry, as measured by SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE), have seen gains of 6.1% and 21.7% in the same period. This weakness, however, can be a buying opportunity.

In terms of refining capacity, Phillips 66 is one of the biggest in the world, but it is also the most diversified among all large cap refiners, with significant non-refining businesses, particularly its midstream and logistics arm. The company is engaged in gathering, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil. It also owns a midstream focused MLP Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) and 50% interest in DCP Midstream Partners (DPM).

Unlike other refiners, Phillips 66 is not eyeing any growth in the refining space. Rather, Phillips 66 has been using the cash flows from the refining business to grow its non-refining businesses in general and the higher-margin midstream business in particular. In fact, the midstream segment has been getting the largest share of the company's growth capital for the last few years. In 2016, for instance, the company spent $1.27 billion on midstream growth projects - that was 76% of the total growth capital. The midstream projects, unlike refineries, are positioned to benefit from the strength in oil prices. In addition to this, some major non-refining projects will play a crucial role in fueling earnings growth in 2017.

After four years of work, in December, Phillips 66 started its 150,000 barrels per day Freeport LPG Export Terminal to tap into the growing exports market. This also marks the startup of the company's ambitious, vertically integrated Sweeny complex, which includes the export terminal that gets its supplies from Phillips 66 Partners' Sweeny Fractionator One and is connected with the MLP's Clemens storage facility with access to Mont Belvieu hub.

In addition to this, Phillips 66 also owns 25% stake in Energy Transfer Partner (NYSE:ETP)'s controversial Dakota Access Pipeline and Energy Transfer Crude Oil Pipeline (ETCOP) projects. ETCOP is complete while DAPL is 95% complete. Both projects will likely begin commercial operations in the coming months. Moreover, Phillips 66 has also been ramping up the storage capacity of its Beaumont Terminal by 2 million barrels. The company expects to finish work by mid-2017.

These projects will make a meaningful contribution to Phillips 66's bottom-line, fueling earnings growth in 2017. That's also going to further diversify the company's operations, which should have a positive impact on its valuation.

Phillips 66 stock delivered a poor performance in 2016 but will likely do well this year.

