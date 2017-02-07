Wheat's Potential

If you ask most traders, investors or even market analysts which commodity is the most political in the world, the vast majority would respond crude oil. The majority of the world's reserves of the energy commodity are in the Middle East and if you couple that with the ubiquitous nature of demand around the globe, oil certainly has all the characteristics of a highly political raw material. However, when it comes to basic human needs it is nutrition that comes first. Bread is a staple food all over the world and the critical ingredient in bread is wheat.

History teaches that bread has been the source of uprising and civil unrest throughout the centuries. When supplies become scare and the price rises to a level when the citizenry of nations can no longer easily afford their daily bread, problems follow. The French Revolution began as a result of bread shortages and there are so many more examples of times when wheat shortages have caused drastic governmental change. Most recently, the Arab Spring that began in 2010 started as bread riots in Tunisia and Egypt.

When wheat supplies are abundant and people can afford the staple other issues can cause uprisings and political instability around the world. However, over the course of history few issues have spurred people to actions that have changed the world like problems in the wheat market. Therefore, whenever someone asks me which commodity is most political, the answer is always wheat. Since 2012, there have been few problems when it comes to feeding the hungry world and that is because wheat supplies have been abundant and the price has been moving steadily lower.

Wheat has been under siege

Wheat has been in a bear market since July 2012 when the price of CBOT wheat futures reached the second highest price in history at $9.4725 per bushel. Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart of CBOT wheat futures highlights, the price has dropped precipitously over recent years reaching lows of $3.5950 per bushel in August 2016. Since then, the price has stabilized but the grain remains a lot closer to recent lows and the slope of the price chart remains lower.

In their January World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates Report, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that wheat inventories rose 19% on a year-on-year basis comparing stocks in December 2015 to December 2016. Massive production over recent years has weighed heavily on the price of wheat and one of the reasons is that Russia has increased production over recent years.

Russia becomes a huge producer

While the U.S. is the world's leading producer and exporter of corn and soybeans, it is one of many nations when it comes to wheat production. Traditionally, the European Union has been a massive supplier of wheat to the global market. According to Rabobank in a recent report, the E.U. wheat production should remain stable in the 2017-2018 crop year with total production at 154 million tons, adding around 2 million tons to global inventories over the course of the year.

Last year, Russia and Ukrainian wheat production in the Black Sea region combined to outpace EU production. This coming year, Rabobank expects an 8% decrease in production from the region which would cut some 4 million tons from exports, providing some opportunities for wheat exports from other regions of the world. While the lower price for the grain are causing some production cuts, companies like Cargill and others have been investing in new terminals and other technological advances in the Black Sea region for the years to come given the growing demand for grains around the world. Exponential population growth on earth has caused demand to rise to new records each year and given the fertile soil in the region, Russia has become an important, if not the leading, producer of wheat in Europe and the world.

Meanwhile, it is not only the Russians who are likely to cut back on wheat production over coming months because of low prices, we have already seen signs of less planting in the United States this winter.

Winter wheat planting responds to price pressures

With global supplies almost 20% above last year's record levels and prices at close to decade lows, the winter wheat planting in the United States was not only low this year, it was at the lowest level in more than a century. The last time farmers planted such a small winter wheat crop in the U.S. was way back in 1909.

There was such a glut of wheat in the market that the price of nearby Kansas City hard red winter wheat futures fell to a discount of over 20 cents below Chicago soft red winter wheat in 2016. The norm for this price relationship is a 20-30 cent premium for the Kansas City wheat and it has routinely traded at more than a $1 premium to the CBOT wheat at times. However, in a sign that market fundamentals are starting to reflect the lower production this planting season, Kansas City wheat has shifted back to a premium over CBOT wheat closing on Monday, February 06 at the 13.25 cent level. Strength in KCBT wheat is a reflection of the century low planting this year and could be a positive sign for the price of wheat in the months ahead.

Additionally, soil moisture in the U.S. has declined over recent month indicating that we could see a return to drought conditions in the future. Since late 2016, the price trend of the most actively traded CBOT wheat futures has been showing signs of price recovery.

Fundamentals and technicals starting to look like 2005

In 2005, the price of nearby CBOT wheat futures traded in a range from $2.875 to $3.70 per bushel. However, it was during that year that soil moisture in the U.S. began declining leading to the rally that took the nearby wheat futures price to all-time highs of $13.345 per bushel in February 2008. Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of nearby CBOT wheat futures shows, the technical state of the market indicates some positive signals. The slow stochastic, a momentum indicator, crossed to the upside in September 2016, one month after wheat futures traded to decade lows. The stochastic now indicates an uptrend for price while the metric remains in oversold territory. As the price has recovered back above the $4 per bushel level over recent months, open interest has been rising. Open interest is the total number of open long and short positions on CBOT wheat futures and rising open interest alongside rising price provides technical validation for the trend reversal from bearish to bullish. At the same time, relative strength on the monthly chart remains below the 50 level which indicated that there is more potential for price gains over the months ahead.

Limited downside with upside potential

Wheat went through a long bottoming period from 2004 through 2006 before it blasted off to the upside in 2007 and 2008. The trading pattern, from a technical perspective is starting to look a lot like that bottoming action these days.

From a bearish perspective, massive inventories continue to weigh on prices and if Mother Nature cooperates during the 2017 growing season we are likely to see some marginal increases in stockpiles around the world. However, growing global demand and the lowest plantings in over a century when it comes to U.S. winter wheat could mean that we have seen the bottom for the wheat price in 2016. The technical trading pattern for the grain is positive and even if this year's crop comes in where analysts expect, we could still see price improvements over the months ahead. However, if Mother Nature throws the wheat market a curve ball and this year's crop is less than expectations, expect wheat futures to recover sooner rather than later. The trend of drying soil across U.S. growing regions could mean that the world is in store for higher prices in the years to come. Any drought could launch the wheat market dramatically to the upside. Demand today is higher than it was at the 2008 all-time highs as global population is higher. Active month March CBOT wheat futures closed on Monday, February 06 at $4.225 with the KCBT March wheat settling at $4.3575 per bushel. The WEAT ETF product closed at $7.12 per share.

I believe that like in many other commodity markets, the nadir of 2016 will represent an important bottom in the wheat market. I am a buyer of wheat futures and the wheat ETF product, WEAT, on any price weakness. I will take profits on rallies but will maintain a small core long position. Each day there are more mouths to feed on planet earth and demand for wheat is on the rise. While stockpiles are at record highs, commodity economics are already kicking in as the U.S. is planting the smallest winter wheat crop in over a century. The return of the premium in Kansas City wheat is a sign that the downside in the wheat market is limited and the upside potentially explosive.

