The Mega-Bullish Medium-Term Case For Oil

We have not seen a dramatic upside spike in the price of crude oil in many years. The last time the price doubled in a matter of minutes was in 1990 when Saddam Hussein marched into Kuwait shocking the oil market causing the price to double from $20 to $40 per barrel in a matter of hours. Iraq's political move of trying to conquer Kuwait was a significant event for the oil market.

There have been so many political changes in the world over recent months. Last June, the United Kingdom voted to exit the European Union. With three critical elections in Germany, France, the Netherlands in 2017 the fate of the European Union hangs in the balance. Meanwhile, in 2016 the U.S. and many other nations signed a comprehensive nuclear non-proliferation agreement with Iran. The deal was the first such agreement with the theocracy that runs Iran.

Meanwhile, the Iran agreement was one of the last diplomatic initiatives of the Obama administration. Throughout the Presidential campaign, President Trump took the Iran agreement to task stating it was a bad deal for the United States and he vowed to change or rip the agreement up if elected. Early into his administration, the rhetoric between the U.S. and Iranians has been increasing. The U.S. has put the theocracy on warning and Iran has responded with test firing missiles and military exercises.

The Russians acted as mediator when it came to the deal to cut OPEC oil production on November 30, 2016. The main issue that the Russians worked to overcome was the discord between the dominant member of the cartel, Saudi Arabia, and the Iranians. Iran refused to cut production and in the past the Saudis would not agree to any output cuts unless all members participated. However, a deal was struck allowing Iran to continue to produce while other member nations took up the slack in the interest of a higher oil prices. Distrust and animosity between Iran and Saudi Arabia has not gone away since the OPEC deal. The proxy war in Yemen continues to pit each country against the other. The rhetoric from President Trump has likely emboldened the Saudis when it comes to their difficult relationship with Iran. Meanwhile, the deal had the desired effect on the oil price which is doing a lot better this February than it was last.

A much different picture in February 2017 than February 2016

What a difference a year has made in the world of crude oil. Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of NYMEX crude oil highlights, the price of the energy commodity has doubled over the past twelve months. On February 11, 2016 the price of nearby NYMEX futures traded to the lowest price since 2003 when it bottomed at $26.05 per barrel. On Monday, February 6, 2017 March NYMEX futures settled at $53.01 per barrel.

The monthly chart highlights that the momentum indicator, the slow stochastic, as climbed into overbought territory but it has not crossed to the downside, yet. Additionally, open interest and volume have been rising alongside price over recent months and this provides technical support for the trajectory of the price rally. Open interest is at an all-time high. While there is always the danger of a market reversal when open interest increases dramatically, a lot of the new positions since the OPEC deal that caused the price to rally north of the $50 level has been producer hedging. As shale producers use NYMEX futures to lock in economic prices for the future the price spreads have narrowed and open interest has exploded higher. The OPEC agreement on November 30 was a watershed event as the cartel abandoned one strategy and adopted another.

OPEC helped crude oil but there is much more going on

The OPEC deal is only one of the reasons that the price of crude oil has recovered dramatically. OPEC decided that flooding the market with crude oil was a losing proposition. While the number of rigs in operation in the United States shale region, the target of the OPEC strategy, fell output did not fall on a commensurate basis as technological innovation lowered the cost of production and drilling became more efficient. OPEC's production cut provided the impetus for the initial climb above the $50 level but there has been lots more going on in the market that have helped oil along its path to a higher price. Source: CQG

As the weekly crude oil chart highlights, crude oil had already been in recovery mode long before OPEC agreed to but production by 1.8 million barrels per day. Moderate economic growth in the U.S. and Chinese buying of oil for their strategic reserve as the price plunged in 2016 provided support for the energy commodity. Moreover, the election of Donald Trump as the forty-fifth President of the United States has been a positive for the price of oil in many ways. First, President Trump ran on a platform of energy independence. Achieving energy independence from the rest of the world will require increased U.S. output. The President's cabinet appointments are proof of his intention to keep his promises on the campaign trail when it comes to oil production.

Moreover, the President has pledged to rebuild crumbling infrastructure in the United States by rebuilding airports, roads, rails, bridges, tunnels and a security wall along the southern border of the nation. The project will increase the demand for metals, minerals, and energy commodities in the months and years ahead. Additionally, the chances are that the biggest public sector building project in the U.S. since the 1950s will cause GDP to rise. Increasing economic growth will result in an increase for oil demand. Therefore, there is a lot more going on in the oil market that is supporting the price of the energy commodity than the OPEC production cut.

Tightening is a sign

One of the direct signs of the OPEC deal has been the increase in the premium of Brent oil compared to NYMEX WTI crude. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the price of WTI crude oil minus Brent crude oil highlights, the premium for Brent has increased from $0.32 in early November 2016 to $2.14 as of Monday. The Brent premium traded as high as $2.84 per barrel in late January. The production cut from OPEC mostly affects oil that uses Brent as its benchmark pricing mechanism. With less OPEC oil flowing into the market and more WTI as shale production increases, the trend of the Brent premium has been higher. As of Friday, February 3 the number of rigs in operations in the U.S. stood at 583, 17 higher than the previous week and 116 higher than last year at the beginning of February.

As the price of oil has moved to the upside, the term structure of the oil market has tightened. Last year as oil approached its lows, the contango in oil was north of 25% on one year spreads. Contango is a condition where deferred futures prices are higher than nearby futures prices. Source: CQG

As the chart of the price of June 2018 NYMEX crude oil minus June 2017 futures shows, the spread has declined from $2.60 per barrel in mid-November to lows of 54 cent backwardation in mid-December before recovering to the $1.06 level on Monday. The contango on June 2017-June 2018 crude oil now stands at under 2%. The one year March 2018 versus March 2017 was trading at around the 5% level on Monday, last year it was more than five times higher.

When it comes to the forward curve for Brent futures, the June '18 minus June '17 spread closed Monday at flat; the term structure indicated that the one year spread from this coming June was trading exactly at the same price of $56.44 per barrel. Both crude oil benchmark futures forward curves have tightened dramatically which is a partial indication that demand is likely to rise in the months ahead. Additionally, the political temperature has been on the rise and that is where the potential is for a surprise spike to the upside in crude oil.

A political time bomb in crude oil

The Middle East is a political time bomb but that is nothing new. However, with Iran and the United States flexing muscles at each other over the 2016 agreement the chances for an "event" may not have been so high since the days of Saddam Hussein.

Iran could cause many problems in the world of crude oil over the coming weeks and months if the rhetoric increases and relations with the U.S., Saudi Arabia, and other countries in the region deteriorate further. While Iran only produces around 4 million barrels of crude each day, the Saudis produce over 10 million. Any increase in military operations in Yemen that borders with Saudi Arabia could cause an Iranian inspired and funded attack on Saudi production, refining and pipelines within the Kingdom. Moreover, Iran's strategic geographic position in the Persian Gulf could threaten critical logistical routes for the energy commodity that would impact world supplies and availability. While there is a sophisticated pipeline structure throughout the region, Iran could potentially strike these locations that transport oil throughout the energy rich region. Therefore, the potential for an oil spike on events in the Middle East have not been as high as they are in decades. Source: CQG

As the daily chart for NYMEX crude oil futures shows, the price of the energy commodity has been trading in a range since December 1 from roughly $50 to $56 per barrel. However, since the price has not moved outside the price band, daily historical volatility has moved from over 55% in early December to under 16% as of Monday. With the variance of prices on the decline, the prices of put and call options have moved dramatically lower. Option premiums have moved to levels where call options are cheap compared to prices seen two months ago. Call options could offer an excellent and inexpensive way to take advantage of a deteriorating political environment on the Middle East and a price spike. I am currently looking at the June call options with strike prices around the $65 per barrel level which settled at 41 cents on Monday, February 06, 2017.

In 1990, the price of crude oil doubled overnight. It then took months to come back down to its original level.

If the spike comes, do not forget to sell

I believe there is a rising chance for a significant spike in the price of oil that results from increasing political tension in the region. The diplomatic solution to Iranian petulance in the region has changed dramatically under the new U.S. administration which is likely to take military action first and ask questions and negotiate later.

There are many nations across the Middle East that fear of the rise of Iranian power and influence in the region. The Iranian theocracy spent decades with sanctions hanging over their heads therefore, the loss of revenue from their 4 million barrels of production per day will cause fewer problems for them than subversive action will hurt their neighbors in Saudi Arabia and the other Gulf States who are U.S. allies. However, like in 1990, any dramatic price spike from hostile action is likely to be short-lived. Therefore, be prepared to take profits on those cheap call options when news breaks and it looks like oil is heading back to over the $100 per barrel level.

I believe a price spike could take crude oil futures back to the $80 level on a short-term basis. Therefore, in my opinion, the downside is limited for the energy commodity and call options, given the decline in daily historical volatility, could offer the best and cheapest way to position for a very volatile period. When you buy an option, all that you risk is the premium paid.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.