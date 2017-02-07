Oil Inventories Will Break The Camel's Back, No 'Promised Land' For OPEC

The Andurand Commodities Fund isn't worried, but the massive, record long speculative crude oil position begs the question of who is left to drive oil prices up to $80? I think the accumulation of U.S. oil inventories in the weeks ahead will provide the straw that breaks the camel's back, resulting in stampede out of that crowded trade.

The record high for U.S. crude oil inventories is 512 million barrels set on April 29, 2016. With the last figure at 495 million, we are going to see that record fall, possibly in February.

Refinery turnarounds have already begun for maintenance purposes. That reduces demand for crude oil in the U.S. and crude stocks typically build. For example, from the beginning of January 2016, stock built 62 million barrels before peaking. In the same period in 2015, crude stocks built by 110 million.

Despite OPEC's production cuts, I expect crude stocks to build substantially. I will have a better idea of just how much when I see how much of OPEC's cut has been allocated to the U.S. My preliminary estimate is about 200,000 b/d (i.e., 10% of crude imports from OPEC, excluding supplies from Nigeria, which is not bound to the cuts, and Venezuela, which said it will keep exports to the U.S. steady).

If that is all there is in cuts, it will look wimpy. It might even be replaced by non-OPEC imports if refiners can turn a profit. U.S. oil refiners are the third largest source of oil exports in the world.

Precarious Record Longs

I developed an historical frequency distribution of long speculative positions in WTI crude and options contracts, which stand at 421,142 contracts (i.e., 421 million barrels). The period is January 2007-January 2017. As indicated below, the market was in backwardation 24% of the weeks and in contango 76% of the weeks. As the number of long contracts increases, the ratio of backwardation/contango percentages also increases, as I would expect because backwardation is generally supported by more favorable market price conditions.

But the current record, and recent records, have been set in a contango market. In my opinion, that makes the position even more precarious.

Historical Frequency Distribution Long Specs 100000 150000 200000 250000 300000 350000 Count 100% 86% 66% 42% 20% 5% Backwardation 24% 23% 18% 13% 7% 3% Contango 76% 63% 48% 29% 12% 2% Ratio 32% 36% 37% 46% 60% 145%

Conclusions

OPEC's fantasy is that compliance with its historic "Algiers Accord" and the "Vienna Agreement" will cause a massive 300 million barrel drawdown in OECD oil inventories by June, thereby rebalancing global supply and demand. An extension of the cutbacks will not be required beyond June, and the producers will be able to pump as much as they each want. Prices will rise to reverse budget deficits, and they will have found the Promised Land.

According to Bloomberg, OPEC's "net cut" of about 800,000 b/d might have peaked in January, the first month of the agreement, and OPEC oil supplies rise from a combination of sources, including Libya, Nigeria, Iran and Iraq.

I am expecting long liquidations as oil inventories mount, instead of draw. OPEC will need another strategy to succeed.