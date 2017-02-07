Fortinet Finds Its Footing With New Firewalls

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) beat on earnings and revenue to set a good tone for the year. With the level of volatility in the cyber security industry, it's hard to go all in on a single name. Trusting a vendor to continually deliver QoQ seems far fetched.

Regardless, Fortinet did what was expected of it and the Street reacted in kind by sending its stock up over 14% after the beat.

Management succeeds in ramping up sales efficiency

The successful quarter which was driven by greater sales efficiency in the high-end enterprise firewall segment highlighted Fortinet's relentless effort to keep a close match with bigger spenders like Palo Alto (NYSE:PANW) and Checkpoint (NASDAQ:CHKP).

This has been largely a factor of the value inherent in the Fortinet security fabric. The architecture of Fortinet's security solutions has been carefully engineered to ensure organizations have little to doubt in terms of capability, deployment and cost. This is finally playing out well for Fortinet.

Uptick in enterprise sales

I believe the uptick in enterprise sales was driven by the channel innovation that I've been highlighting.

Fortinet was able to win more enterprise deals on better pricing and bundling. Aside from the uptick in demand in the cyber security sector, it's increasingly hard to add new customers without having a superior strategy that trumps competition.

Fortinet Fabric

Going forward, Fortinet has renewed its effort to deliver the best firewall with the introduction of two products. The Fortigate 3980E (the world's first 1 terabit/sec firewall) and the 7060E which is now rated as the world's fastest firewall. The strength of these firewalls can be found in the CP9 processor which powers Fortinet's firewalls. Bandwidth heavy activities are optimized to ensure customers enjoy maximum network throughput which can be split across various tasks.

Essentially, Fortinet has ensured long-term customer retention and growth by providing the best value in terms of product innovation and service delivery. Regardless of the optimistic view and wins, all these are without downsides which have to be carefully hedged.

Key headwinds/risks

The biggest pullback to FCF will be driven by the increase in capex. While it was expected to be a one-off thing, management has made it clear there will be a continuous upward ramp in capex. This essentially dampens gains from CFO (driven by better operating margin and favorable change in working capital).

According to management,

I think I said 130 to 150 or 140 to 150. We can go back and check that, but the - I believe 150 was the top end. And that's real estate and our normal run rate, if you will, about the capex. We will continue it for a couple of years.

The issue of the elongated sales cycle which has increased DSO also is a big concern. Management has guided that it won't add significantly more heads in the sales team, rather relying on improved efficiency going forward. Unless management can keep firing the flame, we should not expect successive blowout quarters and there will be a need to factor in some volatility.

Valuation

At a modest 10% WACC driven by the volatility of the stock which balances the favorable debt/equity ratio, assuming Fortinet hits the low end of its 2017 revenue guidance exiting with a GAAP operating margin of 9%, expanding to 19% by 2027, a FCF of 20% -27% of revenue in 2027 with a CAGR in revenue of 8.79% (10% market share maintained) gives an intrinsic value of $40.

This puts into consideration the increase in capex which gives a re-rated CAGR of 11% in FCF into 2027.

Conclusion

I believe Fortinet can continue to deliver strong value to shareholders by leveraging the growth in the cyber security industry driven by the expanding attack surface into the cloud, mobile and IoT devices.

Fortinet is poised to retain its market share given its superior firewall capabilities which can be deployed in physical, hybrid and virtual form.

Also, the strong determination by management to ramp up sales efficiency will favor an uptick in the gross and operating margin.

The low debt/equity ratio means Fortinet can meet its long-term obligations for investors who are in for the long run with room for accretive acquisitions.

I reiterate my buy rating with a PT of $40.