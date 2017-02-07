Just Energy Group: Viewed Through The Eyes Of A Preferred Investor

Now it's time to decide whether or not its newly issued preferred might be a sound investment.

Just Energy commons have not performed well over the past four years.

For those of you unfamiliar with my preferred investment philosophy, my article "The Basics Underlying Investments Viewed Through the Eyes Of A Preferred Investor" will explain how and why I became a preferred investor. More important, it will provide you the information necessary to fully appreciate and understand the process I utilize to research and determine whether or not I will invest in a particular company's preferred equities. What follows is that process.

When considering the acquisition of Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) preferreds, it's necessary that we view that company through a different set of eyes than we would were we interested in acquiring its common shares.

Consequently, unlike its common cousins, it's necessary that we first study the offering prospectus of the preferreds we are interested in acquiring. To accomplish this, let's visit my favorite preferred search site, Quantum Online. Below is a snapshot of the opening page for this company:

A quick review informs us that JE is engaged in the distribution of electricity, natural gas, solar and green energy. It IPO'd with a market value of $878 million - a relatively small company.

Let's click on "Find Related Securities" to examine any preferreds this company has to offer:

Here we learn that JE offers a recently issued preferred, JENGF, soon to be JE-A, issued at a coupon rate of 8.50%.

Let's click on JENGF (JE-A). Because this page contains more information than can be covered in a snapshot view, I suggest you open the page and view it as I discuss the information that most interests me:

I like it because it's a fixed-to-floating rate cumulative preferred, meaning in an event that payments are suspended, they accumulate and are owed to the shareholder, and will be repaid in full if and when the payments are restored. And they must be completely repaid before the common shareholder will be allowed to receive any further dividend payments. Additionally, there are probably more sanctions and restrictions placed on the company, and there will continue to be until the missed payments are repaid in full. As a rule, I only invest in cumulative preferreds. Additionally, after they are callable, the rate floats via a formula you might want to investigate further.

These shares are callable on 3/31/22 at $25.00 plus any accrued interest owed.

They pay a dividend of $2.125 per share per year, or 0.53125 per quarter, to be paid 3/31, 6/30, 9/30, and 12/31 of each year.

At the time of its IPO, 1/31/17, these shares were unrated by Moody's and S&P, which really doesn't concern me, but might concern a more conservative investor.

Dividends are eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% or 20%. You should be aware of how these tax ramifications will affect your investment bottom line.

As usual, upon liquidation, preferreds rank senior to commons and junior to debt, both secured and unsecured.

However, simply knowing and understanding the preferred issues of a company in no way allows one to gauge its long-term health or to fully comprehend its business model. To better accomplish this, a knowledgeable investor should be able to dig down into the numbers and at least marginally understand the company's financial statements and conference calls.

Sounds reasonable, but it's extremely difficult for most investors, including myself. I often rely on interpretations by SA contributors who have proven more knowledgeable than myself. Unfortunately, the vast majority of their articles are written with the common shareholders' interests in mind, rather than those of the preferred shareholder - which, on occasion, might not be in alignment. Also, as I mentioned above, other SA members might view their conclusions in a different light. When this occurs, I simply try to figure out which argument sounds the most logical. Sorry, that's the best I have to offer.

Consequently, rather than attempting to digest and understand complicated financial statements, which I realize I won't be able to realistically accomplish with any degree of accuracy, I usually visit two websites to get an abbreviated, yet broad-based, view of the particular company I'm considering making an investment in. The following chart, supplied by Yahoo Finance, did not allow me to research back beyond a year, sorry:

Above is a screenshot of JE's four-year chart. As far as I'm concerned, this is the picture of a company stock that traded at $12.68 on 2/6/12 and is currently priced at $5.93. Worse yet, since 2012, it has reduced its yearly common dividend distribution, from 1.24 to its current $0.50 per year.

The following is a screenshot taken from a Finviz view of JE's present financial highlights.

The company's current market value is $876.41 million. It earned ? million on sales of $2.96 billion, which I find perplexing, to say the least. According to JE's previous year's performance, it's down 11.36%, yet YTD it's up 8.61%. The rest is filled with lots of blanks that will require further research.

To accomplish this, I returned to last year's latest news and noticed that in December, the company maintained its reduced common dividend.

Here's what I could determine from the following November 10 earnings call transcript. The call began with the usual happy talk that appears to be the standard of a majority of such calls. In my long sad experience of such, although it presented some information, I discounted most of it and jumped down to the actual numbers.

Base Funds from Operations of $52.6 million increased 39% from the prior year due to the additional cash generated from gas deliveries compared with the prior period.

The payout ratio is currently 50%, which bodes well for the future of the $0.50 a share yearly dividend, which, as I mentioned above, has been markedly reduced twice since 2012.

Cash and cash equivalents of $118.8 million were up 34% year over year and up sequentially, driven by strong operating cash flow of $61.1 million during the current period, up from $15.4 million one year ago, although this was helped by a deferral of approximately $34 million of commodity payments on a go-forward basis.

I like that this company is continuing to "pursue aggressive debt reductions... total debt of $644.0 million as of September 30, 2016 decreased 3% from $660.5 million as of March 31." And "in early November we redeemed a principal amount of $225 million of the 6% convertible debentures scheduled to mature on June 30, 2017. We also redeemed the remaining principal amount of $55 million, on the 9.75% senior unsecured notes due June 2018 on October 6. This completely retires the 9.75% notes."

I'm loathe to delve any deeper into the numbers because I don't feel competent and comfortable enough to be able to pontificate about them. Hopefully, my more knowledgeable followers will weigh in on this, and after rigorous debate, further advise as to whether or not a preferred investment in this company is worth the risk for the attractive yield reward.

Because this preferred is brand spanking new, the following MarketWatch chart tells us little more than its current price:

Therefore, if you can buy it before it trades on the open market, you can get in at an effective yield of:

2.125/24.71 = 8.60%

