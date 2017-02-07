Union Bankshares Heads Deeper Into The Stratosphere

Still, at 19 times earnings, it is the priciest bank I know of, and I don't know that it can reasonably be expected to produce upside from here.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) has been a model of profitable growth for community banks over the last several years. This company is extremely well run, and it shows in its ever-rising profit numbers. Key acquisitions have helped over the years as well, and of course, everything financial has rallied hard since early November. All of these things matter, but at the same time, is UBSH really good enough for 19 times this year's earnings? That's a nosebleed multiple and then some for a bank even one as good as UBSH. I've been too cautious on UBSH as it has continued to rally into the stratosphere, but that doesn't mean I think chasing it here is a good idea.

Revenue rose materially again in Q4 as Union simply continued its excellence. Revenue hasn't been a problem and won't be going forward as it integrates its acquisitions as well as produces organic growth. Union wants to be the biggest community bank around, and it certainly is in its home state. But further expansion plans are underway, and I've been very impressed with management's ability to grow the business prudently.

Core net interest margin was up 3bps against Q3 as higher yields more than offset a slight increase in cost of funds. UBSH is probably the best bank that I know of at executing on the art of squeezing margin from interest income. The core (excluding acquisition accounting impacts) NIM in Q4 was 3.7%, and it continues to trek higher. If we do indeed see some rate hikes this year - I think we will - UBSH's NIM will likely approach 4%. I don't think 30bps of expansion is likely in 2017, but I do think it will get close if we do end up seeing three rate hikes. That is extremely bullish for earnings, but before you get too excited, remember that expectations (and the valuation) are already very high.

A weaker mortgage business sent noninterest income lower by 5%, slightly offsetting gains in the NII part of the income statement. The fee business is very small for UBSH as it relies upon traditional NIM from lending to make its income. But it still matters, and the key point is that a lower concentration on charging customers fees as well as a seemingly perpetually weak mortgage business are acting as an anchor on revenue growth. As I said, the fee business isn't critical to UBSH's success, but if it can get noninterest income to at least stabilize, that could boost growth going forward. But, for now, it remains weak.

Noninterest expense also fell slightly in Q4 as a variety of factors were in play. The weak mortgage business provided a small boost due to lower appraisal expenses, lower incentive compensation aided as well, and lower professional fees were a small tailwind. UBSH's expenses fell at a time when revenue is flying higher, meaning its efficiency ratio continues to improve. It is still at 63% - which isn't great - so there is certainly some room for further improvement. Acquisitions are expensive and messy and certainly don't do any favors to efficiency ratios. But UBSH is making some progress and that will make any revenue growth we see this year a multiplier to earnings growth.

Speaking of that, analysts are very bullish on UBSH's ability to grow sales this year, but less so on margin expansion. Sales are slated to grow 8%, but EPS by only 10%, implying that the analyst community thinks UBSH has very little further leverage from margin growth. I disagree and I think some others do as well because the stock price doesn't reflect 10% EPS growth; the multiple of 19 is much more optimistic than that. I think that's the right call considering UBSH's prior leverage on rate hikes and its flat expenses at a time of rising revenue. Those things will combine to boost margins in 2017, but even so, will it be enough?

UBSH is one of the most expensive banks I know of at 19 times this year's earnings despite the fact that the entire sector has flown higher over the past three months. UBSH is truly great - no mistaking that - but at some point, you have to say enough is enough. That kind of valuation is tough to swallow for any bank, and while I still think UBSH is going to have a monster 2017, I can't get behind any bank at 19 times earnings. There is far too much that can go wrong at that valuation, and I think the stock is pricing in more than UBSH could reasonably be expected to deliver. UBSH is nearing the point where I'd consider shorting, something I never thought I would say. But such is the egregiousness of the excessively bullish valuation we're facing right now, and if it moves up towards $40, I will pull the trigger.

