HealthEquity (HQY) Fiscal 2017 Sales Metrics Conference (Transcript)

Jon Kessler

Thank you, Richard. Hello everyone, and thank you for joining us this afternoon to discuss HealthEquity sales results for fiscal 2017, which ended on January 31st. I am going to make some brief remarks; Darcy will discuss guidance; and then Darcy, Steve and I will be available to take your questions.

As you will hear, HealthEquity’s fiscal 2017 sales were very strong and put us in a great position for a record-breaking fiscal 2018. Before getting into the details, I want to thank those truly responsible, our sales executives around the country; marketing team; our sales support superstars down Kansas City; our hard traveling account executives; partner relationship and implementation specialists; our technology team, our operation teams, and delivery teams in Draper, and of course in the newly Purple Pastures of Price, Utah. Our member services team took over 360,000 calls this January alone to help welcome new HSA members and get them off on the right foot. And finally, I have to thank HealthEquity’s network partners, that is our employer and health plan partners, for all they do to support their employees and insured members in building health savings.

As a direct result of this team’s hard work, HealthEquity closed fiscal 2017 with record numbers of network partners, HSA members and record high custodial assets. Let’s first discuss network partner growth.

We first reported on this a few weeks ago at JPMorgan’s Healthcare Conference, and unlike the HSA and custodial asset metrics, these numbers don’t change between early January and the fiscal year-end, which is why we are able to do that. But this call affords me an opportunity to give a bit more color around these numbers.

HealthEquity now has 671 network partners, up from 513 last year and 340 two years ago. This year’s increase represents 31% year-over-year growth. Our network partners are comprised of two groups, large employers and health plans. These groups help us to reach consumers, but also benefit from a sustained cost savings that an effective HSA program can generate. Our B2B2C model, as you know, works very well. Large employers represented 584 of our 671 network partners. Beyond the numbers, the steady increase in large employer group is widespread across industries, speaking to the diversity in the HSA market overall. The number of health plan network partners increased to 87 from 57 just three years ago. The increase in our network partners is indicative of the significant embedded growth opportunity ahead of us as more and more health benefits are HSA compatible year after year after year.

Contributing to this net growth, our network partner relationship renewals were very strong. I cannot say that we won them all or I would, but I can say that what losses we did incur were sufficiently immaterial that they have been absorbed within the record results we are reporting today, not only for partners but for HSAs and custodial assets. A further benefit of partner retention in growth is continued high diversity and low concentration of HealthEquity’s member base with any particular network partner. As of January 31st, no single network partner accounted for more than 8% of HSA members.

Turning to HSA member growth. HealthEquity ended fiscal 2017 with more than 2.7 million HSA members, which is our phrase for accounts, an increase of 28% year-over-year. HealthEquity members opened, we sold 668,000 new HSAs in fiscal 2017, up from 591,000 in fiscal 2016 and 476,000 in fiscal 2015. So, HealthEquity opened more new HSAs this year than in any year of our history, 13% more than fiscal 2016 and 40% more than fiscal 2015. These are organic sales.

Additionally, we transitioned 35,000 HSAs to HealthEquity through the acquisition of M&T Bank’s HSA portfolio completed back in the first quarter of fiscal 2017. As with network partners, individual HSA member retention remained very high. 95.5% of HSAs open at the end of fiscal 2016 remained opened at the end of fiscal 2017; Comparable retention figures were 97.4% for fiscal 2016, and 98.3% for fiscal 2015. As you all know, we use proprietary technology and our purple culture of remarkable service to try and create lifetime health savings relationships with our HSA members, and clearly that continues to work.

And now, custodial assets, what we have historically called assets under management. HealthEquity ended fiscal 2017 with 5.0 billion in custodial assets, an increase of 1.4 billion or 37% versus a year ago. The comparable figures were 1.3 billion in fiscal 2016 including a 390 million transfer from the Bancorp portfolio acquisition and 737 million in fiscal 2015. On a per account basis, custodial asset balances actually increased by 7%, despite the fact that HealthEquity added more new accounts which generally have low balances than ever before. We are extremely pleased in particular with the rapid growth of custodial assets for two reasons. First, as we have discussed, rise in custodial assets drives profitability; second and most importantly, rise in account balances mean our HSA numbers are building health savings, and that is what HealthEquity purple is all about.

Within the overall growth of custodial assets, HealthEquity members were particularly successful at investing and growing their invested balances. Custodial investments grew 62% year-over-year to $659 million; the number of HSA numbers who invest grew 48%. As we have said many times, helping HSA members invest is good for our business and central to our mission. Investors typically carry higher cash balances in addition to their investment balances, their HSAs grow more rapidly, they’re sticky customers and they’re happy customers. The average five-year old HealthEquity HSA with investments has a total balance of approximately $20,000 including a cash balance of approximately $5,000. So, investing is additive to cash. In fact, though most of the growth in custodial investments came from cash, custodial cash itself also grew 34% year-over-year to $4.4 billion as of January 31st.

So, the number of investors remains well as a percentage of total HSA membership, reflecting the opportunity ahead as more consumers grasp the full potential of HSA to accumulate healthcare tax savings efficiently for life. And we’re offering incredible value to our investing members. In that spirit, I’m pleased to announce also today that our transition to ultra-low cost investment options featuring many institutional class funds from Vanguard is essentially complete and has been very well received by our partners and members. Among major HSA custodians, HealthEquity is now very clearly the leader when it comes to cost conscious fund investing, probably fund investing too.

I am pleased also to update you on fiduciary rule compliance. While there are talks that the rule will be delayed, we’ve communicated extensively to members and partners, and are fully ready. And we believe we have made the right decisions for our members, rule or no rule. This includes offering investment advice to small balance accounts with more members than ever taking advantage of HealthEquity advisor products including our auto pilot and GPS services.

With that, I’d like to turn the call over to Darcy to discuss fiscal 2017 and 2018 guidance. Darcy?

Darcy Mott

Thank you, Jon. I would like to comment briefly on sales results, the sales results Jon described relative to expectations, and then turn to guidance. We normally don’t comment on analyst models or consensus forecasts. However, the forecasted number of HSAs and custodial assets are metrics that are not captured by FactSet or other consensus tracking companies. Since we do track the consensus of the sell side models internally on these metrics, we can share with you that our reported numbers today are in line with the consensus number of forecasted HSAs and were slightly higher than consensus for both custodial cash and custodial investments.

Based on these results, we are reiterating management’s full year guidance for fiscal 2017 that was given in December when we reported third quarter earnings. We expect to report yearend financial results in March with revenue in the range of $174 million to $178 million; net income in the range of $23 million to $25 million; GAAP diluted EPS in the range of $0.38 to $0.42; and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $59 million to $62 million.

Turning to fiscal 2018, we feel sufficiently confident to break with tradition and provide early guidance for our fiscal 2018 revenue, which we expect to be in the range of $219 million to $225 million. As you know, HealthEquity’s business provides investors with significant visibility to future results of operations. The recurring nature of our business, the seasonal open enrollment and on-boarding process standard, the widely diversified customer base and the inherent stickiness of HSAs that Jon discussed.

However, we have not yet closed the books on fiscal 2017 and are still adjusting fiscal 2018 operating plans to the yearend HSA, custodial asset growth, deposit placements and other results. We will be in a better position to provide net income, EPS and adjusted EBITDA guidance when we report fiscal yearend 2017 financial results next month.

With that, I’ll turn the call back over to Jon.

Jon Kessler

Darcy’s melodious tones remind me that I need to close with one other thank you, which is to our finance team whose work in a tight timeline allows us to get these numbers and guidance to use so quickly after the end of the fiscal year. We hope that the information is helpful and look forward to both your questions today and your insight as to how we can continue to serve the investment community better.

With that, let’s open the call up for questions for Steve, Darcy or me. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Peter Costa of Wells Fargo. Your line is now open.

Peter Costa

Hi, Jon and Darcy. How are you? Congratulations on those numbers. Can you tell us about the new accounts? Do they again mostly come from existing customers as opposed to the new network partners that you added? And can you also give us the percentage that came from the new network partners?

Jon Kessler

Yes. So, we are not prepared with those numbers; those are numbers that we’ll be prepared to follow up with; it’s just too soon after the end of close. However, I would comment that one thing we did see was we had a number of new partners, particularly those who were new to HSA who, as is typical in that setting, had relatively light enrollments first year around. So, I would expect that you will see here what we’ve seen in other instances, which is that in the past, as you know, somewhere between 75% and 80% roughly of our accounts in any given year come from existing partners and the new ones are kind of setting the table. So, I expect that to continue. I would note that one item on the trend, which I suppose the silver lining of which is that those partners will grow and will be a source for us of growth for years to come. Darcy, any additional comments on that?

Darcy Mott

I will get that number later.

Peter Costa

And can you remind us, when we look at the 28% growth in HSA members, how much of that is organic and how much of that comes from M&A and then compare that to the 50% from a year ago, how much was organic and how much came from M&A?

Jon Kessler

Sure. Essentially, all of the 28% is organic; the only exception is the net of 35,000 accounts we acquired through the M&T portfolio. And if you look at that last year, we had 50% account growth. And if I recall -- if you net out Bancorp, it’s approximately 39%.

Peter Costa

And I guess just last question. You sort of touched on the investors continuing to maintain cash balances. Can you give us an idea of how big those cash balances were on average; were they cash balances larger than the non-investor accounts?

Jon Kessler

Yes. We continue to see, as a general rule, and Darcy can comment on this further, but as a general rule, we continue to see notwithstanding market health and all that kind of stuff, investors tend to have both obviously the investment balances as well as larger cash balances than non-investors generally and even non-investors of the same duration. So, really, the way we look at that is that the people who have made the decision to invest, they’ve gotten the idea that an HSA is a lifetime tax efficient savings vehicle for healthcare, and they’re building up balances.

Darcy Mott

Yes. On average, Pete, the total investment or cash balances -- excuse me, the investment balances for investors is about $10,000 in investments and that’s up from what it was last year. And on the cash balances, we’ll give you some more of that stuff like we provided earlier index as we analyze that for the specific investor base on their lives, but the trend is still continuing as it was.

Greg Peters

If I look at the revenue guidance for 2018, mid-point to mid-point from the 2017 guidance, it would appear as though the growth rate is decelerating a little bit, down into mid-20s. And I’m just curious if this is just a simple challenge of the law of large numbers becoming more prevalent or if there’s something else going on there?

Jon Kessler

Do you want to speak to that?

Darcy Mott

Yes. Greg, I think we look at it as that the law of large numbers is coming at play here. As we look at HSA growth and AUM growth, particularly as we’ve talked about the thing that really drives performance for us is that AUM growth and because of the custodial revenues it generates, we’ve talked in prior calls about the declining unit economics of our service revenue because of just the way that our contracts and our incentives to our network partners works. And so, as we’ve seen this year through the first three quarters where the percentage of revenue coming from service revenue is declining and the percentage coming from AUM revenue is increasing, we expect that that shift will continue. And so, part of the dampening on the revenue growth is just a mix of those two items going in opposite direction. But yes, the law of large numbers is coming to play on that.

Greg Peters

Thank you, melodious indeed. And as a follow-up, Jon, I know last year you announced that their sales executive, I think it was Matt said me last -- I am just curious because now that you have booked another successful year, you are focused on selling again. And I am wondering where your marketing team is today versus what happened when it went to the departure?

Jon Kessler

Yes. So, Matt finished up, I believe just before December 1st, and we began our search immediately then. We should be done quite shortly in terms of filling that position. In the interim, as we discussed, Steve Neeleman is sitting beside me, as well as Steve Lindsay who’s been with us for 10 years now, have been guiding us shape our comment, and then I’ll ask Steve to comment. Funny way I suppose an advantage of this situation is that we have been able to run through a lot of the end of year decisions that you need to make, more rapidly. So, all of our sales team has their business plans together for this fiscal year that’s begun, in the case of our enterprise and commercial salesmen, they are already beginning to sale. In the case of our account executives who have growth targets associated with existing business, they are already beginning to meet with their customers and partners and solidify the actions to make those happen. And in the cases where we need to make changes in the group, we have already done that. We didn’t want to wait until we had a leader picked, but we have some great candidates. And I am hoping that we will be able to tell you a little more about that in the not too distant future. Steve, do you want to comment more on your view as to the team is pointed?

Dr. Steve Neeleman

I think one of the things we have talked about in past calls as that our sales group is some of the most tenured team members within all of HealthEquity. And that hasn’t changed. Even though Matt went on to do something different, the folks, Jon mentioned Steve Lindsay’s long tenure here, and then these other very important sales leaders in the organization are still here. They have already been in Salt Lake for their annual planning meetings, and we’ve launched them, and we are moving ahead. I think the nice thing is that the candidates that we have been reviewing, will definitely be able to help us continue to grow onward and upward. But, we don’t feel like there is kind of big drop-off because we did have a talented bench of long tenured sales leaders here at HealthEquity, which is exciting. We haven’t had really any other turnover, speak of other than what Jon talked about, just always taking a look at the list and seeing who needs to maybe go into different role; and making those types of slight adjustments, we have had very stable sales group.

Jon Kessler

Yes. It does help when a growth company, when -- the average tenure in our sales organization is about six years, and that’s a lot given the Company’s age and rapid growth. And so, it really does help that people know what they are doing, they weren’t counting on their sales leader to change their diapers or anything, not that the job isn’t hard because it is or the changing diapers isn’t hard, because it is, but the teams pointed forward. And in addition, I would say we have got some great candidates as well as some great new hires within the group over this period of time. So, I think we are pointed forward. And at least based on early results that I have seen, particularly in the enterprise area and health plan area, I am pretty optimistic about.

Stephanie Davis

Could you tell us about your account growth versus the broader market, and maybe what kind of growth premium you are seeing compared to prior year?

Jon Kessler

Can you -- it’s a little tough to hear you. I heard you say tell us our account something…

Stephanie Davis

Could you tell us your account growth versus the broader market and maybe how sustainable you see your growth premium versus prior years?

Jon Kessler

Yes, oh, growth, that we can talk about. So, we’re looking, as you know, at -- we always talk about the two key growth metrics being account growth and AUM growth. And while we don’t know what the broader market growth was in this January period because there aren’t many entities like us that reported and the broader industry analyses that will come out in the next few weeks, haven’t come out yet. We have no particular reason to believe that underlying growth in those two metrics across the broader market wasn’t in the neighborhood of 20%. I would note that the other entities that have made public comments in this regard and I’d lead to folks to go look them up, but those public comments suggested that organic growth among those entities was a little bit below that but in that neighborhood nonetheless. And so, when we look at having put up 28% on the account side and 37% on the AUM side, we’re going to feel pretty good about that.

That all having been said, I think the net of your question was how sustainable is that. And here is why I think it’s -- well first of all, let me say, it’s only sustainable if we keep working at it; that’s just the fact. But the things we keep working at really are honing the competitive advantages that we have at HealthEquity. And those are, first, the fact that we have an incredible set of what we call -- as you know what we call network partners. Really, there is nothing else like it in our industry and as we reported today, we grew that group 31% year-over-year.

The second is we have a proprietary platform that is end-to-end and that really allows us to invest for the long-term, and in particular to invest in our ecosystem of healthcare information and data partners, so that we can actually help our members build health savings, and spend and save their healthcare dollars wisely, understand what their medical bills are about, connect to valuable services that their employers are paying for at points where they’re relevant, that kind of things that we’ve talked out but before. And then lastly, it’s really the cultural commitment that we have at HealthEquity to, what we call Purple, as you know that is a remarkable level of service. That number, if you think about that 360,000 calls, if you look at most HSA providers out there, most of them don’t have 360,000 members. And I’ve listened to a lot of these calls. And though sometimes our efficiency people may not love this, our average -- we’re spending on those calls in January in particular a good average 8, 9, 10 minutes with members and sometimes much longer. And what we’re doing there is to the member we’re helping them to understand what they’ve gotten into and establishing ourselves as a resource, but to HealthEquity really what the benefit of all that is establishing a customer relationship at a unique point of opportunity. So, the way I look at it is those are the things that are responsible for that premium whether it’s expressed in HSAs or AUM, and I don’t see anyone else trying as hard to work on those advantages as we do. And so, our job is not to just say we have that advantage, but to keep on honing it. And keep on honing it means to keep honing the platform on a proprietary basis; it means to keep building our network partners and building our relationships with network partners; it means to keep making that ecosystem more valuable; and it means to keep delivering remarkable service.

Stephanie Davis

Alright, thank you. And a quick follow-up on that one, don’t want to take too much of your time. Historically, you have been able to grow at about double the market growth rate; is this just a function of the law of large numbers or is it a less M&A for the year?

Jon Kessler

M&As certainly played a role; obviously, we didn’t have much M&A over the course of fiscal year. I guess, this one more than any other, most of these law of large numbers questions, I hate law of large numbers as an answer, because it’s sort of regression as a mean. This one though I do think has that feel to it because if you look at it -- and we don’t know. One thing that’ll be interesting to see is, is really how many net HSAs the market added. I mean, we’ve told you exactly how many we opened, 664,000 I believe -- 668,000, four more. And it’ll be interesting to see how many the market opened. Last year and really we look at some of these industry estimates with a little bit of a media, we give it a little bit of shape because there’s really no reason for people to underestimate whereas we’re giving numbers in our Ks and Qs and in calls like this. But last year, there were maybe 2 million to 2.5 million accounts added. We accounted for 20% to 25% of the total market growth in our new account openings. We’ll see what it looks like this year. What’s hard is as you get to those big numbers, the way you grow and continue to grow at numbers that are in excess above market is by playing on a broader part of the field. And so, as you look at us going forward, we’ll be looking for ways how can we compete in areas where we’re not even on the field at this point. Because when we’re on the field, we’re usually winning.

Sandy Draper

Thanks very much. How are you doing?

Jon Kessler

Good.

Sandy Draper

Sandy Draper, Utah.

Jon Kessler

The other Draper is -- we’re struggling in your shadow, Sandy.

Sandy Draper

Most of the questions I think you have -- you’re able to answer right now around the members and stuff been answered. So, maybe just a broader picture, one following up on that prior line of questioning and what’s going on in DC. One, any intelligence you guys have on thoughts about different proposals out there or where, if you have any insight on where you think the direction in DC could be an opportunity or a risk for the industry growth, but also some of the stuff that’s come out has been very favorable. Is there a risk that that makes it harder for you guys to buy that some people say, hey, we’ve got a more valuable asset here and so we don’t want to let go of it; is that something you think could happen or you’re worried about? Thanks.

Jon Kessler

Thank you. Steve, why don’t you start by commenting on your take on the last few weeks in DC? And I will comment on the M&A question.

Dr. Steve Neeleman

Yes. So, Sandy, thanks for your question. As we talk to the folks in leadership positions, both in the House and the Senate, and they are trying to think through the best way to do this. I think everyone agrees that to try and lump enhancements in HSAs into a broader repeal and replace law is probably not the best strategy, because we don’t know when that’s going to happen. And so, we are looking at this as kind of biting off in small chunks, the ability for people to have little bit more flexibility with their HSAs for employers. A lot of that what we would to refer to as early majority and then late majority of employers will start to come into the space and that are now coming in to offer HSAs to their employees, aren’t the traditional maybe high tax, the financial services companies that were the first in. And so, they are more interested in things like how can I allow my employees to have their chronic medications paid first dollar and not have to come out with their HSAs rather than kind of put more money into HSA or something like that.

And so, those are the things we are working on in DC. We think that we’ll be able to, through different bills, whether they be tax reconciliation bills or spending bills or just other bills that need to happen, the last enhancement in HSA actually came through in transportation bill, believe or not and the benefit to expand HSAs for veterans. We will be able to get some of these changes and it will be meaningful for not only helping the industry grow, but also helping people, right, to diabetic [ph] pay for very health plan will be pretty important, if you had diabetes. And so, those are things we are looking at. I am actually heading out shortly to go to DC, it’ll be for the next couple of days, and we’ll certainly have some more insight over the next few weeks as we get closer to our yearend earnings and calls and all that; we’ll have more updates. But we still see a clear political will in the different areas we commented on in the past, to expand and enhance health savings accounts.

Jon Kessler

Yes. And on the second part of your question, Sandy, which was about the impact of the talk out of Washington on the M&A opportunities for us competitively. Look, I think the answer to your question, which was -- has all that talk made sellers have bigger eyes, the answer is yes. Wouldn’t you? And I think that reflects the fact that everyone is looking at this and sees what one legislator described to me in a candid moment as intense interest in expansion of HSAs in part because it’s something that’s working and it’s actually a lot simpler to do both from a regulatory and legislative perspective than undoing and redoing the bulk of the Affordable Care Act. And so, sellers are looking at that too. And I’m sure that they don’t want to look like fools. And so we understand that. And by the same token, as we commented before, for us, the competitive M&A is really about creating incremental IRR for the shareholders. Buying a portfolio with 200,000 accounts is fantastic, but we are not going to come on you and tell you it’s transformative for the business. So, if it’s a great transaction for our shareholders, we’ll do it; if it’s not, we are not going to. And that’s always been the way we’ve approached it. So, I guess the short answer to your question is probably yes, probably more than justified, but because that’s how you’re, if you’re a seller. But that will sort of self out over the not too distinct future. And I think we’ll get back to an equilibrium in terms of how these transactions get placed.

Dr. Steve Neeleman

Jon, one additional comment on how we can source self out. Sandy, what we have seen in the past because even the M&A we’ve done, many times these are long dances with potential M&A partners. I mean, they want to make sure that if they’re going to sell to us, they’re going to end up in the right spot and at the right time. And sometimes, their growth and the service burden that the companies at grow is what gets them even more interested in selling. So, sure, we’ll start continue to see growth in the market across different M&A targets. But as they grow, they’re going to show more and more pain that comes with growth. And so, that’s sometimes been the benefit is as they get bigger, not only they’re more enticing to us but they’re also more willing to sell, because now they realize we got to invest in lot in a platform, we need to get more specialized service; our employers now asking for things we don’t offer; and of course when we’re bumping up against those same employers in the industry, that always helps when the employer comes back and says, why can’t you do at HealthEquity that? That helps us on the M&A front. So, this all kind of is in the vein of how is this going to work itself out. We think it will as long as we keep performing.

Mark Marcon

I was wondering just a follow-up with regards to the current environment. When – obviously, there’s more chatter about HSAs; that should be a positive as it relates to selling to new prospects. But at the same time, there’s uncertainty in terms of what the replace and -- repeal and replace looks like. Do you think the environment -- there’s any plans that would end up pausing a little bit more just when you take a look at like the new network partners that might come on? Do you think there’s a little bit of a pause until there’s more clarity or do you think everybody kind of knows the way the things are going and so the overall environment should be even better regardless of whether any legislation is passed?

Jon Kessler

We were talking about this Mark just before the call, and I’m going to ask Steve maybe to repeat what he said before the call on this topic and see if he does.

Dr. Steve Neeleman

So, there’s no question, anytime there is a presidential change, and this was a big one, this was a surprise that people will kind of take a step back and say wow, does that change things? I think here’s the good news. I was with a large industrial partner of ours, about six days ago, and they told me that over the last three years, they’ve had flat rate increases and that coincided with the time as they put all of their people into HSAs, zero rate increase. We just think to [ph] get that message out stronger because if there’s anything that would cause people to pause, it would be maybe, is there going to be a change with somehow rollback, the ability for HSAs to be offered in the market. And I don’t think any thoughtful reader of rhetoric from DC would come away with that conclusion. They’d probably come away with the opposite that HSAs are going to be expanded in some way. And so, if you can couple that rhetoric with actually -- and more important than rhetoric, fact that companies that have large parts of their population in HSA qualified plans, actually have significant cost flattening, increased flattening and most importantly, more satisfied employees than when they went to HSAs in the first place than we overcome any potential. Hit the pause button.

Jon Kessler

And to that point, Steve makes the really good point. There is so much -- it’s not politics, it’s ideology when you see the various things that come out as research, I’m going to use that in quotes, one way or the other on this topic. And the simple fact is that every year that employers and individuals sort of pause and hang around and think it’s harder to adjust. And every year they do that, they are taking money out of their own pockets and making it harder to do what we all want to do, which is just have good quality healthcare at a reasonable price. Conversely, every year that we see more and more people on these plans, not only do we see that reflected in lower trends but we also look around us and we see more choice when it comes to primary care, more choice when it comes to telemedicine, more information when it comes to drug, more outrage when there should be outrage about drug price increases. What’s that about? That’s the power of consumers.

And so, I would just say that that’s the message that we have when a partner is -- and it’d [ph] be little bit over the top but that’s the message we have when a partner’s trying to think that issue through is that this stuff works if done right, if done with the right support, you really do give people more flexibility and more money in their pockets and a greater sense of security about the long term of healthcare, and let’s get to it. And as soon as we get to that future, the better it is for everybody. So that’s kind of where we try and look at. Mark, do I think that always comes through in the clutter of whatever is going on in Washington and whatever click base being thrown out at by God knows who on the internet, I don’t know, but it seems to be working okay for us.

Mark Marcon

That’s great. And thanks for the color there. And certainly, I agree, I mean at the end of the day, if you’re seeing clients with zero rate increases because of this, I mean that at the end of the day, ends up -- that’s an awesome point…

Jon Kessler

Think about what you’re saving. And who is getting most of that savings, the consumer is. And that’s what you can do to help people is get that done with -- one other thing, Mark, and again, I know this call isn’t advertisement for HealthEquity but if it were, that’d be great. I guess we paid for it. But, the other thing is, it really -- when you have one of these HSA plans, it really focuses the people department of our partners on what works and what doesn’t. There is not a lot of patients for the stuff that people aren’t responding to. You can focus your resources and money which are limited on the things that actually help people reduce their health spending and get better health outcomes. And so, again, the consumer can be a powerful voice and can really help everything get more efficient. And so, again that’s just getting that message out about the experience positively and where that positive experience comes from is a big part of what our team members do every day.

Mark Marcon

Great and then with regards to -- this is a numbers question with regards to the revenue guidance for the coming fiscal year in terms of the trends around the service fees versus the custodial fees. It sounds like the trends that have been in place on the account fees, is that going to moderate, is that part of the idea, or would it kind of stay where -- from a planning perspective, Darcy, where you -- assuming it kind of stays where it’s the kind of trend that it’s been in?

Darcy Mott

We will give more clarity on this in our fourth quarter earnings call. We gave a fairly broad range. As you know, we’re still closing the books. And so, we’ll get more refined in that. But, what we did say on our last call was that the 14% or 15% decrease in unit economics or unit pricing on service revenues that we had last year that that would decrease back to more lower levels that we had previously guided on and more in like 5% to 10% range. So, we expect that that will happen. The reasons why it went from that range up to the 15% range, we’ve elaborated on before with respect to the acquisitions and the RA factor and et cetera. But, we’ll give some more clarity on that when we do our fourth quarter earnings call in those areas.

Mark Marcon

I just wanted to ensure, we were still on that minus 5 to minus 10 track like we were talking about before, is this something unchanged?

Darcy Mott

Yes.

Mark Marcon

Great. Thank you very much. Congrats.

Randy Reece

I have two questions. First, of all, did you give a gross adds number for the fourth quarter for gross accounts excluding churn?

Darcy Mott

No, we only give that annually.

Randy Reece

Okay.

Jon Kessler

I guess you would have to do some subtraction because we gave it for the full year. The short answer is no. We didn’t provide one here.

Randy Reece

Was that the -- 668, was that your...

Jon Kessler

Yes.

Randy Reece

Okay. And I was wondering about the character of the recent account additions. Is there any shift in the account size or other demographic mix of the recent additions compared with the same period over a year ago?

Jon Kessler

Not really. As I said earlier, we certainly saw more folks sort of dipping their toe into the water of HSAs whereas -- but I would say, big picture, if you look at broadly at the demographics, size of the employer or that kind of thing, mix between different types, mix among health plan versus employer all that kind of stuff, pretty similar.

Randy Reece

Are employers just on balance becoming a little more convinced that they need to help out with bigger contributions upfront in those accounts or has that needle moved much?

Jon Kessler

And I’ll invite Steve to comment on this as well. I think that that needle is pretty steady. That is to say, among our population, we see among those accounts associated with an employer the majority do have contributions. I’ve seen other data that looked different coming from other sources but have a much wider variety of accounts including accounts from people who are no longer associated with the group or what have you. But most of our employers do contribute, and that certainly continued this year. Steve, any comment on the mindset?

Dr. Steve Neeleman

No. I think that’s right as to what we’re actually seeing, Randy. But I think that -- I mean if you just think kind of market wise about it, clearly the groups that have not really embraced these yet are union groups and kind of big expensive benefit. For example, in the state of Texas, there is a lot of big petroleum companies. Our industry research shows, not a lot of those big rich benefit companies like that have historically gone to HSAs. The good news is when they do, they tend to put a big contribution in the HSA because their benefit is so rich that if you take them from a virtually a zero deductible plan up to even the HSA minimum announced for a family which is $2,600, end up with a lot of premium savings and then that way they can fund the accounts more. And so, historically, those types of plans have put more in. So, look, even though those are a little bit more of the toe dippers because it’s such a cultural change to go from a zero deductible to a $3,000 deductible, big deal, when they do, they tend to be able to put a lot more money in HSA. So, look, I think the whole market is excited about those types of dynamics when those groups start to come in more in nests than -- early on, there were a lot of retailers and things like that that did it, but the benefits were thinner, so they couldn’t put as much money in the HSA.

Jon Kessler

So, I guess, Randy knows well, one group that steadfastly as an industry does not contribute to their team members HSAs is investment banks. No, I’m kidding, but money center banks are notorious non-contributors. So, you all should take that up with your human resources directors.

Randy Reece

It’s phenomenal. I made a big contribution this year and then had to spend it about the next week.

Jon Kessler

We’ll talk to you about that, Randy. We’ll give you a conversation about that offline.

Randy Reece

Alright, thank you.

Donald Hooker

Hi. Good afternoon. I guess, the one question I had that I’ve gotten from some folks, and I’m curious about, you guys generate a great sort of spread on your custodial assets from what you pay out and what you get back. Just curious how kind of sticky that is, if you get pushed back on that, this enrollment fees and from HR, asset managers or health plans or whoever and thinking about that in a potentially rising interest rate environment?

Jon Kessler

Yes. No, I mean, it’s really not a subject of discussion in that world, because we’re not really making it off them. It’s not -- our job is to pay competitive rates and offer competitive investment in other products to our members, which we do. So, not dissimilar, if you look at any of our competitors, banks et cetera, I would staff what we’re offering to the members up against anyone, and particularly as it relates to the investment side, we’ve gotten it down. And I know this, for some people listening, it’s a little bit of a -- there’s probably a little bit of adjunct come to this statement, but you know we’ve gotten it down to the point where we’re looking at funds with single digit, low double digit expense ratios, and many of our competitors are still in the 80 to 100 basis points. And perhaps if the fiduciary rules delay, they’ll stay there; I don’t really know. But so that’s our job there, as long as we’re doing that. We have some of the largest employers in the world; many of them will bring folks from their finance team who might be used to scrutinizing 401K vendors or the like where they have fiduciary obligation to do so. And I’ve got to tell you, I think people are pretty pleased that the value they’re getting for their small balances, whether they’re in cash or in investments relative to what they would get elsewhere, on the other side of that equation, I think you’re asking a little bit about the stickiness of our relationships with our depository partners. And in a rising rate environment, not dissimilar to a bank or other depository, we are going to get some benefit from that. We are kind of at this point where normally we have a little more time to soak that in, reflected in our guidance. This is, as Darcy said, one of the factors that we are trying to reflect in the wide range we’ve offered on guidance. But we will have a little more to say about where we landed when we give the next look at fiscal 2018 guidance in about a month.

Donald Hooker

Okay. Just one another quick question, just curious your opinion, I guess with the new CMS head coming in, looking at her background potentially coming in, looking at her background, thinking about Medicaid and sate programs kind of helping trying to sort of create consumer markets there in different ways that look very similar to HSAs. I’m sure you’ve looked at that. I don’t know if that’s a potential for you. How do you think about that?

Jon Kessler

Well, let’s first say that if Seema does come in, you’re talking about one of sharpest people in our industry. So, the country, whatever ones, [indiscernible] the country would be well served by somebody who is not only very bright, but has brought this particular battle at the state level very successfully over the course of the number of years. So that’s my first thought. My second thought is one thing that -- one reason that people bring this up is because of Indiana’s programs, and where she served so well. And one thing people -- I’ll comment on one aspect of it and then punt a little or the rest of it to Steve, one thing that people forget about it is the Indiana, in Indiana, every state employee has an HSA. And so, I think it’s fair to say that now Vice President Pence is the first -- well, certainly the first sitting President or Vice President who have an HSA, I suspect he still has it. And we think that’s pretty cool for our industry and obviously so did she in her role. And so, they know what we are talking about here. This is not hypothetical stuff; they’ve dealt with some of the same opportunities and also the same challenges. So, we think that’s pretty good. As to the opportunities to expand this concept into Medicaid and Medicare, Steve, maybe I think useful for you to talk about how we think about that opportunity.

Dr. Steve Neeleman

Sure. So, a lot of her work was obviously in Indiana with the two governors, first, Mitch Daniels and then Mike Pence. I think the spirit of what they were trying to do with Medicaid was to knowledge that there is folks that are on Medicaid that probably can’t embrace consumerism, some people would refer to dual eligible, people that are eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid, people that have other issues going on. But there is a large population especially with the expansion in Medicaid. For folks that may just be on their first job and they’re not making that much money, but they need to save money too. And so, the spirit of that that they did there in Indiana around these health opportunity accounts, allowing people to have more of a consumer-driven account with money that’s put in by the state and then the ability to someday maybe enroll those funds into an HSA, we think is in mind, that’s what we are trying to get done.

So, look, to Jon’s point, she is very bright. We think that could help. And then we do a couple of pathways forward on the Medicare side, more around, first just allowing people to turn 65 and happen to enroll in part A of Medicare to still make contributions to the HSA. The research we’ve done shows that at least 20% of people in that boat are still working full time. And so, the ability to continue to make contribution to the HSA, even though you are enrolled in part A of Medicare we think is kind of a top drawer request for the new administration and something that we get done. And then the other way is to go through the Medicare Part D avenue of having a Medicare advantage HSA where part of the funding would come in from the government and then people could continue to make contributions to the HSA.

And so, these are issues that have been out there. I think the administration seems supportive of it. And so, we just need to continue to make the case that people should not be somehow jeopardized just because they turned 65 from having and contributing to an HSA. I think everyone on the call realize this that you can still spend that money; you make money when they spend it, you can invest it still; we make money when they invest it; it’s just they can’t continue to make contributions to the HSA if they enroll in Medicare which is a problem, and we need to fix that.

Steven Wardell

So, my first question is are you talking to buyers about the coming year and what are they saying, are there any trends that you’re picking up on, is there any news from the buyer community, large employers and health plans?

Jon Kessler

Yes. I think the biggest thing and we talked about this little with JPM is that if -- it’s fair to say that to the extent that we were sort of in a disequilibrium prior to the election where people knew they were going to be broadly speaking changes in ACA in one direction or the other that it wasn’t sustainable as it was, it’s questions with which direction. I think we now know which direction. And so, I think the tenure of our conversations whether with large employers, with brokers, with smaller groups, with health plans that are trying to serve their customers, and frankly the individuals, as you listen into the conversations with individuals is we better get -- people are kind of like okay, let’s get going on this thing; this is the direction we’re headed; this is how healthcare’s been working in United States for a long period of time. And that is to say that on the one hand as the President and others have said, we’re going to have assets to coverage for people who have serious medical conditions and we’re going to do everything possible as a nation to provide that kind of access to everybody but on the other, we’re going to try and use the power of markets, both on the demand side and supply side for more of your first dollar and everyday expenses to make things more efficient and provide people greater flexibility. And HSAs are a working example of that and probably the working example of that.

So, I think if you -- as you well know, Steve, you’ve talked to perhaps as many as I have over the years, benefits directors and human resources leaders are at a personal level a conservative lot, not necessarily political level, but they’re very cognizant of the effects of rapid change on their team members and so, I think have appropriately been -- this is not like buying cell phones; it’s just different [ph]. And you and others on this call have written about that that it’s more about a relentless wave rather than some single tsunami or whatever. And I think that’s what we’re seeing. And certainly after the sort of shock of the election wears off and when I talk to people where it’s begun to wear off, and you get into the alright, let’s get to work phase of that discussion, let’s get to work is how we’re going to support our team members making this transition. And I think we do that better than anybody and certainly our values are to do that better than anybody. So that’s the tenure of the conversation.

I do think there is a little bit of -- I think I want to say it was maybe Mark who asked the question earlier, there is still a little bit of well, what do we with all the ACA planning we have been doing for last five, six years. Anytime you -- we are all getting headlines growing out every day in the form of our streams and what not; that can be distracting. But, I think ultimately it is very clear that the marketplace has concluded that this is where it was heading in any case and now understands that and sees a regime in Washington both administration, regulatory agencies and at legislative level that it’s going to do everything it can to make this change work. And so that’s what happens.

Steven Wardell

Great. And there has been some talks since January about that benefit leaders that buyers maybe looking to see vendors consolidate but there is too many vendors independent in the benefit sector, and benefit buyers may want to buy from fewer vendors in the future. Are you seeing that and how would that affect HealthEquity? Is that HSAs be considered the part of the trend like that?

Jon Kessler

I have a list of vendors I could do without. No, I am sorry. I am teasing you, Steven. But look, it’s always the case; I have been doing this kind of work in one form or another for almost 20 years now. And we would all like to have our jobs be easier and go to one party for everything and like just send them a check and let them take care of it. But, I think we all know in our personal lives as well as our business lives that that’s easier said than done.

And typically, what people want is they want level of accountability in the partners they are working with. And so, I guess where that makes sense, we are going to be great partners to others that are providing coordinating services for employers and others. Where employers want a more directly accountable relationship, we are there for that too. And certainly all that having being said, one thing that makes our business I think a little different than almost any other benefit business is that the ultimate relationship that we have is with that consumer, not just sort of as a bumper sticker line, but quite literally as a trust relationship. And that relationship has to be respected, and that gives us a certain amount of ability to say hey, if that’s what we are great at, we are going to be just fine; however, you want to purchase our services. We are happy to work with you and meet you where you are whatever it is. So, I think that’s the way the market’s going to be. Consolidation and then best of breed and integration kind of come and go as trends. But at the end of the day, what tends to survive is people who do what they do very well, recognize what they do and keep doing it.

I guess, all that having been said, certainly, we will continue to look for opportunities to provide more value to our customers that’s consistent with what we think we do real well, what we care about lot more and drives our economics. So, we will talk about a little more when we get to our next call about the growth in some of our ancillary businesses and opportunities there, stuff that we are providing that’s very connected to the HSA and the like. So, we’re always paying attention to how our partners want to buy our services and how we can, again, within the constraint of only doing what we do very well or how we can offer more value.

Jon Kessler

Yes. Thank you. First of all, thanks everybody. Second, again, we are trying to establish a regular cadence about how we do this each year. And we would very much invite your comments on how we announce our sales results particularly as we can, and how we can improve and keep getting better here, as well as of course continued questions and thoughts on growing the business, which we look forward to talking about with you more in a little more than a month. So, thank you.

