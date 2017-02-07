REIT Investing Like A Grave Dancer

We believe there’s an adequate margin of safety, especially since we’re grave dancing with this billionaire.

Our BUY recommendation is not predicated on a 2017 turnaround, but more of a 24 month hold.

“He who dances closest to the graves, always has to be careful he doesn’t fall in.” Sam Zell.

According to Forbes, Sam Zell is worth an estimated $4.8 billion - ranked #117 on the Forbes 400 List and #298 on the Forbes Billionaires List.

Much of Zell's wealth was created in commercial real estate and specifically stakes in a diverse portfolio that includes healthcare, hospitality, energy, finance, and communications.

In 2007, Zell sold Equity Office Properties Trust to Blackstone Group for $39 billion, which was the largest LBO (leverage buyout) in history at the time. Zell cashed in a nice paycheck as most all of the Equity Office properties were "under water" by early 2009.

Zell is not known for building wealth by developing property; he is better known for his ability to capitalize on real estate cycles. He was once nicknamed "the grave dancer" as a term describing his strategy of profiting from distressed real estate after a bubble forms and bursts. Zell once said that

We cover two REITs that Zell has an interest: Equity Lifestyle (NYSE:ELS), an owner/operator of manufactured home and resort communities (see latest article HERE) and Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), one of the largest apartment owners in the United States.

Today we are focusing on Equity Residential, a REIT that we believe has strong upside and also one in which Zell has become a grave dancer himself.

Since December 2015, Zell's estimated net worth in EQR has declined by $48 million (2.230 million shares according to Yahoo Finance). Given the significant price decline ($81.59 to $60.56), we thought it would be a good idea to think like a "grave dancer."

Photo Credit

Time to be a Grave Dancer

Over a year ago, EQR announced it was unloading around 72 properties consisting of 23,262 apartment units to Starwood Capital Group. The $5.37 billion sale was part of a strategic plan to recycle EQR's suburban multifamily portfolio into higher barrier to entry markets, favoring coastal gateway regions.

While some pundits described the move as a suggestion that EQR's Chairman, Sam Zell, was calling a top in the apartment market, the company's CEO offered a more tactical reply.

Equity Residential did not discuss selling itself entirely in the months leading up to its $5.37 billion suburban multifamily portfolio sale, CEO David Neithercut said Oct. 26 (2015), dismissing suggestions that company Chairman Sam Zell is calling a top in the apartment market by agreeing to the deal.

We kept coming back to asking ourselves about what to do with assets in those markets that we did not consider long-term core markets, and assets in core markets that might not fit our long-term strategic vision for the company.

The company historically regarded its older, suburban, low-rise properties, with limited access to public transportation, as "warehouses of capital" that could be sold and reinvested into core properties, but had become increasingly concerned about its ability to buy new properties in core urban areas at attractive prices. Neithercut was prompt to defend the sale as a market call as he explained:

I think suggesting that this is Sam (Zell) calling any kind of market call is sort of crazy, because we're not selling the company. We're selling a portfolio of assets, and we remain firmly committed to what we're doing in the high-density urban core markets. So I think that's a bit of a stretch, and I think this was just kind of a smart portfolio move and a smart capital allocation execution.

But reading into the tea leaves, one could argue that Zell was predicting pain in the suburban markets as the billionaire explained to the Wall Street Journal:

There's an awful lot of apartments under construction … and the majority of them are garden apartments in suburban areas.

Neithercut, for his part, was asked whether the company no longer believes in secondary cities, and he replied:

I think all these markets are really good apartment markets. But we've been unable to see our way into owning the sort of higher-density kind of assets in those markets, and believe that the suburban, garden-like product that we're selling to Starwood are better owned by people that have a different capital structure than we do.

EQR closed on the $5.37 billion deal in January 2016 and here's how the shares have performed since then:

What Could Be Wrong? Start Digging

As illustrated below, EQR has survived multiple real estate cycles by allocating capital in a superior risk adjusted manner - starting from the Lexford Portfolio Sale in 2006 to the above-referenced Starwood Portfolio sale that closed in January 2016.

At the end of Q4-16, EQR owned directly or indirectly through investments in title holding entities, owned all or a portion of 394 properties located in 12 states and the District of Columbia consisting of 109,652 apartment units. As illustrated below, the company is focused on 6 core, coastal markets:

Here's how EQR compares to the peer group based on market capitalization:

2016 brought about an abrupt downturn slowdown in apartment fundamentals as new supply entered the market at a time of slowing job growth, particularly in the growth of higher paying jobs. As a result, after five years of strong fundamentals, EQR's same-store revenue growth in 2016 came in at 3.7%, down from the 5.1% growth delivered in 2015 and more in line with long-term historical trends.

EQR expects revenue growth to continue to weaken in 2017 with nearly all of its markets expected to deliver same-store revenue growth for 2017 below 2016 actual performance with Washington, DC being the lone exception. However, on the recent Q4-16 earnings call David Santee, EQR's COO remarked:

While markets have now returned to pre-2014, '15 seasonality, there continues to be strong demand for high-quality apartments in great locations and occupancy remains above historic norms.

Examining the Markets

In 2017, Los Angeles will contribute around 40% of EQR's growth with job growth remaining steady - EQR is forecasting lease-over-lease growth of 1.8%, renewal rate growth of 5.4% and a 20 bps decline from 2016 occupancy. These assumptions would deliver 3.6% total revenue growth in 2017.

In 2017, Washington, DC continues to show acceleration and will contribute 21% of EQR's total same-store revenue growth. Lease-over-lease growth is forecasted at plus 80 bps, renewal growth of 4.4%, with occupancy unchanged. Full-year revenue growth would be 1.8%.

In 2017, Seattle will contribute about 20% of full year same-store portfolio revenue growth. Lease-over-lease growth is forecasted at 3%, renewal rate at 6.2%. With no change in occupancy and the most likely revenue growth for 2017 is 4.25%. EQR has yet to see any price pressures as strong demand for rental housing continues to be driven by employers like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Contributing 10% each of full-year revenue growth are San Francisco, Orange County, San Diego and Boston. San Francisco finished the year by returning to the seasonal pattern that EQR experienced through 2013 versus the power years of 2014 and '15.

Currently, "San Francisco is best described as stable" with minimal pricing power on new leases as a result of tax stagnation and new supply. EQR has 30% of total revenues in San Francisco.

San Diego will see increased new supply in 2017, with half concentrated in Downtown, where EQR has 25% of its revenue. With steady job growth and an expected increase in military spending, EQR would expect the balance of the portfolio to be modestly impacted by the remaining new supply in the near term.

In 2017, EQR forecasts lease-over-lease growth in Boston to be dilutive by 70 bps, but strong renewal rate growth of 3.9%. With a modest pickup in occupancy, full-year revenue growth is 1.5%.

New York City is expected to have a negative impact on EQR's 2017 performance. New York also has the highest potential for volatility to the downside with an increased amount of high end units being delivered into an environment where job growth is relatively mediocre and the biggest gains are in the lower paying sectors of education, leisure and hospitality.

EQR's expectation of a 150 bp decline in revenues assumes the decline of 3.5% in lease-over-lease rate, a 2.1% increase on a renewal rate and a 40 bps decline in occupancy.

Occupancy remains above historic norms and near-term supply will create geographic pockets that will lose pricing power on new leases in the short term.

A Fortress Balance Sheet

EQR has one of the strongest balance sheets in the REIT sector - the company is rated A- / A- / Baa1 (pos) long-term credit ratings from Standard & Poor's, Fitch and Moody's, respectively. This stable and conservative leverage profile provides the company with strong liquidity and access to multiple sources of capital.

In Q4-16, the company replaced its $2.5 billion revolving line of credit (which was scheduled to mature in about a year) with a new cheaper $2 billion unsecured revolving line of credit that matures on January 2022.

EQR made the line of credit smaller to reflect the reduction in the size of the company and the prepayment of a significant amount of debt during the first quarter of 2016.

EQR also issued $500 million of 10-year unsecured notes at a coupon of 2.85% and an all-in effective rate of 3.1%. This is the lowest 10-year issuance the company has ever done.

EQR currently has approximately $60 million in cash and about $200 million in outstanding commercial paper, leaving availability of about $1.8 billion under the new $2 billion revolving line of credit. At the end of 2017, the company expects the line of credit or the commercial paper program to have about $550 million balance.

EQR expects to payoff $630 million in debt as it matures during 2017 and recall about $340 million of debt that matures in later years, so a total of $970 million of debt repayments during 2017.

EQR will spend about $300 million in 2017 completing new development projects, leaving the company with cost of about $40 million in 2018 to complete the current development starts. Overall, we consider EQR a blue chip based on a variety of metrics, and we have weighted the balance sheet heavily in our favorability rating of the company.

The Recent Earnings

As referenced above, although EQR's markets have experienced a slowdown in the growth of high-income jobs, the absolute number of new high-income jobs remains relatively strong.

For the first time since the recovery began, there are abundant signs of wage growth occurring in all industries across the country, which is a very good sign for the apartment business.

EQR's Q4-16 reported normalized FFO/share was $0.79. The company's initial 2017 guidance calls for flat to low NOI growth. The company guided for 2017 SS revenue growth of 1.0-2.25% and NOI growth of 0.0-2.0%.

Elevated supply in core sub-markets continues to weigh on EQR's near-term results. The company guided for 2017 normalized FFO/share growth of $3.05-3.15. The chart below provides an illustration of EQR's FFO after the Starwood Portfolio Sale.

Assuming the high-end of the 2017 guidance, we see EQR generating modest FFO growth compared with the peers below:

However, our 2018 forecast looks better as the analysts predict FFO growth of 4.4%.

Become a Grave Dancer?

EQR's struggles in Manhattan and San Francisco are well known and we believe that the timing of improving rent growth is the most important catalyst to drive share price appreciation. Our BUY recommendation is not predicated on a 2017 turnaround, but more of a 24-month hold - given the depressed nature of the sector's valuation, we are suggesting a longer-term outlook in which a steady turnaround in stock performance will drive total returns.

Let's examine EQR's dividend yield compared to the peer group:

Now let's examine the P/FFO multiple:

Based on these metrics (dividend yield and P/FFO), EQR is not the cheapest Multi-Family REIT, but "pound-for-pound" I consider Zell's REIT to be the cheapest blue chip, almost a bargain. As San Francisco, DC, and NYC stabilize in 2017, EQR should return to normal valuation levels.

In closing, we consider Equity Residential a superior REIT based on product type, balance sheet, and management experience - all of these factors weigh into our "grave dancer" selection, and as the sector recovers, we believe EQR is primed to return to bellwether status.

While Zell may have exited suburban markets a year or so early, we believe that the urban focus will drive returns for the long term. Again, patience is the virtue, but we like being a partner with Sam Zell, and since shares are so cheap, we believe there's an adequate margin of safety, especially since we're grave dancing with this billionaire!

Source: FAST Graphs and EQR Filings.

