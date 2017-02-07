In Puerto Rico, A Debt Crisis That Need Not Exist

Most holders of GOs also own COFINA bonds, creating a conflict in law versus self interest.

The PROMESA Act does not authorize the Control Board to investigate the validity of the Commonwealth’s debts.

The lawless actions of the former Governor and current Governor are not now being addressed by the Control Board.

The Federal Financial Control Board for Puerto Rico isn't flawed, the Act creating it is.

The flaw being Congress's failure to recognize the limits of the plenary (absolute) power held by it over Puerto Rico; the only U.S. territory with a constitution and right of self-determination.

The unique circumstances surrounding the Island's debt conspire against the establishment of constitutional bond supremacy within PROMESA or its special court.

Investors in Puerto Rico's GOs who do not also own COFINA bonds constitute a minority. They believe that subjecting constitutional debt to any bankruptcy court is a violation of the U.S. Constitution's due process clause, as would retroactive application of bankruptcy court jurisdiction over the constitutional bonds of any U.S. state.

Puerto Rico, unlike other territories, operates under a Constitution, adopted by the Legislature and approved by Congress in 1962, yet retains the right of self-determination.

The Commonwealth holds a higher political and legal status than any other territory. Other than the thirteen original states, all the other states were at one time territories, but none had a congressionally approved constitution.

The question is, does the plenary power of Congress supersede or nullify Constitutional rights and protections granted to residents of the U.S. and the Commonwealth?

The assertion is that investors in constitutional debt of the Commonwealth are protected, exempt from, the jurisdiction of any bankruptcy court as all the states are. To deny that right is a violation of the due process clause.

Put another way, only with a constitution can an entity issue constitutionally backed (general obligation) bonds.

How would investors in state GOBs react if Congress passed a law that authorized the creation of a bankruptcy court with the power to write down constitutional GOBs issued prior to the law's enactment?

The market for the Commonwealth's GOBs would have closed much sooner than it did if a bankruptcy court like the one created by PROMESA had existed.

In the United States, bankruptcy protection is available to state corporations and municipal subdivisions, but only if approved by the state. Otherwise, the federal law would raise issues over state sovereignty and separation of powers.

None of this protects bond holders from a state GOB default and it does not mean that bond holders will not participate in a negotiated settle when it is in their own best interest, depending on the economic and financial circumstances of the constitutional entity, typically but not always a nation.

However, most holders of GOs also own COFINA bonds. They have no interest in seeing constitutional debt separated from PROMESA and its special bankruptcy court. Their thinking is that recoveries on the two will be greater than zero recovery on one and 100% on the other.

On February 1, Puerto Rico paid COFINA bondholders in full as well as selected general fund appropriation bonds, while making no money available for constitutional GOBs.

That is more bad news for GOB investors who do not also own COFINA bonds, but not completely unexpected. Preserving that cash flow puts the government in a better position to defend COFINA's legality, aided by the fact that most GOB investors also own COFINAs.

The dispute between GOBs and COFINAs is not even hypothetically possible absent violation of law.

On January 23, Governor Rossello, abolished a commission created in 2015 to investigate the "legality" of much of the Commonwealth's debt, as reported in the Bond Buyer on January 27.

There are no legitimate circumstances where state GOB holders could be at odds over payment with holders of bonds issued by a corporation of that state, if that state's constitution does not permit the issuance of general sales or income tax revenue bonds.

In the four states that do permit it, revenue delineation is clear, with court and constitutional authorization avoiding a situation like the current one in which $18 billion of COFINA bonds were issued in the last ten years, all without court validation.

If the pending Lex v. Padilla case, which seeks to establish the supremacy of constitutional debt, falters after the PROMESA stay is lifted, there is little doubt that its authority to write down constitution debt will be challenged in federal court.

As more fully described here, the only financial rational for writing down affordable GOBs is that it allows the investment banks and law firms who underwrote and distributed COFINA bonds to avoid the massive liability and claims of fraud that would arise from a court decision that fails to validate COFINA debt.

Failure of validation would relieve the Commonwealth and its residents of the large amount of P&I due on COFINA bonds, thereby providing funds more than sufficient to fund public employee pensions, reduce the Island's 10.5% retail sales tax and reestablish market access with GOBs.

How many federal financial control boards and Commonwealth administrations does it take to replace a light bulb? Undetermined because they prefer to work in the dark.

The fact that funding for the control board for Puerto Rico comes from gifts, per the PROMESA Act. That does not necessarily imply that special interests have a hand in guiding a process that appears to be driven more by politics than focused on legal and financial realities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COMMONWEALTH GOB'S.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.