Will GNC Make A Bradyesque Comeback?

As a native New Englander, who grew up 10 miles from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA, I was one of the millions of fans that thought the New England Patriots had no possible chance of engineering a winning comeback in Super Bowl 51. Lo and behold, Tom Brady and his team defied all odds and mounted the most incredible comeback in Super Bowl history, by closing a 25 point deficit and winning in overtime.

Since we are on the topic of the Super Bowl, this got me thinking about GNC Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNC)'s now notoriously banned Super Bowl 51 ad.

As of this evening, the GNC "#Courage to Change" ad has almost 4.7 million YouTube views. This is an impressive ad campaign, especially for an ad that never aired during Sunday night's Super Bowl 51 broadcast.

For perspective, let's look at Anheuser Busch's (NYSE:BUD) YouTube views for its four Super Bowl ads that were scheduled to be aired for 210 seconds. Perhaps, Budweiser got a volume discount for running seven ads because each individual 30 second spot was rumored to fetch $5 million. Perhaps, Fox gave BUD a discount and only charged, say $3.5 or $4 million for each 30 second slot, so BUD may have spent upwards of $28 million for its Super Bowl exposure.

However, before we delve into BUD's YouTube views, per its FY15 10-K, BUD spent $2.3 billion on sales and market expenses. With this massive war chest, BUD has the resources to hire the best Madison Avenue ad teams (think MadMen) and is willing to spend lots of money to spread its message on various media outlets.

Source: Anheuser Busch FY15 10-K

Per Seeking Alpha's top notch news reporting, Clark Schultz had an article on BUD's Super Bowl 51 ads.

Let's review YouTube hits per ad spot for Anheuser Busch.

Q1 "Busch" Clip - Q1 426K views

Q2 "Born The Hard Way" - 23.3 million views

Q3 "Michelob Ultra" - 117K views

Q4 "Ghost Spuds" - 10.8 million views

So as of this evening, Anheuser Busch spent upwards of $28 million, maybe more, and has received 34.6 million YouTube hits.

GNC never ended up spending its $5 million for its 30 seconds, as the NFL banned the ad, just five days before the game, yet it generated nearly 4.7 million YouTube views is less than one week. I am not sure how the GNC bears can spin this negatively.

For additional perspective, a scan of older GNC videos shows that its highest YouTube view for any ad was "Buidling A Better Body" that generated 152K views, after seven years.

In term of GNC's marketing spend, GNC's FY15 10-K, on page 68, in 2015 they spent $64.3 million in advertising.

Advertising Expenditures. The Company recognizes the costs to communicate the advertising, promotion and marketing programs the first time the communication takes place. The costs of advertising production are expensed as incurred. The Company administers national advertising funds on behalf of its franchisees. In accordance with the franchisee contracts, the Company collects advertising fees from the franchisees and utilizes the proceeds to coordinate various advertising and marketing campaigns. The Company recognized advertising expense of $64.3 million, $70.5 million and $67.2 million for the years ended December 31, 2015, 2014 and 2013, respectively, net of $16.0 million, $15.9 million and $15.4 million received from the national advertising fund derived from the Company's franchisees.

Switching gears, despite a busy weekend with two little kids, I found a way to visit a Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) and two GNCs (one strip mall location and one small local mall).

In terms of Rite Aid, we usually frequent CVS and Walgreens, so GNC's presence in nearly 2,300 Rite Aid Stores never really crossed my mind. As I entered Rite Aid, there was a clearly visible GNC outside of the store window. Also, as you can see in the picture below, there was a large GNC sign in the store directing guests to lots of reserved shelf space for GNC's products. I was impressed with the number of products and amount of shelf space.

Source: Taken with my iPhone at a suburban Boston Rite Aid

Here is the back up data from page 10 of GNC's FY15 10-K.

To increase brand awareness and promote access to customers who may not frequent specialty nutrition stores, we entered into a strategic alliance with Rite Aid in December 1998 to open GNC franchise "store-within-a-store" locations. As of December 31, 2015, we had 2,327 Rite Aid store-within-a-store locations. Through this strategic alliance, we generate revenues from sales to Rite Aid of our products at wholesale prices, the manufacture of Rite Aid private label products, retail sales of certain consigned inventory and license fees. We are Rite Aid's sole supplier for a number of Rite Aid private label supplements, pursuant to a supply agreement with Rite Aid that extends through 2017, renewing automatically for one year, unless otherwise elected by either party no later than June 1, 2017. The operating license and consignment agreement that comprise our store-within-a store alliance with Rite Aid each extend through 2019. Rite Aid has committed to open 50 new stores each year from 2016 through 2019.

In terms of my other two channel checks. I visited a GNC location in a fairly popular strip mall in a town with a population of approximately 30,000 residents. This is a company owned store and the manager, who I spoke with a few weeks ago, during one of my initial channel checks, in early January 2017, spent another five minutes speaking with me as I was buying some Quest bars. By the way, there were two other visitors that bought products during my brief Saturday 5pm visit (on a cold February day).

Strip Mall Visit - Company Owned Store

Per the manager, with eleven years experience at that location, he noticed a nice uptick in traffic flow over the past two weeks. He noted that he had over forty individual visitors that day and that "perhaps" the New GNC advertising was catching people's attention, at least in his store. He heard that the GNC ad was banned by the NFL, but customers hadn't explicitly mentioned it to him, other than me. He said says that over the past week, he had only sold three new $40 My GNC Pro memberships, but that these were to new customers interested in the free shipping and three annual samples boxes (think Birch Box). Also, he said the new streamlined pricing was much less confusing for customers. He had the new POS computer on my last visit and I forgot to ask if the new iPad had arrived.

Local Mall Visit

This store's manager had been away on vacation for two days, so the younger, albeit very friendly clerk, was at this store during my Saturday visit. He had only worked for the company for two months, so I wasn't able to pick his brain the same way I could a store manager of 11 years (above). We talked about which products were selling, but I didn't get much out of the visit. He did say he sold 2 of the $40 My GNC Pro subscriptions.

GNC's Debt

In the short term, GNC's interest expense is very manageable. So there is still plenty of time for a turnaround to gain traction.

GNC's Inventory

CEO, Robert Moran, addressed this topic on GNC's Q3 2016 conference call.

GNC has some low hanging fruit from years of capital mis-allocation focused on buybacks and leveraging the balance sheet. Management created a new Chief Supply Chain Officer.

Despite very poor Q3 2016 and first nine months of 2016 performance, GNC still generated $170 million in cash from operating activities.

Takeaway

Despite the NFL banning GNC's #Courage to Change spot, the press surrounding the ban seems to have generated significant buzz, with nearly 4.7 million YouTube hits in less than one week. The $180 billion market capitalization Anheuser Busch with its $2.3 billion FY15 marketing and sales budget only generated 34.6 million YouTube hits with its four ads that captured 210 seconds Super Bowl airtime. It is nearly impossible to accurately model the amount of new traffic GNC's ad campaign with generate, but 4.7 million views is nothing to sneeze at. Perhaps, the great Goldman Sachs will issue a report along with some fancy excel modeling snapshots and then issue another downgrade because they were expecting 6 million You Tube views.