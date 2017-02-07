Upgrading European Equities; Downgrading EM Debt

Key points

We are upgrading European equities to overweight and cutting emerging market debt to neutral over the short term.

The U.S. dollar index dropped to a more than two-month low last week, while eurozone data pointed to improving growth.

European earnings season picks up this week, with companies in key cyclical sectors scheduled to report results.

We are upgrading our view of European equities to overweight from neutral. We see European stocks as big beneficiaries of the broadening global reflationary environment and believe investors are too skeptical of the region's prospects.

European equity earnings growth estimates, 2011-2017

Sources: BlackRock Investment Institute, MSCI and Thomson Reuters, February 2017.

Note: The lines show the yearly path of expected annual earnings growth for firms in the MSCI Europe Index based on an aggregate of analyst earnings estimates.

Analysts repeatedly slashed their European earnings growth forecasts in recent years as early optimism faded. Yet 2017 appears different, with upgrades following a late 2016 upward trend. Projected earnings growth is now mostly coming from cyclical sectors that benefit from improving global growth and a weaker euro.

A brighter outlook

The economic outlook is picking up. Our BlackRock GPS gauges show the U.S.-led bout of reflation leading to stronger growth outlooks globally. Recent upside surprises in European growth and inflation confirm the positive GPS signals. We believe European equities should benefit in such a reflation scenario, absent any other shocks. European earnings have historically been more sensitive to global economy pick-ups than U.S. counterparts, given European firms' lower margins and large revenue exposure to global and emerging markets (EM), our analysis shows.

Yet economic and political shocks have kept investors overly cautious toward European equities, in our view. We believe the political risk priced into European markets around upcoming French and German elections is overstated. A likely Italian election may prove to be a populist flashpoint, but the major risk to our view is that a global slump cuts short the reflation trend. Our GPS data imply this is an unlikely scenario in the near term.

Elsewhere, we have cut EM debt and Asian fixed income to neutral from overweight. We see long-term opportunities in EM bonds, but higher valuations give us pause today. We favor EM equities and European stocks that benefit from global growth including EMs.

The U.S. dollar index dropped to a more than two-month low on Trump administration rhetoric. Developed market equities edged down, and EM stocks were little changed.

Eurozone data pointed to improving economic growth, while January U.S. jobs growth was solid. The Fed kept interest rates unchanged, noting that inflation expectations remained low.

Nearly half of U.S. companies have reported fourth-quarter earnings. Three quarters have beaten earnings expectations, with technology firms a standout. Less than half beat revenue consensus.

Global snapshot

Weekly and 12-month performance of selected assets

Equities Week YTD 12 Months Div. Yield U.S. Large Caps 0.1% 2.6% 20.1% 2.1% U.S. Small Caps 0.5% 1.6% 38.5% 1.5% Non-U.S. World 0.1% 4.3% 18.7% 3.1% Non-U.S. Developed 0.0% 3.5% 14.1% 3.3% Japan -0.1% 3.4% 14.6% 2.1% Emerging 0.3% 6.6% 30.4% 2.7% Asia ex-Japan 0.1% 6.7% 25.5% 2.6%

Bonds Week YTD 12 Months Yield U.S. Treasuries -0.1% 0.0% -1.4% 2.5% U.S. TIPS -0.3% 0.5% 3.4% 2.2% U.S. Investment Grade -0.2% 0.1% 5.9% 3.4% U.S. High Yield 0.3% 1.9% 22.4% 5.7% U.S. Municipals 0.2% 0.7% -0.4% 2.5% Non-U.S. Developed 1.3% 1.8% 0.5% 0.8% Emerging Market $ Bonds 0.6% 2.1% 13.0% 5.6%

Commodities Week YTD 12 Months Level Brent Crude Oil 2.3% 0.0% 62.1% $56.81 Gold 2.4% 6.3% 6.8% $1,220 Copper -2.2% 4.3% 24.5% $5,772

Currencies Week YTD 12 Months Level Euro/USD 0.8% 2.5% -2.9% 1.08 USD/Yen -2.2% -3.7% -4.5% 112.61 Pound/USD -0.6% 1.2% -14.5% 1.25

Source: Bloomberg. As of February 3, 2017.

Notes: Weekly data through Thursday. Equity and bond performance are measured in total index returns in U.S. dollars. U.S. large caps are represented by the S&P 500 Index; U.S. small caps are represented by the Russell 2000 Index; Non-U.S. world equity by the MSCI ACWI ex U.S.; non-U.S. developed equity by the MSCI EAFE Index; Japan, Emerging and Asia ex-Japan by their respective MSCI Indexes; U.S. Treasuries by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury Index; U.S. TIPS by the U.S. Treasury Inflation Notes Total Return Index; U.S. investment grade by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate Index; U.S. high yield by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate High Yield 2% Issuer Capped Index; U.S. municipals by the Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond Index; non-U.S. developed bonds by the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate ex USD; and emerging market $ bonds by the JP Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Index. Brent crude oil prices are in U.S. dollars per barrel, gold prices are in U.S. dollar per troy ounce and copper prices are in U.S. dollar per metric ton. The Euro/USD level is represented by U.S. dollar per euro, USD/JPY by yen per U.S. dollar and Pound/USD by U.S. dollar per pound. Index performance is shown for illustrative purposes only. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Asset class views

Views from a U.S. dollar perspective over a three-month horizon

This post originally appeared on the BlackRock Blog.