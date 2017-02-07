Will Earnings Beat Spur National Oilwell Varco?

NOV CEO Clay Williams

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) delivered solid Q4 results. The company reported revenue of $1.69 billion and a net loss per share (ex-items) of $0.15. The company beat on revenue by $70 million. I had the following takeaways on the quarter.

Land Drilling Revenue Delivered

The North American rig count was up 23% in Q4, and oil services firms with outsized land drilling exposure cashed in. National Oilwell's revenue was up 3% sequentially. This is symbolic in that it marked the end of seven consecutive quarters of revenue declines. It could also buttress the bull case that revenue has bottomed.

The company's land drilling segments delivered in spades. Completion, Production saw a double-digit increase in revenue. Meanwhile, Wellbore Technologies revenue was up 1%. In my opinion, the biggest surprise of the quarter was the 5% gain from Rig Aftermarket; revenue from this segment fell 12% in Q3. Over the past several quarters drillers have been using spare parts from used rigs rather than buying in the aftermarket. If this becomes a trend then National Oilwell might have three of four segments firing on all cylinders.

Rig Systems revenue fell 9%, which was not unexpected. The offshore market is expected to be the last segment to rebound. I would look to 2018 before Rig Systems shows signs of life.

EBITDA Was Robust

EBITDA of $102 million was up 50% versus the $68 million reported in Q3. Revenue was up by $46 million in dollar terms, yet EBITDA increased by $34 million. Said another way, for every dollar increase in revenue, EBITDA was up 81 cents. Cost cuts and facilities closures appear to be kicking in. After spending billions on stock buybacks when the shares were much higher, management seems committed to squirreling away capital in case oil prices remain range bound.

Valuation Is Still Stratospheric

The earnings beat was great. However, NOV remains extremely overvalued. With an enterprise value of $15.9 billion the stock trades at about 49x trailing EBITDA. Investors bid up several oil services names since OPEC agreed to cut oil output. The earnings of several of these firms do not justify their current valuations. There has been some rumors of activist interest in NOV. Usually activists approach undervalued companies, but that does not describe National Oilwell.

Conclusion

The earnings beat was nice, but NOV's valuation is still stratospheric. NOV could rise Tuesday on the solid quarter but the stock remains a long-term avoid.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.