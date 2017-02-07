Trump, Rising Rates Means Short Biotech And Buy Banks

The years following the financial crisis benefited some sectors greatly, while heavily damaging others. With interest rates looking to rise now however, alongside changing policies from the new administration, it looks as if the investment landscape is changing as well.

More specifically, the biotech sector, which benefited from low interest rates and accommodative policy of its drug pricing strategies is now reversing. Meanwhile, the financial sector, which was drastically dampened by strong Dodd Frank legislation, as well as low profit margins looks to now be making a comeback.

First, we should highlight why interest rates are important. The chart below is of the spread between the 10 year treasury rate and the 2 year treasury rate. When the spread widens, it signals a rising rate environment, and when the spread declines, it signals a loosening of conditions.

The Federal Reserve is largely responsible for the movement in this spread. The spread widens when the Fed is on a hiking cycle, and declines when the Fed eases. With regards to investing, growth stocks, and high Price to Earnings companies tend to do the best when the curve is falling. This is due to lower rates fueling investors' hunt for returns, while inflating earnings on a discounted cash flow basis. Moreover, value stocks outperform when the curve rises as it usually coincides with a period of economic strength. Earnings are discounted more in present value calculations, meaning seeking out value is important.

After narrowing for close to three years, the 2-10 spread is now beginning to widen again. While it is premature to expect the spread to return to previous highs quickly, it does seem possible over the course of Trump's presidency. Trump's inflationary policies and focus on fiscal spending should both spur real economic growth, as well as push the Fed to hike rates at a quicker pace than was initially believed.

One of the main beneficiaries of the Obama presidency was the Biotech sector. The sector used low rates to fuel borrowing, as well as see share prices rise to very rich valuations. The low interest rates allowed companies like Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) to borrow heavily and use the funds to increase M&A activity. Amid rising rates, this sort of behavior will not continue, which could see merger activity decline, and thus continue to push the biotech sector lower on both a relative and absolute basis.

Moreover, new regulations to curb unchecked price hikes could lead to lower margins and return on equity for the sector as a whole. The current political environment is populist and has a lot of disdain for the extreme increases in healthcare costs. While healthcare costs as a whole deserve to go higher due to the demand from the aging Baby Boomer population, the level of current hikes looks to be motivated more by greed than pure demand characteristics. The feelings towards biotech reform are bipartisan, meaning regulation could come about over the next two years, leading to contracting valuations across the industry.

Below is a chart of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:IBB) over Guggenheim S&P 500® Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP), signaling the relative strength of the industry. From 2011 to late 2015, the sector put together an impressive run. It is pretty clear now though that the trend has reversed, and it will take a lot of optimism to push it higher again.

In contrast, the banking sector looks to have the reverse narrative playing out. The financial sector was badly beaten down following the financial crisis. Low interest rates diminished profit margins, and burdensome regulation cut into returns on equity.

Financial companies earn a lion's share of their profits from the net interest margin. By lending at high rates and borrowing at low rates, financials can capture the spread. Moreover, the lending usually takes place at the long end of the curve, with borrowing occurring in the 0-5 year range, just think of certificate of deposits. The narrowing 2-10 spread the last few years has weighed on margins and made it difficult to lend at attractive margins.

Moreover, Dodd Frank regulation on the banking sector led to a number of burdensome regulations, which weighed further on profits. Given all of the pressures of the environment, banking stocks never truly recovered from the previous crisis. It can be said also that the economy saw asset prices rise amid low interest rates, and that the real economy did not pick up very much. This weighed on demand for lending, thus bank profits as well.

The chart below is of Financial Select Sector SPDR® ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) over RSP. The financial sector's relative performance has been abhorrent, and for good reasons, a few listed above. Now could be a turning point however. Less regulation and rising interest rate spreads could lead to a renewed uptrend in the sector building off of the sharp move higher in Q4 2016.

The way to trade this then is to sell the sector that is relatively overvalued, and buy the sector massively undervalued. Mean reversion trades, such as seen here, assume the economy moves in cycles, and thus pushes some sectors higher while selling others. The catalyst is in place for this trade, and the valuations are attractive. Buy XLF and short RSP to reduce beta exposure in this trade, betting on higher rates and less regulation. Meanwhile, short IBB and buy RSP to reduce beta exposure, betting that higher rates will weigh on borrowing in the sector, while more regulation will weigh on margins. You can put on one leg of this trade or the other, or even just go long XLF and short IBB to cut out the middle man of RSP.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.