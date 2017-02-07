Facebook Investors Should Not Worry About Snap

With Snap (Pending:SNAP) recently filing for its IPO, there has been a lot of buzz about what implications that has for Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). We think any concerns over Snap eating into Facebook market share or taking away ad dollars are greatly exaggerated. If the S-1 filing has taught us anything, it is that Facebook investors have no need to worry about Snap.

Snapchat's growth, considering its small size relative to Facebook, is largely unimpressive. According to the S-1 filing, Snapchat added 3m DAUs last quarter in North America on a base of 65m (including Mexico and the Caribbean). Facebook added 2m DAUs last quarter in the US and Canada on a base of 178m. Under the conservative assumption that FB added roughly 1m DAUs in Mexico and the Caribbean combined, then FB and Snapchat added the same amount of daily actives in North America last quarter despite Facebook having nearly 3x the underlying user base.

That is a strongly bearish observation regarding Snapchat's user growth, and last quarter was not an anomaly. Over the past 3 years, while Snapchat's nominal user growth in North America has outpaced Facebook's nominal user growth in North America, it hasn't been by that much (roughly 1m DAUs per quarter, and that includes Mexico and the Caribbean in Snap's numbers). Moreover, most of Snapchat's user growth "outperformance" came in the first-half of 2016. When Instagram Stories launched in August, though, Snapchat's user growth fell sharply, Facebook's user growth ticked up, and the gap in net adds once again compressed to roughly 1m DAUs.

All else equal, Snapchat should be growing at a much faster rate. Snapchat reported it had 35m daily actives in North America in Q4 of 2014. There was a point in time back in March of 2009 when Facebook had a similar amount of daily actives in North America. Over the subsequent 8 quarters, Facebook proceeded to add almost 9m DAUs per quarter to grow its North America DAU base to 105m by early 2011. Eight quarters after it hit 35m daily actives, however, Snapchat only has a 68m DAU base in North America. This means the company has only added a little over 4m North American DAUs per quarter since it hit 35m daily actives, much lower than the 9m North American net adds pace Facebook had when it was that size.

Why is Snapchat having trouble growing at a rapid rate? Part of the problem is its niche audience, while part of the problem is its easily replicable features. Both of these are bullish indicators for Facebook's growth. Snapchat has naturally carved out a niche for itself in the 25-and-under demographic and is having trouble grabbing users older than 25. According to the S-1 filing, users 25 and older visit Snapchat ~12x per day and spend ~20 minutes per day on the platform, while users under 25 visit Snapchat over 20x per day and spend over 30 minutes per day on the platform. Snapchat is a kids' application, and consequently, the app has a restricted TAM. Recent user growth trends of adding roughly 3-4m daily actives per quarter actually implies Snapchat may be nearing saturation in North America. That is fairly bullish for Facebook because it means that whatever damage Snapchat posed to the user base, it has largely already been done.

Perhaps more at the core of Snapchat's problem is that its features are very easily replicated. According to Snap's S-1 filing, DAU growth was relatively flat in the latter part of the quarter ended September 30, 2016 and the early part of the quarter ended December 31, 2016. This essentially means Snapchat experienced slow DAU growth from August through November. As mentioned earlier, Facebook launched Instagram Stories in early August. This is no coincidence that Snapchat's DAU growth slowed when Instagram Stories launched, and on page 12 of the S-1 filing, Snap admits that two major risks related to user growth include: 1) "users increasingly engage with competing products instead of ours", and 2) "our competitors may mimic our products and therefore harm our user engagement growth".

(Source: S-1 Filing)

If the August user slowdown is any indication, this has already happened. Point 2 about competitors mimicking products underscores our earlier point that Snapchat's current advantages (Stories, filters, etc) are easily replicated. With a slew of similar products like Instagram Live, Facebook Live, Instagram Stories, and Messenger filters, Facebook can leverage its size and reach to migrate the Snap user base to its Instagram/Facebook/Messenger/WhatsApp ecosystem.

This is further illustrated when discussing international markets. In Europe, Snapchat only added 3m daily actives last quarter on a 49m base, while Facebook added 6m daily actives on a 256m base. Snapchat actually saw flattish user growth in its "Rest of World" segment in Q4, while Facebook grew daily actives by 28m in the Asia-Pacific region and 11m in the "Rest of World" region last quarter. The more scale Facebook has, the more leverage it is naturally granted in rolling out new features. This is problematic for Snap, which relies on a few easily replicable features as a competitive moat.

On the monetization front, Facebook actually grew its ARPU more quickly on a sequential basis than Snapchat did last quarter, strongly implying an advertiser dollar preference for Facebook. Snapchat registered North American ARPU of $2.15 last quarter, up 22.2% sequentially. Meanwhile, Facebook grew US & Canada ARPU by 26.6% last quarter to $19.81. This is somewhat due to Snap's seasonality, but Q4 is also the highest ARPU quarter for Facebook as well, so this cannot be entirely explained by seasonality. Regardless, considering that Facebook's domestic ARPU is more than 9x that of Snap's ARPU, there is no reason that the sequential ARPU growth rates at Snap and Facebook should be similar.

Unless, of course, Snap isn't attracting serious ad dollars. Snap has certainly generated a lot of buzz over the past couple quarters, and a multi-billion dollar IPO is only augmenting that buzz, but we think that's all it is: buzz. Facebook has the irreplaceable advantage of scale within a growingly connected ecosystem. Snap is trendy, but slowing user growth in the back-half of 2016 shows cracks in the trend. As Facebook rolls out Instagram Live Stories globally and continues to expand its ecosystem, Snap's growth story will continue to fall apart. In the long-run, Facebook investors have no need to worry about Snap.

