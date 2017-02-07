What I'm Expecting Of Trinity Industries This Month

I do, unfortunately, anticipate rising costs for the quarter but if all else comes as I expect it to, this is likely a small price to pay.

After the market closes on February 16th, the management team at Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) is expected to release revenue and earnings results for the company's fourth quarter of last year. As we near that time and have a glimpse at some data related to the market as a whole, I figured it would make for a good opportunity to dig in and see not only what analysts are expecting but what I, personally, am expecting from the company for the quarter.

A look at analysts' expectations

If analysts are correct about Trinity's fourth quarter, the picture for the firm will look anything but great. Take, for instance, the case of revenue. As the demand for railcars has dropped, the company's revenue has taken a beating over the past year, both from the manufacturing and sale of railcars but also from leasing them out (which is very high margin), as well as from weak demand in other key segments. If analysts are correct about Trinity's quarter, the firm should report sales of about $1.11 billion, a decrease of 28.4% compared to the $1.55 billion the company reported for the fourth quarter of its 2015 fiscal year.

Due to falling sales, not to mention the margin issues associated with taking a capital-intensive business and pushing those sales down, the bottom line is set to look even worse, with management likely to report earnings per share (excluding impairments and the like) of around $0.37. To put this in perspective, it would represent a year-over-year decline of 71.5% compared to the $1.30 per share reported in 2015.

What do I expect?

Truth be told, it's hard to know how well management will have faired over the past quarter but, unless something significant happened, it's probable that the picture for the company will end up looking similar to what analysts think. Surely, in a falling market, with a business such as Trinity's, meaningful declines in profitability are to be expected and the firm will may follow this up with a less-than-enthusiastic expectation for this current fiscal year (with results probably as bad as 2016's, if not a bit worse).

That aside, however, there are three key items that I am keeping a close eye on regarding Trinity that should give some indication of its future prospects. The first of these relates to cash. As of the end of their third quarter last year, cash and cash equivalents, including $183.9 million worth of restricted cash that cannot be touched, came out to $1.03 billion. As many of my readers know, Trinity is currently undergoing an appeal on a large lawsuit for which it is, at the moment, on the hook for $682.4 million.

I believe the evidence points very strongly toward the firm winning on the appeal or getting a significant reduction in the award and if management happens to share similar thoughts, I could see them utilizing some of this cash toward reducing some of their $3.11 billion in debt (all but $847.4 million of which is non-recourse). Another reason I think some sort of move with their cash, or at least an indication of a move involving it, might occur stems from the fact that ValueAct, an activist firm, bought 6.8% of Trinity last year, eventually increasing that to 9.8%, claiming that the company has opportunities. One of the easiest ways to make a big move would be to use their cash in a way that will be, long-term, accretive to shareholders.

The second expectation I have is that, while management may, as I stated above, give a poor outlook for 2017, there's a better chance, in my view, that the firm could actually give an upbeat statement. As you can see in the graph below, freight transportation/railcar volume was very poor for 2016 compared to 2015, with overall volumes shrinking by about 5% for the full year. However, if you look closely at the end of the graph, we saw an impressive uptick. During the month of December, carload volumes were up 2.8% year-over-year while total volumes (carloads plus intermodal units) were up 6.9%. In the last week alone, total volumes climbed a whopping 7.7%.

For a couple of months now, I have been feeling more positive about the global economy and the markets have reflected this point by sending shares of most companies, Trinity included, higher. The data shown above adds to this, suggesting that a global slowdown was overhyped and, should nothing bad happen with China's economy, we will likely see attractive expansion this year. In the image below, you can see that John Gray, the Senior Vice President of Policy and Economics, at the Association of American Railroads, the organization that collects and shares railcar volume data, has a similar thought pattern as I do. Should we turn out to be correct, it wouldn't be unreasonable for Trinity to give some upbeat outlook.

While the two points I looked at above are bullish in nature, I do have one bearish expectation for Trinity's fourth quarter that aligns with the idea that profits should fall more than sales on a percentage basis. I predict that Trinity's cost structure will worsen year-over-year for the fourth quarter, a notion that is reflected in the table below, which shows the firm's costs in certain key areas as a percent of those areas' sales. This kind of pattern is typical of a firm like Trinity, with earnings changing, for better or worse, disproportionately relative to sales. However, should costs end up soaring much higher than what we've seen over the prior three quarters, it could be a warning sign that management either has little control over the business or is not management it appropriately.

Takeaway

Right now, Trinity is my largest holding in terms of AUM (assets under management). This is due largely to shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE:CBI) falling and due to shares of Trinity soaring in recent months. I have sold off some of my stake to diversify into other companies more heavily focused on the energy space, but I do still believe, very much, in Trinity and do not have any plans to sell for the foreseeable future.

