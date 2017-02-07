Gold: Bullish Sentiment Breaking Out

Last week gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) finally got over its hurdle at $1,220/oz, while the Gold Miners Index (NYSEARCA:GDX) recorded its 7th straight weekly gain. Despite the metal and miners continuing their advance, bullish sentiment has hardly been participating. Bullish sentiment closed on Friday still in bearish territory, and most traders still want nothing do with the metal. This is contrary to the Kitco Gold survey, which shows that 64% of traders are bullish. In this article I will compare readings on the two sentiment surveys, and discuss why I believe one to be of little value.

Sentiment on gold spent the majority of Q4 in the dumps, and touched 4% bulls subsequent to the Fed meeting in December. This was the lowest reading for sentiment in over 2 years, and at the time there were over 19 bears for every 1 bull in the metal. In addition to this, the 21-day moving average for bullish sentiment was at its lowest level since the inception of the Daily Sentiment Index (NYSEARCA:DSI). Meanwhile, the Kitco Gold survey exhibited a reading of 33% bulls, and there were only 2 bears for every 1 bull in the market. This large disparity was very peculiar to me, and forced me to more closely examine the Kitco survey. While some contrast between the two surveys would not be unusual, this large of one was cause for investigation.

(Source: Kitco.com)

I've had several readers approach me with their hesitation in entering the metals space over the past few weeks, and they've cited the Kitco Gold survey as a reason. Despite my extremely bullish stance on the metals and miners, many of them have remained on the sidelines in fear of this being a crowded trade. Those reading my articles know that the gold longs have been the minority since December, and we are still the minority despite an 8% swing in prices the past 6 weeks. This is why I'm taking this opportunity to show my disdain for the Kitco Gold Survey.

As Kitco has stated, the Wall Street survey shown above is based on an average of 17 traders/analysts, a sample size that is not even worthy of reporting. We all went to grade school many moons ago, and the first thing we learned about surveys was sample size. I personally believe the Wall Street Survey to be a completely useless indicator, and would be embarrassed to report the results due to the insignificance of its data. The second Main Street survey does have a more respectful sample size of 1000 traders on average, but is sorely biased in my opinion.

The survey is done on a gold site which advertises for gold companies and typically features interviews with die-hard gold bugs like Schiff and Celente. This means that a good portion of readers are "all-in" gold bugs, and would have a hard time ever turning bearish the metal. The majority of them are looking for $20,000/oz plus, and for some this is a conservative number. I believe a sentiment survey done on a website like this will always be skewed to the bullish side, and for this reason believe it has an inherent bias. I expect this can be attributed to why the Kitco Gold survey has 8 times more bulls than the DSI in mid December (33% vs 4%).

The Kitco Gold website surveying gold traders on where they think gold will go next is akin to a sports team asking whether their team will be going to the playoffs this year. While it's possible to see variances in sentiment based on how the team is playing, a reading of below 20% will likely never register as there will always be die-hard fans who cannot be swayed by recent events or the team's poor record as of late. Meanwhile, the DSI surveys thousands of futures traders on several different asset classes where there is no inherent bias involved. The survey does not advertise or push any asset class, and therefore there is no reason for participants to have any bias whatsoever. Finally, the survey has 30 years of data behind it, while the Kitco survey has less than 6 months of data. Even stepping back into our grade school classrooms, it's very obvious which survey we would lean to in terms of validity. The fact that people are using this survey to position themselves is mind-boggling to me, and I hope this article makes some think twice in the future.

Based on the Kitco Gold Survey, the current reading for Wall Street and Main Street is 72% and 64%, respectively. This is in stark contrast to the most recent DSI reading Friday which showed a reading of 43% bulls. While bullish sentiment on gold is well in bullish territory for both Kitco samples, the DSI shows sentiment still in bearish territory. I have little interest in discussing the Kitco sample any longer as I find it of limited value, but will discuss what I'm seeing in the DSI.

When I am looking at Daily Sentiment Index data, there are two things I am looking for:

1) How many bulls are in the market?

2) What are the sentiment moving averages telling us?

Depressed sentiment readings alone are not buying opportunities based on my system. While some traders scale into positions on depressed sentiment readings, I prefer not to do this. Extreme pessimism often leads to more selling, and therefore sentiment readings under 20% can be very dangerous for longs. The strongest buy signals are generated when bullish sentiment comes off a depressed reading, and then moves higher above its sentiment moving averages. One of these strong buy signals was generated in December and is discussed in much more detail in my December gold articles.

(Source: Daily Sentiment Index, Author's Chart)

Based on the multiple buy signals I got and highlighted with my readers, I went long gold with a half position at $1,176/oz in early December. The extreme positioning in one direction had set up a launch pad for sentiment, and I highlighted this in my late December article "Gold: All Systems Go, Ready For Liftoff". I did not worry about being a little early on my position, as sentiment is a leading indicator. This means that my buy signals tell me that a market is likely about to turn, but the timing is never perfect. This is why I prefer to scale into positions and allow for a small draw-down to allow the trade to play out. This same thing happened in 2015 as gold gave a buy signal in November of 2015, but continued lower by 3% before the eventual turn. This was not a problem for positioning as I purposely positioned myself without leverage to allow for me to wait for the turn without taking much heat.

So where are we now?

(Source: Daily Sentiment Index, Author's Chart)

As we can see from the above sentiment chart, bullish sentiment has broken out above the double top it had in place as of last week. The 42% bulls level was stiff resistance for the past month, and we have finally overcome this level. In addition to this, we have a very clear breakout from the downtrend in bullish sentiment since June of last year. This is quite a bullish development, especially given the fact that my above sentiment chart is in bullish alignment. Bullish sentiment continues to trend higher above all of its key moving averages, as the moving averages also trend higher. I expect the dips should continue to be bought in the metal, and based on sentiment alone, it's telling us we have a new bull market on our hands.

Given the breakouts on the above sentiment chart, it's difficult to find anything bearish about the metals complex. This is why I went back to the well last week to look for new trading opportunities. This was a bold move given my previous positioning, and I am now 60% long the miners across my main accounts, from a previous weighting of 48% two weeks ago. This is the heaviest weighting I've had in the miners since Q1 of 2010, but as my favorite trader Larry Tentarelli often says "You have to make hay while the sun is out".

Is it possible we see a pullback in gold or miners next week? Sure. But I am not changing my positioning based on this possibility. I am interested in the "big swings", and have no interest in trying to predict the next 2-3% move in gold. My goal is to predict the next 5-10% move, and thus far my sentiment system derived from DSI data is pointing to higher prices. My trend following system has not turned bullish on gold yet, but based on technicals it seems like a test of $1,270/oz is inevitable. Having said that, I am extremely bullish the miners and this is why I am positioned much more aggressively there.

(Source: QuoteFancy.com)

Jesse Livermore stated "I began to realize the big money must necessarily be in the big swing", and I completely agree with this. He also stated that markets don't beat most traders, traders beat themselves, because though they have brains, they cannot sit tight". What Jesse meant by this was that most traders want to be constantly active, and this is not where the big money is made. We've all sold a stock that kept going higher to book profits, only to watch it double or more after we exited. This is exactly the opposite of what I believe in, and this is why I'm not taking profits in my miners.

(Source: TC2000.com)

The majority of traders are trying to justify why the miners have to pullback, and most of these traders have been left on the sidelines for this move. They want the market to conform to their beliefs so they can establish positions, but the market does not care what our positions or average costs are. The easy trade here is to take profits on miners, and the hard trade is to sit tight on what are impressive unrealized gains for many. I expect that the real move for the miners is to the upside and I'm not taking my chances in booking profits here on the hope that I can buy them back lower. I have established my positions in late December and have zero risk on my positions so it would make no sense to bail here for modest gains.

For those using the Kitco Gold Survey as their barometer for gold sentiment, I would recommend doing so with a grain of salt. I find little value in the survey, and am alarmed by its peculiar contrast to a much more respected sentiment survey that's existed since the mid 80's. The 72% bullish sentiment in gold based on the survey does not worry me in the slightest, and the bulls are still the contrarians based on the sentiment data I use. Those that think they're contrarians by looking for weakness in gold are sorely mistaken, and using inferior data to position themselves. As a 5th grader I wouldn't put any weight into a survey with data from 20 people, so I'm not going to start doing so as a young adult.

(Source: CIBC Investors Edge Account)

(Source: TD WebBroker Account)

Despite the large moves in many gold stocks the past week, I have averaged up on a few positions and continued to add to my exposure. For full transparency I have shown my positions above.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

