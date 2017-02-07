Manitowoc Foodservice - Caution Warranted

Sluggish topline results, elevated leverage and a +50% run in the first year makes me cautious given that margin gains will become more difficult to come by.

Management has done a great job at margins in year one, as sales are still lagging.

Manitowoc Foodservice (MFS) has been trading as a separate company for almost a year now. The company was spun-off from Manitowoc (MTW) in February of 2016. After all, a foodservice equipment company has little to do with an industrial crane producer.

In traditional spin-off fashion, shares have done really well as an incentivized management team has delivered on good margin gains. That being said, topline sales growth is non-existing, shares have risen 50% already, as the debt load remains elevated by all means, causing me to avoid the shares for now.

Who And What Is Manitowoc Foodservice?

MFS is a producer of cooking, food-preparation, beverage-dispensing, refrigeration and ice-making equipment. The company owns more than 20 brands which generate little over $1.5 billion in sales. Three quarters of revenues are generated in the Americas, with the remainder of sales being generated in the wider European and Asia region.

Nearly 70% of sales are derived from the restaurant industry which could be somewhat of an issue given the slower growth in that industry. The company counts virtually all the large restaurant chains as its customer including McDonald´s (NYSE:MCD), Burger King (BKW), KFC, Yum (NYSE:YUM), and Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), among many others. The largest customer makes up 10% of sales, but the number two only makes up 5% of sales, thereby creating solid diversification. The remaining 30% of sales are derived from leisure, retail, education and healthcare customers.

The business is quite stable as a result of diversification across brands, channels, sub-segments, as well as long term relationships, high levels of replacement sales and innovation. As most of this equipment is intensively used by its customers, the renovation and replacement market makes up 80% of sales.

The ¨freedom¨ which the company should experience following its spin-out from Manitowoc should result in actions to rationalize brands, products and customers, with the goal to save a cumulative $100 million in the first three years following the spin-off.

Once realized, MFS should (largely) close the margin gap with some of its peers. MFS´s EBITDA margins came in at 15% ahead of the spin-off. This is far below the 21% reported by Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) which is a serial acquirer with a decent track record. German-based Rational AG, a very impressive operator, posts margins in the neighborhood of 30%.

The Financial Picture At The Time Of The Spin-Off

Manitowoc´s sales have ranged between $1.5 billion and $1.6 billion in the period 2012-2015, with EBITA margins having come in between 14 and 16%, although trends were worsening a bit in recent years. While sales were still down a bit in 2015, when they came in at $1.57 billion, fourth quarter sales were up by nearly 5%. Management attributed this momentum to the innovative power of the company.

Given the accelerating momentum towards the end of 2015, management guided for a 2-4% increase in organic growth in 2016. This sales growth should be accompanied by EBITA margins of 16-17%. Cash flow would furthermore benefit from the fact that capital spending was seen at just $23-$27 million, while D&A charges were seen at a combined $51-$57 million.

In May of 2016, MFS posted its first quarterly results as a publicly traded business. Organic sales were up by a robust 3.1%. The trouble was that the business had been allocated a huge portion of debt following the separation with its parent. Holding $55 million in cash, net debt stood at $1.34 billion if capital lease obligations were included, or at $1.40 billion if pension related liabilities were factored in as well.

Based on the sales guidance of roughly $1.6 billion for 2016, EBITA margins of 16-17%, and depreciation charges of roughly $22 million, adjusted EBITDA should come in at roughly $285 million. If pension related liabilities are included, leverage stood at a very elevated 4.9 times adjusted EBITDA, based on the guidance. The 138 million shares had already risen towards $15 at the time, for a market value of little over $2 billion and enterprise valuation of $3.5 billion.

The momentum was not maintained in the second quarter: organic sales for that period were actually down by 1.5%, prompting the company to cut the full year guidance this past summer. Third quarter sales, as reported in November, fell by 1.4% on an organic basis but this was entirely the result of adverse currency movements. While sales results were lagging a bit, this was made up for by very strong margin gains. Retained earnings for the past few quarters allowed the company to reduce net debt to $1.33 billion (including pension related liabilities).

While the company cut the sales guidance for the year again, now anticipating just 0-2% organic sales growth, margin gains continue to be impressive. This has provided continued support for the shares, as the company´s shares now trade close to the highs of $20 per share, for a +$4 billion enterprise valuation.

The Potential?

Manitowoc is pretty much a $1.6 billion business by now and has managed to boost reported operating margins towards 13.4% in the first nine months of the year, up 330 basis points compared to last year. The results include nearly $10 million in separation costs, restructuring costs and asset impairment charges, which hurt margins by nearly a percentage point.

If we correct for this, we pretty much have the potential for 15% margins on $1.6 billion in sales, or $240 million in actual operating profits. This number already includes $30 million in goodwill impairment charges, which are non-cash of course.

The $240 million earnings number is heavily impacted by the leverage position. The effective cost of debt on little over $1.3 billion in net debt stands now at $100 million. That yields pre-tax profits of $140 million, or $100 million after applying a tax rate in the high twenties. With nearly 140 million shares outstanding, that yields an earnings number of little over $0.70 per share, for a demanding earnings multiple of nearly 30 times!

Of course, amortization charges run at $30 million, providing cash flows which exceed earnings by some $0.20 per share, for a 22 times cash flow multiple.

A Lot Of Good News Has Been Priced In

The market has priced in a great deal of good news during 2016, as shares have risen +50% over the past year, while sales results have not been impressive at all, on the contrary.

If we assume that sales are flattish at $1.6 billion in 2017/2018, while margins can structurally improve towards 18% on the back of costs savings, operating profits could rise to $288 million. Continued retained earnings, improved margins and refinancing might reduce the effective cost of debt from 7-8% towards 6%. This could reduce the interest bill from roughly $100 million a year to $75 million in 2017/2018, for a pre-tax profit number of $213 million, or $155 million after-tax.

Such an outcome, if it could be achieved in 2017/2018, could yield earnings of $1.10 per share, as amortization charges continue to result in cash flows exceeding the reported earnings by roughly $0.20 per share. In that case a $1.30 per share cash flow number could warrant today´s valuation, although it remains a stretch amidst a leveraged balance sheet.

Achieving such earnings requires quite a lot of margin work ahead, as the sales performance is not impressive at all at this point in time, with organic sales being flat to down for most of 2016.

Holding Off For Now

The combination of high current earnings as well as somewhat lower cash flow multiples at these levels makes me cautious, certainly seeing as shares have risen +50% over the past year - since its spin-off - with underwhelming organic sales growth. Shares have seen this big momentum run even despite the fact that the company cut 2016 sales guidance two times in a row.

In a good scenario - that is, if margins expand another 3 percentage points and debt gets refinanced at much lower levels - I come up with earnings of $1.10 per share and cash flows of $1.30 per share. That suggests fair value in a $20-$25 range in my view, as shares have priced in quite a bit of good news at $19 at the moment, certainly as the debt load remains very sizable by all means. As the company still has to deliver on impressive improvements, I would be very cautious from here onwards.

