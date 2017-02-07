A Crash Test For Global Trade

The new US administration fired its first "missiles" in a revived currency war, producing some market anxiety. However, this should be interpreted as more positive for global growth (NYSEARCA:VEU) than it sounds. The salvo of currency accusations from Donald Trump has a deeper goal; to push US major trading partners to spend big in a fiscal way, indirectly increasing demand for US exports and helping bridging the large US trade deficits. From Germany and Japan to China, the Trump administration tries to push its trade partners to pay their share in the global coordination of pro-growth fiscal policies, in which he has already pledged to contribute massively. Under this perspective, it will be extremely important to assess the macro releases from major world exporters such as Germany, the US, Britain, Japan, and China, scheduled to be released this week, which will shed much light on these countries' international trade dynamics. The currency manipulations rhetoric should not be taken at face value. Rather, it should be interpreted as a propagandistic mechanism to pressure for more effective tools to jump-start the global growth.

Currency Wars: Do They Have Any Meaning?

Donald Trump accuses Germany (NYSERCA:EWG), Japan (NYSEARCA:EWJ), and China (NYSEARCA:FXI), the three biggest trading partners of the US, that accommodate an environment of ultra-competitive currencies. However, It seems absurd to speak about currency wars when competitive devaluations are the least effective way of trying to manipulate the business cycle. While these accusations look like an effort by the US administration to intervene in global currency markets, they nevertheless have a more nuanced purpose; to push US major trading partners to jump in the global fiscal stimuli bandwagon. There are many macroeconomic reasons to see this pressure as an effort towards fiscal and not foreign exchange action. After all, if this pressure bears fruits and US trading partners engage in meaningful fiscal spending, their currencies will appreciate too. That is not to say that many of the US dollar's major trading peers are not quite undervalued of course.

To be precise, Germany witnesses a quite undervalued euro (NYSEARCA:FXE) for sure. The Euro trade weighted index (NYSE:TWI) against the most important 61 trading partners of Germany in real terms, i.e. accounting for inflation differences between countries, hovers close to its lowest level in 20 years or so. This means that Germany enjoys an egregiously competitive environment from a currency standpoint, which is verified by its ever expanding trade surpluses, i.e. the difference in value between its exports and its imports. Japan witnesses a similar ultra-competitive currency environment (NYSEARCA:FXY), since the yen TWI in real terms is also trading close to its 20 year lows. China on the other hand is facing a different situation (NYSEARCA:CYB), with the yuan TWI index in real terms to be trending upwards during the same time period. The steady depreciation of the yuan vis a vis the US dollar has only managed to devalue the Chinese currency in real terms by about 6% from its all-time highs of 2015. The yuan real TWI index was trading below the 100 level before China entered in the World Trade Organization. Currently it hovers around the 123 level very close to the 131 all-time high level recorded in late 2015.

Source: BIS

While all these data suggest that some trading partners of the US are indeed enjoying an ultra-accommodative currency environment, still the effects of a cheap currency are not always positive for the short-to-medium term. The post-Brexit depreciation of the pound, for example, didn't bring the expected results in its trade balance. The UK trade deficit has indeed come bigger than anticipated in four out of the last five months, due to the sluggish response of foreign demand for UK goods and services to the reduction in the price of Sterling. This shows that, at least in the short-term, currency depreciations are usually ineffective from a trade and current account point of view, and that their results take quite a long time to unfold.

However, even more importantly, foreign demand for US exports is less responsive to a devaluation of the US dollar than it is to rising incomes from fiscal expansionary policies in their trading destinations. Countries get much more bang for their buck if they spend one dollar fiscally than devaluing their currency by a dollar. This holds because the income elasticity of the demand for imports is much greater, both in the short and the long term, than the exchange rate elasticity of the demand for imports. In other words, a one percent increase in aggregate income will bring much more demand for foreign goods than a one percent appreciation of the national currency (which will render the imported goods cheaper by 1% and theoretically make domestic buyers demand more of them).

Having said all these, currency wars rhetoric from the US administration seems to serve a deeply economic and political purpose; to force the biggest trading partners of the US to act by stimulating their economies fiscally and accommodate Trump's pro-growth agenda on a global basis. After all, these economies still have some dry power to spend fiscally, each one for their own macroeconomic reasons, and there is an immediate necessity to do so, especially if the upcoming macro releases come out weaker than expected.

Global Macro Watch

World trade is not growing as it once did, and the release of trade data from some of the biggest exporters in the world will further test this premise. Germany, announces its international trade data amidst one of the most accommodative periods for its exports engine. It has a very competitive currency on its side and the upwards trajectory of its trade surpluses should most certainly be verified for the month of December.

Source: investing.com

China, on the other hand has seen its trade balance dropping steadily in the last two years or so, reflecting the slowdown in global trade. The January releases of its international trade position will be closely watched for sings of any stabilization in this downtrend. In addition, China will release the latest figure of its foreign exchange reserves which is expected to hold above the psychological level of 3 trillion US dollars. This is a very closely watched figure, since China tries to walk on a very tight rope for quite a long time now. It needs to curb capital outflows which pressurize its currency, without burning through its reserves. This constraint does not leave PBOC much choice but to discourage currency speculators by tightening its monetary policy in the short-term, leaving open the question of how sever the macro implications of such a balancing act could ultimately be. Finally, Japan which last week released a surprisingly better than expected trade surplus powered by strong exports, is expected to announce its current account figure for December. Despite the fact that a large part of its current account surplus originates from the investment income of its citizens and firms' foreign holdings, the trade element still provides the underlying trend. That said, based on last week's resilient trade data, December's current account should offer another positive surprise for the land of rising sun.

The global macro dynamics are definitely important to watch, but we should not forget that global markets have lately become largely policy-driven. This makes the currency and trade war rhetoric an important driving force of short-term market volatility from a sentiment point of view. However, we should not forget that US talk about currency manipulations regarding its main trading partners in Europe and Asia seems to be serving a more nuanced purpose; to push every creditor economy to act decisively on the fiscal front and spend some meaningful amount of money to boost its own demand and indirectly increase demand for US exports as well. In other words, every major economy will have to pay its share on the new global fiscal coordination effort to push the global growth cycle more to the upside. It remains to be seen of the major US trading partners will eventually succumb to these pressures providing an unprecedented boost to the global economy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author, provided for informative purposes only and in no case constitute investment advice.